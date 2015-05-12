Libya's migrant exodus
A Libyan Navy boat carries migrants back to the coastal city of Misrata May 3, 2015. The North African country, gripped by violence and a breakdown of state authority four years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi, has turned into a major hub for...more
Illegal migrants stand in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata Libya, March 11, 2015. Many thousands of migrants have managed to make the crossing in an almost daily exodus of boats. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal migrants react after their boat was dragged back by Libyan navy to the coastal city of Misrata May 3, 2015. Libya's coastguard, under pressure from Europe to stem the flow, intercepts boats carrying migrants and brings them back to shore....more
An illegal migrant bathes her son in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. Captured immigrants are held in often cramped detention centers in Libya, sometimes for months on end, human rights groups say....more
Illegal migrants who attempted to sail to Europe sit in a boat returning them to Libya as it is docked, after their boat was intercepted at sea by the Libyan coast guard, at Khoms, Libya May 6, 2015. Libya's coast guards have few resources and rely...more
Egyptian migrants sit at an immigration center in Misrata, Libya, May 10, 2015. About 1,800 migrants have perished during the crossing already this year, the U.N. refugee agency said. Some 51,000 have entered Europe by sea, with 30,500 coming via...more
Illegal migrants sit in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli March 10, 2015. European members of the U.N. Security Council - Britain, France, Lithuania and Spain - are drafting a resolution to authorize intervention on the high...more
Libyan Navy boat carries illegal migrants who attempted to flee the coast to Europe back to the coastal city of Tripoli May 5, 2015. The group controlling Libya's coastal capital Tripoli said it would "confront" any unilateral EU moves to attack...more
A female illegal migrant from Somalia walks in front of a wall with graffiti in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An illegal migrant steps out the navy boat after he was brought back to the coastal city of Tripoli May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
An illegal migrant checks her friend hair for lice while sitting in Quwaiya detention center, east of Tripoli, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A migrant reacts next to others after their boat was sent back by the Libyan navy to the coastal city of Misrata May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
An illegal migrant boy stands in Quwaiya detention center, east of Tripoli, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Illegal migrants walk at Abu Saleem detention center in Tripoli, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A migrant helps another fellow migrant after their boat was sent back by the Libyan navy to the coastal city of Misrata May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Illegal migrants sit in Quwaiya detention center, east of Tripoli, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
An illegal migrant lies in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female illegal migrant prays in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An illegal migrant looks at a policeman who is reflected in a window of a bus transporting illegal migrants from a coastal police base to an immigration holding center in Tripoli March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An illegal migrant walks in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Female illegal migrants sit in an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An illegal migrant walks in a coastal police base in Tripoli March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal migrants stand in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal migrants sit in an immigration holding center located on the outskirts of Misrata March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
