Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 13, 2013 | 10:40am EST

Life in Damascus

<p>A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A member of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra carries his instrument as he walks near a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, ahead of a charity concert at al-Hamra theater in Damascus, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
1 / 20
<p>A girl buys a sandwich from a street vendor in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A girl buys a sandwich from a street vendor in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A girl buys a sandwich from a street vendor in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
2 / 20
<p>Men play foosball on a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Men play foosball on a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Men play foosball on a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
3 / 20
<p>Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks at the Opera House in Damascus, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sana</p>

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks at the Opera House in Damascus, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sana

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks at the Opera House in Damascus, January 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sana

Close
4 / 20
<p>People pose for a picture at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People pose for a picture at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

People pose for a picture at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
5 / 20
<p>Children leave school in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Children leave school in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Children leave school in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
6 / 20
<p>Men drink tea and smoke water pipe at a cafe in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Men drink tea and smoke water pipe at a cafe in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Men drink tea and smoke water pipe at a cafe in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
7 / 20
<p>A shop owner cleans his shop in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A shop owner cleans his shop in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A shop owner cleans his shop in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
8 / 20
<p>A man walks past chicken for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man walks past chicken for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A man walks past chicken for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
9 / 20
<p>A man smokes a water pipe as he sits at al-Nawfara coffee shop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man smokes a water pipe as he sits at al-Nawfara coffee shop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A man smokes a water pipe as he sits at al-Nawfara coffee shop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
10 / 20
<p>Fish are displayed for sale at a shop in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Fish are displayed for sale at a shop in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Fish are displayed for sale at a shop in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
11 / 20
<p>A chef slices Shawarma along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A chef slices Shawarma along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A chef slices Shawarma along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
12 / 20
<p>A boy walks past a portrait drawing workshop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A boy walks past a portrait drawing workshop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A boy walks past a portrait drawing workshop in the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
13 / 20
<p>Men pray at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Men pray at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Men pray at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
14 / 20
<p>Toys are displayed for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Toys are displayed for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Toys are displayed for sale along a street in Damascus, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
15 / 20
<p>A man receives a shave from a barber at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man receives a shave from a barber at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A man receives a shave from a barber at the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man and his wife buy corn from a street vendor in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A man and his wife buy corn from a street vendor in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A man and his wife buy corn from a street vendor in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
17 / 20
<p>Boys carry bread as they walk in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Boys carry bread as they walk in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Boys carry bread as they walk in the old city of Damascus, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
18 / 20
<p>Oriental dance costumes are displayed as vendors wait for customers in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Oriental dance costumes are displayed as vendors wait for customers in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Oriental dance costumes are displayed as vendors wait for customers in al-Hamidieh Souk at the old city of Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
19 / 20
<p>Children play outside the historic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Children play outside the historic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Children play outside the historic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Next Slideshows

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Revelers celebrate Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Feb 12 2013
Wife. Mother. Rebel fighter.

Wife. Mother. Rebel fighter.

Former hairdresser Um Jaafar and her husband both fight in the Free Syrian Army.

Feb 12 2013
Syrian rebels in Damascus

Syrian rebels in Damascus

Rare photos of rebels operating in the Syrian capital from Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic.

Feb 12 2013
The Catholic faith

The Catholic faith

A look at the lives of Catholics around the world.

Feb 11 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast