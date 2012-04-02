Edition:
Libya's militias clash

<p>A rebel fighter from the city of Misrata speaks to other rebel fighters in a pickup truck on the road leading to the airport in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. Around 150 people were killed in clashes between militiamen from Sabha and fighters from the Tibu ethnic group in Sabha last week. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

A rebel fighter from the city of Misrata speaks to other rebel fighters in a pickup truck on the road leading to the airport in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. Around 150 people were killed in clashes between militiamen from Sabha and fighters from the Tibu ethnic group in Sabha last week. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>A rebel fighter from the city of Misrata stands guard outside a conference centre in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

A rebel fighter from the city of Misrata stands guard outside a conference centre in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>A Tibu fighter stands in a damaged house in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

A Tibu fighter stands in a damaged house in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>A Tibu fighter sits outside the local council in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

A Tibu fighter sits outside the local council in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>Tibu fighters pose in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. Around 150 people were killed in clashes between militiamen from Sabha and fighters from the Tibu ethnic group in Sabha last week. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

Tibu fighters pose in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. Around 150 people were killed in clashes between militiamen from Sabha and fighters from the Tibu ethnic group in Sabha last week. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>Tibu fighters stand in the neighbourhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

Tibu fighters stand in the neighbourhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>Tibu fighters stand outside a damaged bakery in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

Tibu fighters stand outside a damaged bakery in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>A rebel fighter from the city of Misrata smokes a cigarette as he stands guard on the road to the airport in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

A rebel fighter from the city of Misrata smokes a cigarette as he stands guard on the road to the airport in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>A Tibu fighter stands at the entrance of a damaged clinic in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

A Tibu fighter stands at the entrance of a damaged clinic in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>A Tibu fighter holds the casing of a tank shell in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

A Tibu fighter holds the casing of a tank shell in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>A nurse points to a bullet hole in a damaged clinic in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

A nurse points to a bullet hole in a damaged clinic in the neighborhood of Tayuri in the southern Libyan city of Sabha April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>A representative from the Tibu ethnic group shakes hands with a Tuareg woman in Sabha April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

A representative from the Tibu ethnic group shakes hands with a Tuareg woman in Sabha April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>Representatives of the Tibu ethnic group wave from the side of a road in Sabha April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

Representatives of the Tibu ethnic group wave from the side of a road in Sabha April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>People crowd around Libyan Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib as he arrives for a meeting with representatives of different ethnic groups in Sabha April 1, 2012. El-Keib flew to the desert oasis city on Sunday to try to patch up a tribal dispute that has killed about 150 people over the past week and underscored the ethnic faultlines threatening Libya's stability. REUTERS/Anis Mili </p>

People crowd around Libyan Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib as he arrives for a meeting with representatives of different ethnic groups in Sabha April 1, 2012. El-Keib flew to the desert oasis city on Sunday to try to patch up a tribal dispute that has killed about 150 people over the past week and underscored the ethnic faultlines threatening Libya's stability. REUTERS/Anis Mili

<p>An injured fighter receives treatment at Sabha Hospital after rival militias clashed at the city of Sabha, southern Libya March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

An injured fighter receives treatment at Sabha Hospital after rival militias clashed at the city of Sabha, southern Libya March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Smoke from explosions is seen during clashes between rival militias in the southern Libyan city of Sabha March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ibrahim Azagaa </p>

Smoke from explosions is seen during clashes between rival militias in the southern Libyan city of Sabha March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ibrahim Azagaa

<p>A fighter prepares to use his RPG during clashes between rival militias in the southern Libyan city of Sabha March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ibrahim Azagaa </p>

A fighter prepares to use his RPG during clashes between rival militias in the southern Libyan city of Sabha March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ibrahim Azagaa

<p>Fighters launch a rocket during clashes between rival militias in the southern Libyan city of Sabha March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ibrahim Azagaa </p>

Fighters launch a rocket during clashes between rival militias in the southern Libyan city of Sabha March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ibrahim Azagaa

<p>Fighters prepare for clashes between rival militias in the southern Libyan city of Sabha March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ibrahim Azagaa </p>

Fighters prepare for clashes between rival militias in the southern Libyan city of Sabha March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ibrahim Azagaa

<p>Fighters prepare for clashes between rival militias in Sabha March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Fighters prepare for clashes between rival militias in Sabha March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An injured fighter is taken to a hospital for treatment after rival militias clashed in the city of Sabha March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An injured fighter is taken to a hospital for treatment after rival militias clashed in the city of Sabha March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An injured fighter is transported to a hospital for treatment after rival militias clashed in the city of Sabha March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An injured fighter is transported to a hospital for treatment after rival militias clashed in the city of Sabha March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

