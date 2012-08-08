Life in drought times
A fishing sign in at one of the dry pools at the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge in Hudson, Kansas, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle
A barrel of hay sits in front of a soybean crop near Paris, Missouri, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A drought affected corn crop is seen near Paris, Missouri, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boat dock now rests in mud at Morse Reservoir as water levels drop due to the current drought near Cicero, Indiana, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Firefighters battle a wildfire near the town of Noble in Cleveland County, south of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Garett Fisbeck
A corn plant, damaged due to lack of water, is photographed in a corn field in Centerville, Iowa, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A sign at the fire department reminds people of the mandatory water usage ban as water levels drop due to the current drought in Cicero, Indiana, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Dead corn plants are seen on a drought-stricken field in Oakland City, Indiana, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II
The Morse Reservoir turns to mud as water levels drop due to the current drought near Cicero, Indiana, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Nila Ross takes her horses back to her home where she and her family were evacuated due to wildfires the day before in Cleveland County, south of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Garett Fisbeck
Cattle cool off in a pond by a drought-stricken farm in Oakland City, Indiana, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II
Corn plants struggle to survive on a drought-stricken field in Oakland City, Indiana, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II
Rice County firefighters battle a grease fire, near Great Bend, in central Kansas, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle
Corn plants are seen in a drought-stricken farm field near Evansville, Indiana, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
