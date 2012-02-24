Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 24, 2012 | 1:05pm EST

Life and death in Juarez

<p>A police officer runs across a roof while chasing members of a gang in Ciudad Juarez, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A police officer runs across a roof while chasing members of a gang in Ciudad Juarez, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A police officer runs across a roof while chasing members of a gang in Ciudad Juarez, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
1 / 50
<p>A person holds onto the fence marking the border between the United States and Mexico in Ciudad Juarez, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez</p>

A person holds onto the fence marking the border between the United States and Mexico in Ciudad Juarez, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A person holds onto the fence marking the border between the United States and Mexico in Ciudad Juarez, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Close
2 / 50
<p>A woman reacts at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A woman reacts at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A woman reacts at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
3 / 50
<p>The remains of a burnt bathroom are seen in a burnt house near Ciudad Juarez, February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez</p>

The remains of a burnt bathroom are seen in a burnt house near Ciudad Juarez, February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

The remains of a burnt bathroom are seen in a burnt house near Ciudad Juarez, February 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Close
4 / 50
<p>Children play on the shores on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo at the border crossing between between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, June 12, 2011. Stringer/Gael Gonzalez </p>

Children play on the shores on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo at the border crossing between between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, June 12, 2011. Stringer/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

Children play on the shores on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo at the border crossing between between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, June 12, 2011. Stringer/Gael Gonzalez

Close
5 / 50
<p>A police officer investigates the aftermath of a shooting incident inside a shopping center in Ciudad Juarez, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez </p>

A police officer investigates the aftermath of a shooting incident inside a shopping center in Ciudad Juarez, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A police officer investigates the aftermath of a shooting incident inside a shopping center in Ciudad Juarez, January 20, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Close
6 / 50
<p>A girl looks through a fence at a crime scene where three young girls were shot in Ciudad Juarez, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez </p>

A girl looks through a fence at a crime scene where three young girls were shot in Ciudad Juarez, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A girl looks through a fence at a crime scene where three young girls were shot in Ciudad Juarez, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Close
7 / 50
<p>Residents look at a crime scene where three persons were gunned down in a drive-by shooting in downtown Ciudad Juarez April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Residents look at a crime scene where three persons were gunned down in a drive-by shooting in downtown Ciudad Juarez April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Friday, February 24, 2012

Residents look at a crime scene where three persons were gunned down in a drive-by shooting in downtown Ciudad Juarez April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
8 / 50
<p>A hearse carrying the body of teenager Sergio Hernandez drives past a neighbourhood near the cemetery on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas </p>

A hearse carrying the body of teenager Sergio Hernandez drives past a neighbourhood near the cemetery on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Friday, February 24, 2012

A hearse carrying the body of teenager Sergio Hernandez drives past a neighbourhood near the cemetery on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Close
9 / 50
<p>Students lie face down in a classroom during a mock drill in a local high school in a low-income neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Students lie face down in a classroom during a mock drill in a local high school in a low-income neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

Students lie face down in a classroom during a mock drill in a local high school in a low-income neighbourhood in Ciudad Juarez, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
10 / 50
<p>School children stand near a crime scene where three people were gunned down in a drive-by shooting in downtown Ciudad Juarez April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

School children stand near a crime scene where three people were gunned down in a drive-by shooting in downtown Ciudad Juarez April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Friday, February 24, 2012

School children stand near a crime scene where three people were gunned down in a drive-by shooting in downtown Ciudad Juarez April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
11 / 50
<p>A rusty pick-up with bullet holes, the word "Homicide" and the number 39, which stands for death in police lingo, sits with other vehicles in a police junkyard in Ciudad Juarez September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A rusty pick-up with bullet holes, the word "Homicide" and the number 39, which stands for death in police lingo, sits with other vehicles in a police junkyard in Ciudad Juarez September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 24, 2012

A rusty pick-up with bullet holes, the word "Homicide" and the number 39, which stands for death in police lingo, sits with other vehicles in a police junkyard in Ciudad Juarez September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 50
<p>A man lies dead among evidence markers at a crime scene in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, July 13, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas</p>

A man lies dead among evidence markers at a crime scene in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, July 13, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Friday, February 24, 2012

A man lies dead among evidence markers at a crime scene in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, July 13, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Close
13 / 50
<p>A boy looks at a toy train he received during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez December 24, 2011. The firefighters from Ciudad Juarez collect donated toys throughout the year and hand them out on Christmas Eve. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A boy looks at a toy train he received during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez December 24, 2011. The firefighters from Ciudad Juarez collect donated toys throughout the year and hand them out on Christmas Eve....more

