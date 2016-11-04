Life after the Calais Jungle

Yhia, a migrant from Sudan, plays with a soccer ball at a "Centre d'Accueil et d'Orientation pour migrants" (CAO - Reception and Orientation Center for Migrants) in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins near Nantes, western France, November 3, 2016 where they are...more

Yhia, a migrant from Sudan, plays with a soccer ball at a "Centre d'Accueil et d'Orientation pour migrants" (CAO - Reception and Orientation Center for Migrants) in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins near Nantes, western France, November 3, 2016 where they are living after being resettled last week from the Calais "Jungle" camp. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close