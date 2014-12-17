Life in Cuba
Members of the Cuban Revolutionary Army hold Cuban national flags during a march "For the Five and Against the Terrorism" in Havana September 30, 2014.
A boy plays on a street in downtown Havana, December 5, 2014.
A man picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio February 25, 2014.
A woman rides her bicycle on a road that reads "Long live Fidel and Raul" in Artemisa province, near Havana July 25, 2014.
Cuban security personnel detain members of the Ladies in White group during a protest on International Human Rights Day, in Havana December 10, 2014.
A dancer takes a break during the celebrations of the 54th anniversary of the creation of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in Havana, September 28, 2014.
People use mobile phones to take pictures of the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2014.
An athlete lifts weights as he works out in a boxing academy in Havana September 16, 2014.
Students hold photographs of victims from events such as the Bay of Pigs invasion and the bombing of a Cuban plane during a march in Havana "For the Five and Against the Terrorism", September 30, 2014.
Ten-year-old handicapped boy Miguel Alejandro smiles at the special needs school "Solidaridad con Panama" (Solidarity with Panama) in Havana September 9, 2014.
Revelers in a bus watch a fight taking place on a street before their performance at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014.
A reveler smiles before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. Picture taken August 8, 2014.
People release balloons during the annual procession of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, on the streets of downtown Havana September 8, 2014.
Victor Capote, a 46-year-old rancher, works on a horseshoe of his mare "Muneca", or "doll" in Spanish, in his ranch near San Antonio de los Banos village, in Artemisa province August 6, 2014.
People take part in a gay pride parade during ahead of International Day Against Homophobia in Havana May 10, 2014.
People load luggage from a Miami charter flight onto a car at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana August 30, 2014.
Third grade student at the Enrique Villuendas Primary School, Christian Jesus, 8, poses in his Iron Man costume as his school celebrates the 52nd anniversary of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the 53rd anniversary of the Jose Marti Pioneers...more
A woman lies during a whole-body scan in the tomography section of Havana's main cardiology and heart surgery hospital October 19, 2012.
Carlos Ortega Ponce, 3, plays baseball with his father in front of his home in Havana, October 16, 2014.
Schoolchildren throw a flower into the sea in honor of rebel revolutionary commander Camilo Cienfuegos from Havana's seafront boulevard "Malecon" October 28, 2014. Cienfuegos was a commander of Fidel Castro's rebel army but died less than a year...more
A makeshift fishing boat, made of styrofoam or polystyrene, sits on the bank of a canal leading to the sea in Granma Province, the region from where many would-be emigrants launch makeshift boats to try and reach Honduras with the goal of continuing...more
Adonis, a 17-year-old barber, cuts a customer's hair in his house in Havana, August 31, 2014.
A dancer from the Deep Roots Dance Company performs during a training session in an old theater in downtown Havana, October 14, 2014.
Teenagers chat in the afternoon in downtown Havana, November 28, 2014.
A U.S.-made private collective taxi drives down Havana's seafront boulevard "El Malecon" during sunset July 13, 2013.