Friday, February 24, 2012

A boy looks at a toy train he received during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez December 24, 2011. The firefighters from Ciudad Juarez collect donated toys throughout the year and hand them out on Christmas Eve. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
14 / 50
<p>Morgue workers place a coffin holding an unidentified body into a grave at San Rafael cemetery on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Morgue workers place a coffin holding an unidentified body into a grave at San Rafael cemetery on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

Morgue workers place a coffin holding an unidentified body into a grave at San Rafael cemetery on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
15 / 50
<p>Students pose with their music instruments along their teacher for a photograph at their school in Ciudad Juarez, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Students pose with their music instruments along their teacher for a photograph at their school in Ciudad Juarez, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, February 24, 2012

Students pose with their music instruments along their teacher for a photograph at their school in Ciudad Juarez, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
16 / 50
<p>Manuel Casares mourns for his wife at the house where she was killed when gunmen sprayed bullets during a family birthday party in Ciudad Juarez, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez </p>

Manuel Casares mourns for his wife at the house where she was killed when gunmen sprayed bullets during a family birthday party in Ciudad Juarez, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

Manuel Casares mourns for his wife at the house where she was killed when gunmen sprayed bullets during a family birthday party in Ciudad Juarez, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Close
17 / 50
<p>A man uses a telescope to observe the firmament in the dunes of Samalayuca on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A man uses a telescope to observe the firmament in the dunes of Samalayuca on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A man uses a telescope to observe the firmament in the dunes of Samalayuca on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
18 / 50
<p>Morgue workers unload coffins containing unidentified bodies at the San Rafael cemetery on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez </p>

Morgue workers unload coffins containing unidentified bodies at the San Rafael cemetery on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

Morgue workers unload coffins containing unidentified bodies at the San Rafael cemetery on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, October 22, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Close
19 / 50
<p>Pedestrians and cars pass a crime scene where a man had been killed earlier in Ciudad Juarez, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Pedestrians and cars pass a crime scene where a man had been killed earlier in Ciudad Juarez, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Friday, February 24, 2012

Pedestrians and cars pass a crime scene where a man had been killed earlier in Ciudad Juarez, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
20 / 50
<p>The body of a woman, with her head bound in grey tape, lies in an alley in Ciudad Juarez, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas</p>

The body of a woman, with her head bound in grey tape, lies in an alley in Ciudad Juarez, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Friday, February 24, 2012

The body of a woman, with her head bound in grey tape, lies in an alley in Ciudad Juarez, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Close
21 / 50
<p>A forensic worker places evidence markers at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez </p>

A forensic worker places evidence markers at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A forensic worker places evidence markers at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Close
22 / 50
<p>A woman mourns over the body of 21-year old Jose Gil Hernandez Ramirez, a member of the Texas National Guard and a resident of El Paso, as another dead man lies in between two cars in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A woman mourns over the body of 21-year old Jose Gil Hernandez Ramirez, a member of the Texas National Guard and a resident of El Paso, as another dead man lies in between two cars in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez October 20, 2010....more

Friday, February 24, 2012

A woman mourns over the body of 21-year old Jose Gil Hernandez Ramirez, a member of the Texas National Guard and a resident of El Paso, as another dead man lies in between two cars in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 50
<p>Children run on an unpaved street in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Children run on an unpaved street in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, February 24, 2012

Children run on an unpaved street in a neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez, October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
24 / 50
<p>A man and a child walk past a crime scene where five young women had been killed earlier inside a house in Ciudad Juarez, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A man and a child walk past a crime scene where five young women had been killed earlier inside a house in Ciudad Juarez, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Friday, February 24, 2012

A man and a child walk past a crime scene where five young women had been killed earlier inside a house in Ciudad Juarez, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
25 / 50
<p>Youths sit in a window frame while looking at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez </p>

Youths sit in a window frame while looking at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

Youths sit in a window frame while looking at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Close
26 / 50
<p>A police woman steps over a police line at a crime scene where two colleagues had been killed earlier in Ciudad Juarez December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez </p>

A police woman steps over a police line at a crime scene where two colleagues had been killed earlier in Ciudad Juarez December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A police woman steps over a police line at a crime scene where two colleagues had been killed earlier in Ciudad Juarez December 31, 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Close
27 / 50
<p>Paramedics attend to a man who was shot in the border town of Ciudad Juarez, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Paramedics attend to a man who was shot in the border town of Ciudad Juarez, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 24, 2012

