Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 23, 2013 | 11:10am EDT

Life after the White House

<p>Former President Richard Nixon waves to photographers as he prepares to get in to his car at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, May 20, 1987. REUTERS/Jean-Claude Delmas</p>

Former President Richard Nixon waves to photographers as he prepares to get in to his car at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, May 20, 1987. REUTERS/Jean-Claude Delmas

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Richard Nixon waves to photographers as he prepares to get in to his car at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, May 20, 1987. REUTERS/Jean-Claude Delmas

Close
1 / 30
<p>Former presidents George Bush and his son, George W. Bush, arrive to throw the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Pool</p>

Former presidents George Bush and his son, George W. Bush, arrive to throw the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Pool

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former presidents George Bush and his son, George W. Bush, arrive to throw the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series in Arlington, Texas, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Pool

Close
2 / 30
<p>Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford point in different directions while calling on reporters wanting to ask questions at a press conference in Panama City, May 5, 1989. Ford and Carter were in Panama as co-chairmen of a international delegation to observe Panamanian presidential elections. REUTERS/Dematteis</p>

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford point in different directions while calling on reporters wanting to ask questions at a press conference in Panama City, May 5, 1989. Ford and Carter were in Panama as co-chairmen of a international...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford point in different directions while calling on reporters wanting to ask questions at a press conference in Panama City, May 5, 1989. Ford and Carter were in Panama as co-chairmen of a international delegation to observe Panamanian presidential elections. REUTERS/Dematteis

Close
3 / 30
<p>Former President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy pose for photographers with actress Eva Gabor and Merv Griffin at the fourth annual Nancy Reagan Tennis Tournament, October 10, 1992. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Former President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy pose for photographers with actress Eva Gabor and Merv Griffin at the fourth annual Nancy Reagan Tennis Tournament, October 10, 1992. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Ronald Reagan and wife Nancy pose for photographers with actress Eva Gabor and Merv Griffin at the fourth annual Nancy Reagan Tennis Tournament, October 10, 1992. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
4 / 30
<p>Former President Jimmy Carter stands in front of the controversial Israeli barrier during a visit to the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Former President Jimmy Carter stands in front of the controversial Israeli barrier during a visit to the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Jimmy Carter stands in front of the controversial Israeli barrier during a visit to the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
5 / 30
<p>Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton at the unveiling ceremony of hi presidential portrait in the East Room of the White House, June 14, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton at the unveiling ceremony of hi presidential portrait in the East Room of the White House, June 14, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton at the unveiling ceremony of hi presidential portrait in the East Room of the White House, June 14, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
6 / 30
<p>Former President George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in Kennebunkport, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team/Handout</p>

Former President George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in Kennebunkport, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team/Handout

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President George H.W. Bush (bottom) celebrates his 85th birthday by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in Kennebunkport, June 12, 2009. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team/Handout

Close
7 / 30
<p>Former President Gerald Ford and wife Betty arrive at the opening ceremony of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, November 4, 1991. REUTERS/File</p>

Former President Gerald Ford and wife Betty arrive at the opening ceremony of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, November 4, 1991. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Gerald Ford and wife Betty arrive at the opening ceremony of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, November 4, 1991. REUTERS/File

Close
8 / 30
<p>Former President Jimmy Carter and Cuba's then President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem prior to a baseball game in Havana, May 14, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez</p>

Former President Jimmy Carter and Cuba's then President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem prior to a baseball game in Havana, May 14, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Jimmy Carter and Cuba's then President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem prior to a baseball game in Havana, May 14, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

Close
9 / 30
<p>Then Democratic Presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton shake hands during a campaign rally in Kissimme, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Then Democratic Presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton shake hands during a campaign rally in Kissimme, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Then Democratic Presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton shake hands during a campaign rally in Kissimme, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 30
<p>Former President Ronald Reagan greets visitors at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley,California, July 15, 1997. REUTERS/File</p>

