Life after floods in Uganda
A woman carries water near a bridge that has been damaged by floods caused by torrential rain in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. Up to 20,000 people have been affected by the floods in Kasese...more
A woman carries water near a bridge that has been damaged by floods caused by torrential rain in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. Up to 20,000 people have been affected by the floods in Kasese district, said the Ugands Red Cross Society. REUTERS/James Akena
A man carries a log near a bridge that was damaged by floods caused by torrential rains in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A youth fetches water from a riverbed near a bridge that was damaged by floods caused by torrential rains in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
People displaced by the floods sit in a room at a school, which is acting a shelter, in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A baby lies on a makeshift bed in a classroom after his family was displaced by floods caused by torrential rains in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A child stands in a classroom after his family was displaced by a flood caused by torrential rains in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A woman looks through her belongings in a classroom after she was displaced by floods caused by torrential rains in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A mother with her child rests in a classroom after she was displaced by floods caused by torrential rains in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A woman sorts beans as she prepares a meal at a school, which is acting as a shelter for those displaced by the torrential rains, in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Women sort beans as they prepare a meal at a school, which is acting as a shelter for those displaced by the torrential rains, in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A woman prepares a meal at a school, where people displaced by the torrential rains are sheltered, in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
A boy plays near a bridge that was damaged by floods caused by torrential rain in Kasese district, 440km (264 miles) southwest from the capital Kampala May 8, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