Paramedics attend to a man who was shot in the border town of Ciudad Juarez, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
28 / 50
<p>Two women hug as forensic workers inspect a crime scene in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas </p>

Two women hug as forensic workers inspect a crime scene in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Friday, February 24, 2012

Two women hug as forensic workers inspect a crime scene in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Close
29 / 50
<p>A resident stands next to bloodstains of a man who was gunned down by unknown assailants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

A resident stands next to bloodstains of a man who was gunned down by unknown assailants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, February 24, 2012

A resident stands next to bloodstains of a man who was gunned down by unknown assailants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
30 / 50
<p>A man takes refuge inside a store after he was shot by unknown assailants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

A man takes refuge inside a store after he was shot by unknown assailants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, February 24, 2012

A man takes refuge inside a store after he was shot by unknown assailants in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
31 / 50
<p>Police investigators work at a crime scene where seven bodies were found gunned down in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, November 25, 2008. The bodies were found alongside three banners threatening rival gangs. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas </p>

Police investigators work at a crime scene where seven bodies were found gunned down in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, November 25, 2008. The bodies were found alongside three banners threatening rival gangs. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Friday, February 24, 2012

Police investigators work at a crime scene where seven bodies were found gunned down in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, November 25, 2008. The bodies were found alongside three banners threatening rival gangs. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Close
32 / 50
<p>Car passengers wait for their car to be searched for drugs and weapons by federal police at a checkpoint in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

Car passengers wait for their car to be searched for drugs and weapons by federal police at a checkpoint in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, February 24, 2012

Car passengers wait for their car to be searched for drugs and weapons by federal police at a checkpoint in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, March 7, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
33 / 50
<p>People take a bath on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo at the border crossing between between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, June 12, 2011. Stringer/Gael Gonzalez </p>

People take a bath on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo at the border crossing between between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, June 12, 2011. Stringer/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

People take a bath on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo at the border crossing between between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, June 12, 2011. Stringer/Gael Gonzalez

Close
34 / 50
<p>A girl eats a candy apple during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A girl eats a candy apple during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A girl eats a candy apple during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
35 / 50
<p>The slain body of a plain clothes police commander lies next to an ambulance in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas </p>

The slain body of a plain clothes police commander lies next to an ambulance in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Friday, February 24, 2012

The slain body of a plain clothes police commander lies next to an ambulance in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Close
36 / 50
<p>Forensic experts inspect a crime scene where three people were gunned down in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas </p>

Forensic experts inspect a crime scene where three people were gunned down in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Friday, February 24, 2012

Forensic experts inspect a crime scene where three people were gunned down in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Alejandro Bringas

Close
37 / 50
<p>Federal police patrol the border city of Ciudad Juarez, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

Federal police patrol the border city of Ciudad Juarez, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, February 24, 2012

Federal police patrol the border city of Ciudad Juarez, March 2, 2009. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
38 / 50
<p>A police detective runs for cover during a police operation to regain control of a jail in Ciudad Juarez, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A police detective runs for cover during a police operation to regain control of a jail in Ciudad Juarez, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A police detective runs for cover during a police operation to regain control of a jail in Ciudad Juarez, July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
39 / 50
<p>People stand next to a patrol car at a crime scene where two men were gunned down by unknown assailants on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

People stand next to a patrol car at a crime scene where two men were gunned down by unknown assailants on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, February 24, 2012

People stand next to a patrol car at a crime scene where two men were gunned down by unknown assailants on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
40 / 50
<p>A police officer stands guard near a box containing the body of a woman, who was killed by unknown assailants, at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A police officer stands guard near a box containing the body of a woman, who was killed by unknown assailants, at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A police officer stands guard near a box containing the body of a woman, who was killed by unknown assailants, at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
41 / 50
<p>A stuffed bear lies over a child's grave at the children section of the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A stuffed bear lies over a child's grave at the children section of the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A stuffed bear lies over a child's grave at the children section of the San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
42 / 50
<p>A police officer stands near the burnt body of a fellow officer in Ciudad Juarez, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A police officer stands near the burnt body of a fellow officer in Ciudad Juarez, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A police officer stands near the burnt body of a fellow officer in Ciudad Juarez, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
43 / 50
<p>A police officer walks near evidence markers at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez </p>

A police officer walks near evidence markers at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A police officer walks near evidence markers at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Close
44 / 50
<p>A woman reacts while standing at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez </p>

A woman reacts while standing at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Friday, February 24, 2012

