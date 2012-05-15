Edition:
Life in an Amazon tribe

<p>Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, Brazil May 7, 2012. In August the Yawalapiti tribe will hold the Quarup, which is a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them. This year the Quarup will be honouring two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, Brazil May 7, 2012. In August the Yawalapiti tribe will hold the Quarup, which is a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them. This year the Quarup will be honouring two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti youth chief Anuia (front) leads a dance in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Yawalapiti youth chief Anuia (front) leads a dance in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti children climb a tree to jump into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Yawalapiti children climb a tree to jump into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti boy poses with a camera in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A Yawalapiti boy poses with a camera in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A bird perches on a tree in front of the full moon in the Yawalapiti village at the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A bird perches on a tree in front of the full moon in the Yawalapiti village at the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti children play in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Yawalapiti children play in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti men perform a dance in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Yawalapiti men perform a dance in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>An aerial view of a portion of the Xingu National Park that is deforested from agriculture and logging is seen in Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

An aerial view of a portion of the Xingu National Park that is deforested from agriculture and logging is seen in Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti wrestler rests in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A Yawalapiti wrestler rests in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti man has his body painted with a mix of annatto or achiote seeds in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A Yawalapiti man has his body painted with a mix of annatto or achiote seeds in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti man uses branches from the timbo plant to spread natural toxins to paralyse fish and capture them by hand in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A Yawalapiti man uses branches from the timbo plant to spread natural toxins to paralyse fish and capture them by hand in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti children play over the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Yawalapiti children play over the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti men wrestle in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Yawalapiti men wrestle in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti chief Aritana is seen in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Yawalapiti chief Aritana is seen in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti men wrestle in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Yawalapiti men wrestle in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti children play over the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Yawalapiti children play over the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti man walks out of a hut in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A Yawalapiti man walks out of a hut in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti men play the urua bamboo flute in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Yawalapiti men play the urua bamboo flute in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti children play over the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Yawalapiti children play over the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti girl dives into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A Yawalapiti girl dives into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti man paints his body with a mix of annatto or achiote seeds in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A Yawalapiti man paints his body with a mix of annatto or achiote seeds in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti men play the urua bamboo flute in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Yawalapiti men play the urua bamboo flute in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti boy jumps into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A Yawalapiti boy jumps into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti tribe children attempt to spear fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Yawalapiti tribe children attempt to spear fish in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti boy dips his head into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A Yawalapiti boy dips his head into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>An aerial view of the Yawalapiti village is seen in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

An aerial view of the Yawalapiti village is seen in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish to dry and save for a "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Yawalapiti tribe members catch fish to dry and save for a "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti mans tries to spear fish to dry and save for a "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A Yawalapiti mans tries to spear fish to dry and save for a "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti man mixes a natural body paint from annatto or achiote seeds during the preparations for the celebration of "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A Yawalapiti man mixes a natural body paint from annatto or achiote seeds during the preparations for the celebration of "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti girl climbs a tree to jump into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Yawalapiti girl climbs a tree to jump into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Yawalapiti Indians play soccer during the preparations for the celebration of "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

Yawalapiti Indians play soccer during the preparations for the celebration of "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A Yawalapiti boy plays with a towel imprinted with the Brazilian flag during the preparations for the celebration of "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino </p>

A Yawalapiti boy plays with a towel imprinted with the Brazilian flag during the preparations for the celebration of "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

