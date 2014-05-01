Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 1, 2014 | 12:05pm EDT

Life and death on a convoy

<p>Muslims prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers, near the PK12 neighborhood in Bangui, Central African Republic April 27, 2014. The relocation involves moving Muslims who have sheltered from sectarian violence for months in the PK12 neighborhood, to the north of the country, towards the border with Chad. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Muslims prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers, near the PK12 neighborhood in Bangui, Central African Republic April 27, 2014. The relocation involves moving Muslims who have sheltered...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

Muslims prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers, near the PK12 neighborhood in Bangui, Central African Republic April 27, 2014. The relocation involves moving Muslims who have sheltered from sectarian violence for months in the PK12 neighborhood, to the north of the country, towards the border with Chad. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
1 / 24
<p>A man stands near a vehicle and other belongings set on fire by its owners who did not want to leave them behind for looters as Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers, near the PK 12 neighborhood in Bangui April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man stands near a vehicle and other belongings set on fire by its owners who did not want to leave them behind for looters as Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers,...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A man stands near a vehicle and other belongings set on fire by its owners who did not want to leave them behind for looters as Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers, near the PK 12 neighborhood in Bangui April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
2 / 24
<p>Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers, near the PK12 neighborhood in Bangui April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers, near the PK12 neighborhood in Bangui April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, May 01, 2014

Muslim families prepare to be evacuated by road, with the help of an armed convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers, near the PK12 neighborhood in Bangui April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
3 / 24
<p>Internally displaced persons take a break on an armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in Central African Republic as they are escorted from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, near the village of Dekoua April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Internally displaced persons take a break on an armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in Central African Republic as they are escorted from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, near...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

Internally displaced persons take a break on an armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in Central African Republic as they are escorted from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, near the village of Dekoua April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
4 / 24
<p>A woman gives birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. The woman was one of three pregnant wives of a man that are traveling in the convoy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman gives birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A woman gives birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. The woman was one of three pregnant wives of a man that are traveling in the convoy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
5 / 24
<p>A woman gives birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman gives birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A woman gives birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
6 / 24
<p>A woman is assisted into an ambulance after giving birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern towns of Kabo and Sido, on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman is assisted into an ambulance after giving birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern towns of Kabo and Sido, on the...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A woman is assisted into an ambulance after giving birth to twins in the back of a UNICEF vehicle as she travels in an armed peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims the northern towns of Kabo and Sido, on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
7 / 24
<p>Internally displaced persons take a break on an armed AU peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand Muslims from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido, on the border with Chad, near the village of Dekoua April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Internally displaced persons take a break on an armed AU peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand Muslims from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido, on the border with Chad, near the village of Dekoua April 28, 2014....more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

Internally displaced persons take a break on an armed AU peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand Muslims from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido, on the border with Chad, near the village of Dekoua April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
8 / 24
<p>A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armed peacekeeping convoy she was traveling in came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armed peacekeeping convoy she was traveling in came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the towns of Kabo and Sido in...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armed peacekeeping convoy she was traveling in came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
9 / 24
<p>Men assist to carry the body of a dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armed peacekeeping convoy she was traveling in came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Men assist to carry the body of a dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armed peacekeeping convoy she was traveling in came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the towns of Kabo and...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

Men assist to carry the body of a dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armed peacekeeping convoy she was traveling in came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
10 / 24
<p>A man cries after his father was killed after the armed peacekeeping convoy came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as they were travelling from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, at the town of Kaga Bandoro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man cries after his father was killed after the armed peacekeeping convoy came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as they were travelling from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, at the town of...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A man cries after his father was killed after the armed peacekeeping convoy came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, as they were travelling from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, at the town of Kaga Bandoro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
11 / 24
<p>Relatives mourn close to the body of a man killed after the armed peacekeeping convoy they were traveling in, escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, Kaga Bandoro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Relatives mourn close to the body of a man killed after the armed peacekeeping convoy they were traveling in, escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