A woman reacts while standing at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Close
45 / 50
<p>ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Forensic workers work at a crime scene where an ambulance had been attacked earlier by gunmen in Ciudad Juarez December 7, 2011. Gunmen stopped the ambulance and shot dead two patients and the driver. A family member also on board and who was injured in the attack, died later of the injuries, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez (MEXICO - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST) TEMPLATE OUT</p>

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Forensic workers work at a crime scene where an ambulance had been attacked earlier by gunmen in Ciudad Juarez December 7, 2011. Gunmen stopped the ambulance and shot dead two...more

Friday, February 24, 2012

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Forensic workers work at a crime scene where an ambulance had been attacked earlier by gunmen in Ciudad Juarez December 7, 2011. Gunmen stopped the ambulance and shot dead two patients and the driver. A family member also on board and who was injured in the attack, died later of the injuries, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez (MEXICO - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST) TEMPLATE OUT

Close
46 / 50
<p>A policeman stands guard as inmates face a wall just hours after a prison riot at a jail in Ciudad Juarez July 26, 2011. Seventeen people have been killed in a prison gunfight in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico's most violent city, authorities said Tuesday. A spokesman for the mayor's office said an unspecified number of inmates entered two pavilions containing 13 other prisoners late Monday, and a fight began. Sixteen men and one woman were killed in the ensuing violence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez (MEXICO - Tags: CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)</p>

A policeman stands guard as inmates face a wall just hours after a prison riot at a jail in Ciudad Juarez July 26, 2011. Seventeen people have been killed in a prison gunfight in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico's most violent city, authorities said Tuesday. A...more

Friday, February 24, 2012

A policeman stands guard as inmates face a wall just hours after a prison riot at a jail in Ciudad Juarez July 26, 2011. Seventeen people have been killed in a prison gunfight in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico's most violent city, authorities said Tuesday. A spokesman for the mayor's office said an unspecified number of inmates entered two pavilions containing 13 other prisoners late Monday, and a fight began. Sixteen men and one woman were killed in the ensuing violence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez (MEXICO - Tags: CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW)

Close
47 / 50
<p>Forensic officers cover the body of a man gunned down during a shooting between rival drug gangs at a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

Forensic officers cover the body of a man gunned down during a shooting between rival drug gangs at a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, February 24, 2012

Forensic officers cover the body of a man gunned down during a shooting between rival drug gangs at a neighbourhood on the outskirts of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
48 / 50
<p>Police stand next to the body of a dead man at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez May 22, 2011. Three men were killed by hitmen while they were taking apart a car that had been reported as stolen, according to local media. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez (MEXICO - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST)</p>

Police stand next to the body of a dead man at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez May 22, 2011. Three men were killed by hitmen while they were taking apart a car that had been reported as stolen, according to local media. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez (MEXICO -...more

Friday, February 24, 2012

Police stand next to the body of a dead man at a crime scene in Ciudad Juarez May 22, 2011. Three men were killed by hitmen while they were taking apart a car that had been reported as stolen, according to local media. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez (MEXICO - Tags: CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST)

Close
49 / 50
<p>A federal policeman stands guard during the funeral of the children of Sara Salazar at a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez February 26, 2011. Salazar's daughter, son and daughter-in-law were kidnapped and found dead along a highway on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez. Sara's other daughter Josefina Reyes Salazar, who was a campaigner against violence and human rights abuses by military officials, was murdered in January 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez </p>

A federal policeman stands guard during the funeral of the children of Sara Salazar at a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez February 26, 2011. Salazar's daughter, son and daughter-in-law were kidnapped and found dead along a highway on the outskirts of Ciudad...more

Friday, February 24, 2012

A federal policeman stands guard during the funeral of the children of Sara Salazar at a cemetery in Ciudad Juarez February 26, 2011. Salazar's daughter, son and daughter-in-law were kidnapped and found dead along a highway on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez. Sara's other daughter Josefina Reyes Salazar, who was a campaigner against violence and human rights abuses by military officials, was murdered in January 2010. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Carnival fever

Carnival fever

Next Slideshows

Carnival fever

Carnival fever

Revelers from around the world celebrate Carnival.

Feb 24 2012
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

Feb 23 2012
Myanmar's opium war

Myanmar's opium war

Myanmar has dramatically accelerated poppy eradication.

Feb 23 2012
Poverty in America

Poverty in America

A record 46 million Americans were living in poverty last year.

Sep 07 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast