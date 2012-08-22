Life in Florida
Margery Gunter stands at the door of her home in Immokalee, Florida May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Margery Gunter stands at the door of her home in Immokalee, Florida May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Revelers take part in New Year's Eve celebrations as female impersonator Gary Marion performs in a giant red shoe at the Bourbon Street Pub in Key West, Florida December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
Revelers take part in New Year's Eve celebrations as female impersonator Gary Marion performs in a giant red shoe at the Bourbon Street Pub in Key West, Florida December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
Tourists crowd the beach in Perdido Key, Florida May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Tourists crowd the beach in Perdido Key, Florida May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
An empty mail box is seen at the front door of a foreclosed house in Miami Gardens, Florida September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An empty mail box is seen at the front door of a foreclosed house in Miami Gardens, Florida September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Volunteers for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich work the telephones at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Volunteers for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich work the telephones at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An anti-Castro Cuban exile stands next to a Cuban flag during a protest against the Colombian singer Juanes concert in Cuba, at Miami's little Havana in Florida September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An anti-Castro Cuban exile stands next to a Cuban flag during a protest against the Colombian singer Juanes concert in Cuba, at Miami's little Havana in Florida September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A strip dancer performs for customers at the Mons Venus strip club in Tampa, Florida, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A strip dancer performs for customers at the Mons Venus strip club in Tampa, Florida, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Paul and Kellee Athens relax in a hammock at the Casa Marina Resort in Key West, Florida, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
Paul and Kellee Athens relax in a hammock at the Casa Marina Resort in Key West, Florida, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
Matt Kenseth takes the checkered flag to win the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Graythen/Pool
Matt Kenseth takes the checkered flag to win the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Graythen/Pool
Oasis of the Seas, the world's largest and newest cruise ship, navigates through a ship channel as a crowd cheers, headed for its home port nearby in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as seen from a park in Dania Beach, Florida November 13,...more
Oasis of the Seas, the world's largest and newest cruise ship, navigates through a ship channel as a crowd cheers, headed for its home port nearby in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as seen from a park in Dania Beach, Florida November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps (C) rides down Main Street U.S.A with Mickey Mouse during a parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps (C) rides down Main Street U.S.A with Mickey Mouse during a parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The space shuttle Discovery moves to launch pad 39A from the vehicle assembly building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The space shuttle Discovery moves to launch pad 39A from the vehicle assembly building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the field prior to the start of the NFL's Super Bowl XLIII football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals in Tampa, Florida, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the field prior to the start of the NFL's Super Bowl XLIII football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals in Tampa, Florida, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
The order of speakers for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign stop is seen on a podium in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The order of speakers for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign stop is seen on a podium in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Voters cast their ballots for the Florida primary at a polling station at Fire Station #4 in Miami January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Voters cast their ballots for the Florida primary at a polling station at Fire Station #4 in Miami January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
A resident of south Florida holds a sign protesting healthcare reforms during a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to Miami, Florida, October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A resident of south Florida holds a sign protesting healthcare reforms during a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to Miami, Florida, October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Star Corporan holds her daughter Anera Gaines, 3, at a club in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Star Corporan holds her daughter Anera Gaines, 3, at a club in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Deontae Mobley looks in the mirror after having his hair cut by his father, "Haircut" Joe Mobley, in the neighbourhood of Goldsboro, once an incorporated all-black city during the segregation era, that has been absorbed by the town of Sanford,...more
Deontae Mobley looks in the mirror after having his hair cut by his father, "Haircut" Joe Mobley, in the neighbourhood of Goldsboro, once an incorporated all-black city during the segregation era, that has been absorbed by the town of Sanford, Florida April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A handout photo released on October 6, 2005 by Everglades National Park shows a dead Burmese python which had swallowed an American alligator. REUTERS/Everglades National Park/Handout
A handout photo released on October 6, 2005 by Everglades National Park shows a dead Burmese python which had swallowed an American alligator. REUTERS/Everglades National Park/Handout
Freddy Porter, 5, of Raleigh N.C. plays with a toy space shuttle in the Rocket Garden of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex near Cape Canaveral, Florida July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Freddy Porter, 5, of Raleigh N.C. plays with a toy space shuttle in the Rocket Garden of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex near Cape Canaveral, Florida July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Next Slideshows
Anders Breivik's prison
A look inside the prison where Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik is being held.
Obama and teleprompters
President Obama using teleprompters.
Longest lived women: Hong Kong
Hong Kong women are now the longest-lived women in the world, overtaking a record formerly held by Japan.
Ethiopian rock churches
An ancient Ethiopian site is home to 11 churches carved out of the ground and rock.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.