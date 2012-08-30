Edition:
Life in Angola

A woman with a baby on her back looks on at an informal settlement in the capital Luanda, Angola August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman with a baby on her back looks on at an informal settlement in the capital Luanda, Angola August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Office buildings are seen under construction in the capital of Luanda, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Office buildings are seen under construction in the capital of Luanda, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A Chinese construction worker (L) looks on as a motorcyclist tries to cross a construction site using a makeshift bridge in Viana, about 30 km east of the capital Luanda, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A Chinese construction worker (L) looks on as a motorcyclist tries to cross a construction site using a makeshift bridge in Viana, about 30 km east of the capital Luanda, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Supporters of Angola's main opposition UNITA party, wearing t-shirts with an image of party leader Isaias Samakuva, dance during the party's last rally ahead of parliamentary elections in Viana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the capital Luanda, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Supporters of Angola's main opposition UNITA party, wearing t-shirts with an image of party leader Isaias Samakuva, dance during the party's last rally ahead of parliamentary elections in Viana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the capital Luanda,...more

Informal settlements are seen in the capital of Luanda, August 30, 2012. Angolans will go to the polls on Friday to elect lawmakers and their president. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Informal settlements are seen in the capital of Luanda, August 30, 2012. Angolans will go to the polls on Friday to elect lawmakers and their president. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman and child sit in front of their stall in Sambizanga informal settlement outside the capital Luanda August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman and child sit in front of their stall in Sambizanga informal settlement outside the capital Luanda August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A soldier looks on as supporters of the ruling MPLA party attend the party's last rally for the parliamentary elections in Camama, outside the capital Luanda, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A soldier looks on as supporters of the ruling MPLA party attend the party's last rally for the parliamentary elections in Camama, outside the capital Luanda, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Supporters of Angola's main opposition UNITA party stand on a lamppost as they wave flags during an election rally in Luanda August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Supporters of Angola's main opposition UNITA party stand on a lamppost as they wave flags during an election rally in Luanda August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Girls stand under a waterfall in Huila near the Angolan city of Lubango January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Girls stand under a waterfall in Huila near the Angolan city of Lubango January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A vendor carries goods in a basin on her head in the Angolan city of Lubango, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A vendor carries goods in a basin on her head in the Angolan city of Lubango, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Angolan boy walks in polluted canal water in Benguela, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An Angolan boy walks in polluted canal water in Benguela, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Angolan boys buy bread from a woman at a street in Benguela January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Angolan boys buy bread from a woman at a street in Benguela January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Fishermen pull a boat at a beach in Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Fishermen pull a boat at a beach in Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman cuts maize at Lombolombo neighborhood in Cabinda January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woman cuts maize at Lombolombo neighborhood in Cabinda January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

The Maiombe forest is seen near Belize January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

The Maiombe forest is seen near Belize January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Workers are seen at a cold storage for fish at Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Workers are seen at a cold storage for fish at Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An Angolan child plays in the shell of an old car in the streets of the capital Luanda January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

An Angolan child plays in the shell of an old car in the streets of the capital Luanda January 29, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Angolan youths stand in the spray of the waters below a waterfall in Huila near the Angolan city of Lubango January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Angolan youths stand in the spray of the waters below a waterfall in Huila near the Angolan city of Lubango January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A vendor wraps herself in plastic to protect against a sudden downpour of rain at an outdoor market in the Angolan city of Lubango, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A vendor wraps herself in plastic to protect against a sudden downpour of rain at an outdoor market in the Angolan city of Lubango, January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Children pose before the start of their class at a school in Cabinda January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Children pose before the start of their class at a school in Cabinda January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A child swims at the Nhama river near Cabinda January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A child swims at the Nhama river near Cabinda January 20, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Storm clouds gather above the Angolan city of Lubango January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Storm clouds gather above the Angolan city of Lubango January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A fruit vendor poses for a portrait in the city of Lubango January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A fruit vendor poses for a portrait in the city of Lubango January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A fisherman cleans his net at Lombolombo beach in Cabinda January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A fisherman cleans his net at Lombolombo beach in Cabinda January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Fishermen are seen on the beach of Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Fishermen are seen on the beach of Baia Farta, south of Benguela, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman carries her son and bananas in the Maiombe region near Belize January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A woman carries her son and bananas in the Maiombe region near Belize January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Angolan youths play soccer on the beach in the capital Luanda January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Angolan youths play soccer on the beach in the capital Luanda January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A woman walks on a street in Benguela January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A woman walks on a street in Benguela January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Floriana Kwayela, 50, sits inside her home at an impoverished neighbourhood in the Angolan city of Lubango January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Floriana Kwayela, 50, sits inside her home at an impoverished neighbourhood in the Angolan city of Lubango January 14, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Dusk settles over the Angolan capital, Luanda, January 23, 2010. After 30 years of bitter civil war the country is rebuilding its infrastructure on the back of record oil exports and prices. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Dusk settles over the Angolan capital, Luanda, January 23, 2010. After 30 years of bitter civil war the country is rebuilding its infrastructure on the back of record oil exports and prices. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Angolan youths play soccer on the beach in the capital Luanda January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Angolan youths play soccer on the beach in the capital Luanda January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