Relatives mourn close to the body of a man killed after the armed peacekeeping convoy they were traveling in, escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, came under attack by anti Balaka militiamen, Kaga Bandoro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
12 / 24
<p>A UNICEF vehicle carrying Muslim IDPs prepares to leave after a night on the road on their way towards Chad's border, outside Sibut, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A UNICEF vehicle carrying Muslim IDPs prepares to leave after a night on the road on their way towards Chad's border, outside Sibut, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A UNICEF vehicle carrying Muslim IDPs prepares to leave after a night on the road on their way towards Chad's border, outside Sibut, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
13 / 24
<p>A woman walks with her belongings to spend the night after a day traveling with an armed peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, Kaga Bandoro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman walks with her belongings to spend the night after a day traveling with an armed peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A woman walks with her belongings to spend the night after a day traveling with an armed peacekeeping convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims from the capital Bangui to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad, Kaga Bandoro April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
14 / 24
<p>A Muslim woman prays after a night on the road, before departing towards Chad's border escorted by African Union peacekeepers, outside Sibut, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A Muslim woman prays after a night on the road, before departing towards Chad's border escorted by African Union peacekeepers, outside Sibut, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A Muslim woman prays after a night on the road, before departing towards Chad's border escorted by African Union peacekeepers, outside Sibut, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
15 / 24
<p>Heavily pregnant women, all wives of one man, sit in the back of a UNICEF vehicle after a night on the road, before departing towards Chad's border escorted by peacekeepers, about 20 km (12 miles) from Sibut, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Heavily pregnant women, all wives of one man, sit in the back of a UNICEF vehicle after a night on the road, before departing towards Chad's border escorted by peacekeepers, about 20 km (12 miles) from Sibut, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

Heavily pregnant women, all wives of one man, sit in the back of a UNICEF vehicle after a night on the road, before departing towards Chad's border escorted by peacekeepers, about 20 km (12 miles) from Sibut, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
16 / 24
<p>A woman passes her child on the top of a truck during a break from her journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) near the northern town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman passes her child on the top of a truck during a break from her journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) near the northern town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A woman passes her child on the top of a truck during a break from her journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) near the northern town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
17 / 24
<p>A sick girl rests on the lap of her mother as another woman (top L) washes her baby by the side of the road during a break from their journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) near the northern town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A sick girl rests on the lap of her mother as another woman (top L) washes her baby by the side of the road during a break from their journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) near the northern town of Kaga...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A sick girl rests on the lap of her mother as another woman (top L) washes her baby by the side of the road during a break from their journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) near the northern town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
18 / 24
<p>The relative of a woman that recently gave birth yesterday to twins holds one of the babies before departing towards Chad's border, escorted by troops from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) in the northern town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

The relative of a woman that recently gave birth yesterday to twins holds one of the babies before departing towards Chad's border, escorted by troops from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) in the northern town of Kaga Bandoro April 29,...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

The relative of a woman that recently gave birth yesterday to twins holds one of the babies before departing towards Chad's border, escorted by troops from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) in the northern town of Kaga Bandoro April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
19 / 24
<p>Women rest on the side of the road during a break from their journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) near the town of Kabo April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Women rest on the side of the road during a break from their journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) near the town of Kabo April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Thursday, May 01, 2014

Women rest on the side of the road during a break from their journey towards Chad's border escorted by African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) near the town of Kabo April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
20 / 24
<p>A woman rests by the side of the road during a stop as she travels in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, near the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman rests by the side of the road during a stop as she travels in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, near the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30,...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A woman rests by the side of the road during a stop as she travels in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, near the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
21 / 24
<p>A man washes in a pond before praying during a stop as he travels in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, near the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man washes in a pond before praying during a stop as he travels in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, near the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30,...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A man washes in a pond before praying during a stop as he travels in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, near the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
22 / 24
<p>Trucks carrying internally-displaced Muslims arrive after having traveled in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, at the transit IDP center on the outskirts of the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Trucks carrying internally-displaced Muslims arrive after having traveled in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, at the transit IDP center on the outskirts of the Central...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

Trucks carrying internally-displaced Muslims arrive after having traveled in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, at the transit IDP center on the outskirts of the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
23 / 24
<p>A local policeman guards an area as people disembark from trucks with their belongings at the transit IDP center, after having traveled in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, on the outskirts of the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A local policeman guards an area as people disembark from trucks with their belongings at the transit IDP center, after having traveled in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui,...more

Thursday, May 01, 2014

A local policeman guards an area as people disembark from trucks with their belongings at the transit IDP center, after having traveled in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, on the outskirts of the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Southern California wildfires

Southern California wildfires

Next Slideshows

Southern California wildfires

Southern California wildfires

Residents are evacuated from Rancho Cucamonga as a wind-driven brush fire burns out of control.

May 01 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's woes

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's woes

A look at embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who is taking time off after being dogged by a crack-smoking scandal and "drunken stupors" caught on video.

May 01 2014
Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Apr 30 2014
Floods batter U.S. Southeast

Floods batter U.S. Southeast

The worst floods in decades deluged roads and engulfed homes and cars in Florida's Panhandle.

Apr 30 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast