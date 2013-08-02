Edition:
Life at the County Fair

<p>Charlie Davies looks at antique tractors at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. The 171st Cattaraugus County Fair runs through August 4. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Rides light up the infield after sunset at on the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>People ride the 'Vertigo' ride as the sun sets at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A family walks from the infield to the midway as the sun sets at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A rider arrives for her events at the 4-H English Horse show during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A rider rests on her horse between events at the 4-H English Horse Show during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Nick, a 4-H Grand Champion winning goat, peeks up from its stall at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A handler stands beside a cow at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Dane Dechow sleeps between events at the 4-H Dairy Showmanship competition during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>DreaminAcres 4-H club display their awards at the 4-H Dairy Showmanship competition during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Performer Scott Houghton and his dog Jimmie perform at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Gabriella Chapman attempts to run Christa the goat through the 4-H obstacle course during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Children root for their favorite pig during the Swifty Swine races at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Morgan Chapman (R) pulls a hose as Tori Hitchcock looks on at the 4-H cow barn at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A woman rides her horse in the practice ring at on the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A game attendant relaxes at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Rides light-up in the infield at dusk during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A participant competes in the 4-H Horse Costume Show at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Ben Hitchcock pulls his friends on a wagon outside the 4-H barn at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Award ribbons are laid out during the goat and sheep competition at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A boy rides atop his dad's shoulders while walking along the midway at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (</p>

<p>Katie Stang blow-dries her competition sheep with the help of her cousin Daniel Stang outside the 4-H barn at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Nick, a 4-H Grand Champion winning goat, peaks up out of it's stall at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Dane Dechow sleeps between events at the 4-H Dairy Showmanship competition during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Keenan Tadt shows off a sheep in the 4-H Senior Showman category moments after riding her horse Gideon in the 4-H English Horse Show at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Lisa Dufresne and her miniature pony Stormy perform during her 'Horses, Horses, Horses!' show at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>The national flag of the U.S. waves in the foreground as fair goers ride the 'Vertigo' ride at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A young girl receives a princess tiara at the fishing game on the midway at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Ponies from Lisa Dufresne 'Horses, Horses, Horses!' perform during the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Charlie Davies looks at antique tractors at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Cattaraugus County Sheriff deputies walk the the midway at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Karl Stang's award winning basket of vegetables is displayed in the commerce pavilion at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Logan Martin poses with his awards in the 4-H Dairy Showmanship competition at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A couple watches the 'Swifty Swine Pig Races' at the Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley, New York, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

