Life in France
France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy reacts to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel...more
France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy reacts to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Visitors look at the Cathedral during a visit of the Centre Pompidou-Metz museum in the eastern city of Metz May 10, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Visitors look at the Cathedral during a visit of the Centre Pompidou-Metz museum in the eastern city of Metz May 10, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Seasonal workers harvest grapes of Auxerrois intended to make Cremant sparkling wine at the Ammerschwihr vineyard in the Alsace region near Colmar, eastern France, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Seasonal workers harvest grapes of Auxerrois intended to make Cremant sparkling wine at the Ammerschwihr vineyard in the Alsace region near Colmar, eastern France, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
An attendant from the Commonwealth War Graves Commision removes leaves at the Beny-sur Mer Canadian war cemetery in Normandy, France November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An attendant from the Commonwealth War Graves Commision removes leaves at the Beny-sur Mer Canadian war cemetery in Normandy, France November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People celebrate with sparklers as they attend the White Dinner event in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People celebrate with sparklers as they attend the White Dinner event in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Jury member Uma Thurman poses during a photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jury member Uma Thurman poses during a photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Men roll barrels of Beaujolais Nouveau for the official launch of the 2010 vintage in the center of Lyon November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Men roll barrels of Beaujolais Nouveau for the official launch of the 2010 vintage in the center of Lyon November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Emilien, French baker, takes off baguettes (French stick), bread made with organic flour, from a baker's oven at a bakery in Paris July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Emilien, French baker, takes off baguettes (French stick), bread made with organic flour, from a baker's oven at a bakery in Paris July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Commuters run to catch a train at Gare Saint Lazare train station in Paris February 3, 2010 during a nationwide strike by French SNCF railway workers. French rail workers have called a 24-hour strike to protest against a new freight transportation...more
Commuters run to catch a train at Gare Saint Lazare train station in Paris February 3, 2010 during a nationwide strike by French SNCF railway workers. French rail workers have called a 24-hour strike to protest against a new freight transportation plan. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police gather at the entrance to the Chaussee d'Antin La Fayette Metro (subway) station in Paris after a car accidentally drove into it, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
French police gather at the entrance to the Chaussee d'Antin La Fayette Metro (subway) station in Paris after a car accidentally drove into it, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Tourists and holiday makers take in the sun on the beach front along the Promenade des Anglais during the traditional All Saints Day (Toussaint) school break in Nice, southeastern France on October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tourists and holiday makers take in the sun on the beach front along the Promenade des Anglais during the traditional All Saints Day (Toussaint) school break in Nice, southeastern France on October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Pupils and their parents release balloons as they demonstrate against classrooms cuts in the education sector in the Alpes Maritimes department in Nice, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Pupils and their parents release balloons as they demonstrate against classrooms cuts in the education sector in the Alpes Maritimes department in Nice, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Men kiss in the Place de la Bastille in Paris as they attend the 10th Gay Pride parade in Paris June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Julien Muguet
Men kiss in the Place de la Bastille in Paris as they attend the 10th Gay Pride parade in Paris June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Julien Muguet
Members of the association "Urgence Darfour" (Darfur Urgency) wear symbolic blue berets in Paris' Place de la Fontaine des Innocents September 16, 2006 where personalities from French politics and the arts gather to draw attention to the humanitarian...more
Members of the association "Urgence Darfour" (Darfur Urgency) wear symbolic blue berets in Paris' Place de la Fontaine des Innocents September 16, 2006 where personalities from French politics and the arts gather to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Darfur, Sudan. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Models present creations by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2011 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Models present creations by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2011 women's collection during Paris Fashion Week October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Tourists cool off in the fountains near the Pyramid entrance of the Louvre Museum on a hot summer day in Paris July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tourists cool off in the fountains near the Pyramid entrance of the Louvre Museum on a hot summer day in Paris July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A rainbow is seen against rain clouds above the Sacre Coeur Basilica on Montmartre after a sudden thunderstorm hit Paris October 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults
A rainbow is seen against rain clouds above the Sacre Coeur Basilica on Montmartre after a sudden thunderstorm hit Paris October 25, 2011. REUTERS/John Schults
Women in their underwear dance during a flash-mob named "beautiful naked" (Belle toute nue) organised by French TV M6 in front the Notre Dame Cathedral near the Seine river in Paris March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Women in their underwear dance during a flash-mob named "beautiful naked" (Belle toute nue) organised by French TV M6 in front the Notre Dame Cathedral near the Seine river in Paris March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A bather watches as French police on horses patrol the beach near the venue of the G8 summit in Deauville, northern France, May 25, 2011. Poli REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A bather watches as French police on horses patrol the beach near the venue of the G8 summit in Deauville, northern France, May 25, 2011. Poli REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Omega Pharma team rider Mario Aerts of Belgium climbs to Morzine-Avoriaz past Dieter "Didi" Senft, a cycling fan dressed as the devil, during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Station des Rousses and Morzine-Avoriaz July 11,...more
Omega Pharma team rider Mario Aerts of Belgium climbs to Morzine-Avoriaz past Dieter "Didi" Senft, a cycling fan dressed as the devil, during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Station des Rousses and Morzine-Avoriaz July 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis...more
A musher and his dogs compete on a track near the Mont-Cenis Path during the ninth stage of La Grande Odyssee sled dogs race January 17, 2012. The race crosses the Alps in France covering over 1000 km (621 miles) over 11 days. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A man rides his bicycle past a jogger in the freshly-fallen snow in Vertou as sub-freezing winter temperatures continue in Europe, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man rides his bicycle past a jogger in the freshly-fallen snow in Vertou as sub-freezing winter temperatures continue in Europe, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Children play in the frozen Fontaine Bartholdi monument in Lyon, southeastern France, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Children play in the frozen Fontaine Bartholdi monument in Lyon, southeastern France, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A horse grazes as steam rises from the number 2 nuclear reactor after a cooling system water leak in Penly, northern France, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A horse grazes as steam rises from the number 2 nuclear reactor after a cooling system water leak in Penly, northern France, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Tourists visit a sculpture gallery at the Louvre Museum in Paris August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Tourists visit a sculpture gallery at the Louvre Museum in Paris August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Next Slideshows
A nuclear-free Japan
Japan shuts down its last working nuclear power reactor this weekend just over a year after a tsunami heavily damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
Kentucky Derby hopefuls
The horses are saddled and geared up for the start of the Kentucky Derby.
Strange and unusual
Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.
Sterilizing stray dogs
Authorities in Kashmir have started sterilizing stray dogs to control their population, which they say has reached over 90,000.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.