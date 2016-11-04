Edition:
Life after the Calais Jungle

Yhia, a migrant from Sudan, plays with a soccer ball at a "Centre d'Accueil et d'Orientation pour migrants" (CAO - Reception and Orientation Center for Migrants) in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins near Nantes, western France, November 3, 2016 where they are living after being resettled last week from the Calais "Jungle" camp. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Migrants look at their mobile phones. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Migrants walk on a beach. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Abdulhadi from Sudan (L) has a haircut by Efrem, a migrant from Eritrea. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Migrants play a video soccer games. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Okbay, a migrant from Sudan, collects dry leaves. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Migrants play a video soccer games. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Nordine, Abubkar and Ahmed (L-R), migrants from Sudan, stand in their bedroom. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
French Doctor Doucet examines Mhdi, a migrant from Sudan. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Niar, a migrant from Sudan, exercises. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Omar, a migrant from Sudan, cooks. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Migrants have a lunch. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A migrant uses a washing machine. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Migrants stand outside the center. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
A migrant from Sudan rides a bicycle in a street near the center. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