Former President Ronald Reagan greets visitors at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley,California, July 15, 1997. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Ronald Reagan greets visitors at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley,California, July 15, 1997. REUTERS/File

Close
11 / 30
<p>Former U.S. President Gerald Ford arrives for a private visit with former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in Hamburg, August 29, 1985 REUTERS/Ulli Michel</p>

Former U.S. President Gerald Ford arrives for a private visit with former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in Hamburg, August 29, 1985 REUTERS/Ulli Michel

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former U.S. President Gerald Ford arrives for a private visit with former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in Hamburg, August 29, 1985 REUTERS/Ulli Michel

Close
12 / 30
<p>Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher shakes hands with former President Ronald Reagan as she participates in a birthday salute celebrating Reagan's 83rd birthday in Washington, February 3, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher shakes hands with former President Ronald Reagan as she participates in a birthday salute celebrating Reagan's 83rd birthday in Washington, February 3, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher shakes hands with former President Ronald Reagan as she participates in a birthday salute celebrating Reagan's 83rd birthday in Washington, February 3, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
13 / 30
<p>Former President George W. Bush addresses a welcome home rally with former first lady Laura Bush in Midland, Texas, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/William Philpott</p>

Former President George W. Bush addresses a welcome home rally with former first lady Laura Bush in Midland, Texas, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/William Philpott

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President George W. Bush addresses a welcome home rally with former first lady Laura Bush in Midland, Texas, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/William Philpott

Close
14 / 30
<p>Former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea as they listen to then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Hillary Clinton speak at the National Building Museum in Washington, June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea as they listen to then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Hillary Clinton speak at the National Building Museum in Washington, June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Bill Clinton and daughter Chelsea as they listen to then Democratic presidential candidate Senator Hillary Clinton speak at the National Building Museum in Washington, June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 30
<p>Former Soviet leader Michail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa with former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy, at the Reagan ranch in the Santa Ynez mountains near Santa Barbara, May 3, 1992. REUTERS/Blake Sell</p>

Former Soviet leader Michail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa with former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy, at the Reagan ranch in the Santa Ynez mountains near Santa Barbara, May 3, 1992. REUTERS/Blake Sell

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former Soviet leader Michail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa with former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy, at the Reagan ranch in the Santa Ynez mountains near Santa Barbara, May 3, 1992. REUTERS/Blake Sell

Close
16 / 30
<p>Former President Richard Nixon while on a short visit to Turkey, September 19, 1985. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas</p>

Former President Richard Nixon while on a short visit to Turkey, September 19, 1985. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Richard Nixon while on a short visit to Turkey, September 19, 1985. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Close
17 / 30
<p>Ronald and Nancy Reagan at their Santa Barbara Ranch in a file photo. REUTERS/File</p>

Ronald and Nancy Reagan at their Santa Barbara Ranch in a file photo. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Ronald and Nancy Reagan at their Santa Barbara Ranch in a file photo. REUTERS/File

Close
18 / 30
<p>Former President Jimmy Carter at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, August 26, 2008. U REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

Former President Jimmy Carter at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, August 26, 2008. U REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Jimmy Carter at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, August 26, 2008. U REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
19 / 30
<p>Then President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush view the casket of former President Gerald Ford in the Rotunda on Capitol Hill, January 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Then President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush view the casket of former President Gerald Ford in the Rotunda on Capitol Hill, January 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Then President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush view the casket of former President Gerald Ford in the Rotunda on Capitol Hill, January 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
20 / 30
<p>Former President Ronald Reagan presents then President-elect Bill Clinton with a jar of jelly beans during Clinton's visit to Reagan's office in Los Angeles, November 27, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Former President Ronald Reagan presents then President-elect Bill Clinton with a jar of jelly beans during Clinton's visit to Reagan's office in Los Angeles, November 27, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Ronald Reagan presents then President-elect Bill Clinton with a jar of jelly beans during Clinton's visit to Reagan's office in Los Angeles, November 27, 1992. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
21 / 30
<p>Former President George W. Bush looks on as his father George H.W. Bush arrives in the hanger bay of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier off the coast of Maine, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy</p>

Former President George W. Bush looks on as his father George H.W. Bush arrives in the hanger bay of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier off the coast of Maine, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President George W. Bush looks on as his father George H.W. Bush arrives in the hanger bay of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier off the coast of Maine, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Navy

Close
22 / 30
<p>Former President George W. Bush holds a baby named after him at Ngungu Cancer Clinic in Zambia's Central Province town of Kabwe, Zambia, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mackson Wasamunu</p>

Former President George W. Bush holds a baby named after him at Ngungu Cancer Clinic in Zambia's Central Province town of Kabwe, Zambia, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mackson Wasamunu

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President George W. Bush holds a baby named after him at Ngungu Cancer Clinic in Zambia's Central Province town of Kabwe, Zambia, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mackson Wasamunu

Close
23 / 30
<p>Former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy attend a gala celebrating his 83rd birthday in Washington, February 3, 1994. REUTERS/File</p>

Former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy attend a gala celebrating his 83rd birthday in Washington, February 3, 1994. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy attend a gala celebrating his 83rd birthday in Washington, February 3, 1994. REUTERS/File

Close
24 / 30
<p>President Obama is introduced by former President Bill Clinton at an election campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama is introduced by former President Bill Clinton at an election campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

President Obama is introduced by former President Bill Clinton at an election campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, November 4, 2012 REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
25 / 30
<p>Jimmy Carter, former President of the United States, speaks to journalists during a meeting at a hotel in Yangon, Myanmar, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Jimmy Carter, former President of the United States, speaks to journalists during a meeting at a hotel in Yangon, Myanmar, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Jimmy Carter, former President of the United States, speaks to journalists during a meeting at a hotel in Yangon, Myanmar, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
26 / 30
<p>Former President George H. W. Bush and former Secretary of State Jim Baker perform the coin toss before the Houston Texans play the Buffalo Bills in Houston, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson</p>

Former President George H. W. Bush and former Secretary of State Jim Baker perform the coin toss before the Houston Texans play the Buffalo Bills in Houston, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President George H. W. Bush and former Secretary of State Jim Baker perform the coin toss before the Houston Texans play the Buffalo Bills in Houston, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Close
27 / 30
<p>Former President George W. Bush walks next to President Barack Obama while former first lady Laura Bush walks next to first lady Michelle Obama before the unveiling of the Bushs' official White House portraits in the East Room of the White House, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Former President George W. Bush walks next to President Barack Obama while former first lady Laura Bush walks next to first lady Michelle Obama before the unveiling of the Bushs' official White House portraits in the East Room of the White House, May...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President George W. Bush walks next to President Barack Obama while former first lady Laura Bush walks next to first lady Michelle Obama before the unveiling of the Bushs' official White House portraits in the East Room of the White House, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
28 / 30
<p>Former President Bill Clinton arrives for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool</p>

Former President Bill Clinton arrives for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Former President Bill Clinton arrives for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Close
29 / 30
<p>Then President George W. Bush meets with former President George H.W. Bush, President-elect Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter in the Oval Office of the White House, January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Then President George W. Bush meets with former President George H.W. Bush, President-elect Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter in the Oval Office of the White House, January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin...more

Tuesday, April 23, 2013

Then President George W. Bush meets with former President George H.W. Bush, President-elect Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter in the Oval Office of the White House, January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Rain on the campaign

Rain on the campaign

Next Slideshows

Rain on the campaign

Rain on the campaign

A look at presidential candidates as the campaign in the rain.

Oct 08 2012
Romney's English roots

Romney's English roots

It was in England's industrial northwest that Mitt Romney's ancestors lived for generations and converted to Mormonism before leaving for the United States in...

Oct 08 2012
Romney: Chronology of a campaign

Romney: Chronology of a campaign

Scenes from the Republican ticket.

Oct 02 2012
Romney holding babies

Romney holding babies

The Republican nominee and the voters of tomorrow.

Nov 05 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast