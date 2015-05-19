Libya's migrant crackdown
Security officers detain suspected migrants from Africa during an early morning raid in Tripoli, Libya, May 18, 2015. Libyan security forces charged with curbing illegal migration raided a hide-out for illegal migrants in Tripoli, detaining 45...more
Illegal migrants react after their boat was dragged back by Libyan navy to the coastal city of Misrata, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
An illegal migrant is seen bringing back the boat which was used while attempting with others to flee to Europe near the coastal city of Tripoli, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Migrants sit at a detention center after they were detained by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli, Libya May 17, 2015. Libyan authorities rounded up hundreds of migrants before they could head to European shores. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Suspected migrants sit on the ground after being detained in an early morning raid conducted by Libyan security forces in Tripoli, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Migrants wait to be transported to an immigration centre in the coastal city of Misrata, Libya, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Migrants carry their belongings as they prepare to board a bus bound for an immigration center in the coastal city of Misrata, Libya, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Illegal migrants who attempted to sail to Europe sit in a boat returning them to Libya as it is docked, after their boat was intercepted at sea by the Libyan coast guard, at Khoms, Libya, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aymen Elsahli
Migrants sit at a detention center after they were detained by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli, Libya, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Libyan Navy boat carries illegal migrants who attempted to flee the coast to Europe back to the coastal city of Tripoli, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A policeman directs migrants at a detention center after they were detained by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli, Libya, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Migrants sit on truck as they arrive at a detention center after they were detained by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Migrants queue to board a bus bound for an immigration centre in the coastal city of Misrata, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A migrant reacts next to others after their boat was sent back by the Libyan navy to the coastal city of Misrata, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Illegal migrants who attempted to flee the coast to Europe drink water after they were detained at at Libyan Navy base in the the coastal city of Tripoli May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A migrant sits at a detention center after they were detained by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli, Libya May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A security officer stands near suspected migrants from Africa during an early morning raid in Tripoli, Libya, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Illegal migrants who attempted to flee the coast to Europe are seen at the Libyan Navy base in the the coastal city of Tripoli, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Migrants sit at a detention center after they were detained by the Libyan authorities in Tripoli, Libya May 17, 2015. Libyan authorities rounded up hundreds of migrants before they could head to European shores. REUTERS/Hani Amara
An illegal migrant steps out the navy boat after he was brought back to the coastal city of Tripoli, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Illegal migrants who attempted to sail to Europe sit on the shore after their boat was intercepted at sea by the Libyan coast guard in Khoms, Libya, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aymen Elsahli
Next Slideshows
Robot helpers
Technology to improve our lives and save us time.
Last house standing
China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.
Seattle protests Arctic oil rig
Protesters block access to a Royal Dutch Shell drilling rig headed to the Arctic for oil and gas exploration.
Asia's new boat people
Boatloads of Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya Muslims arrive in the waters of Indonesia and Malaysia, and many thousands more remain adrift.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.