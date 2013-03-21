Life in Cyprus
Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. Cypriot ministers rushed on Monday to revise a plan to seize money from bank deposits as part of an EU...more
An elderly man crosses the street in front of a branch of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Two Cypriot policewomen patrol at a main market street of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man selling ballons stands in the middle of the market Ledras street in Nicosia February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Locals sit at a kebab restaurant in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man walks in front of shops in central Nicosia February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Two girls talk sitting at the Venetian Walls surrounding the old town of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Workers are seen on a construction site in central Nicosia March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A girl waits at a bus station in Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A man walks out of the Presidential palace in Nicosia February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A youth skates in front of the Orthodox Faneromeni church in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Turkish Cypriot men, with a flag breakaway Turkish Cypriot state on the wall, pray at a mosque during Friday prayers in Famagusta's Tatlisu village, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Cyprus, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish Cypriot children enjoy the mild weather in a park near an empty U.N. watchtower on the Greenline dividing the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides of Nicosia February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
A man kitesurfs near a beach at Limassol town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Cyclists look at boats in a marina near Limassol, a coastal town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A Turkish-Cypriot and a Turkish flags are seen on Pentadaktylos mountain in the northern part of Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A group of tourists stand in an amphitheatre in the ancient Salamis bay ruins near Famagusta in north Cyprus February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
An orchestra performs during an official ceremony marking the assumption of Cyprus' six-monthly presidency of the European Union at the ancient Curium amphitheatre, near Limassol July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cyprus Information
Flags of Northern Cyprus (2nd R) and Turkey (R) are seen in front of an Orthodox church (L) and a mosque, in the main square of Dipkarpaz, Riso Karpaso, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Nicosia, in the Turkish administered northern part of Cyprus,...more
