Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 26, 2013 | 2:00pm EST

Life in Italy

<p>Tourists use an iPad tablet in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Tourists use an iPad tablet in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Tourists use an iPad tablet in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
1 / 34
<p>Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a political rally in Turin February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino</p>

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a political rally in Turin February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi gestures during a political rally in Turin February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Close
2 / 34
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leads his last Angelus prayer before stepping down in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leads his last Angelus prayer before stepping down in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Pope Benedict XVI leads his last Angelus prayer before stepping down in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
3 / 34
<p>Faithful hold a sign as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Faithful hold a sign as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Faithful hold a sign as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 34
<p>A tourist reacts as a blue-colored pigeon flies above her head at St. Mark's Square in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A tourist reacts as a blue-colored pigeon flies above her head at St. Mark's Square in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A tourist reacts as a blue-colored pigeon flies above her head at St. Mark's Square in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
5 / 34
<p>Two men dressed up as centurions await tourists in front of a shop, offering discounted goods, in downtown Rome January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Two men dressed up as centurions await tourists in front of a shop, offering discounted goods, in downtown Rome January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Two men dressed up as centurions await tourists in front of a shop, offering discounted goods, in downtown Rome January 5, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
6 / 34
<p>A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A child covers her face as she waits for her mother voting at a polling station in Rome February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Close
7 / 34
<p>People walk through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

People walk through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

People walk through a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
8 / 34
<p>A busker performs in downtown Milan November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

A busker performs in downtown Milan November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A busker performs in downtown Milan November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
9 / 34
<p>People sunbathe near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

People sunbathe near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

People sunbathe near the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia near the harbour of Giglio Porto October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
10 / 34
<p>A man throws a garbage bag in the street during a protest in downtown Naples June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro Messere</p>

A man throws a garbage bag in the street during a protest in downtown Naples June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro Messere

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A man throws a garbage bag in the street during a protest in downtown Naples June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Ciro Messere

Close
11 / 34
<p>A fireman walks over collapsed storage shelves of Parmesan cheese inside a storage facility in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A fireman walks over collapsed storage shelves of Parmesan cheese inside a storage facility in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A fireman walks over collapsed storage shelves of Parmesan cheese inside a storage facility in Rolo, near Modena, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
12 / 34
<p>A gondolier cools off in 32 degree Celsius (90 degree Fahrenheit) temperature by sitting in a garden chair in the Grand Canal in Venice August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A gondolier cools off in 32 degree Celsius (90 degree Fahrenheit) temperature by sitting in a garden chair in the Grand Canal in Venice August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A gondolier cools off in 32 degree Celsius (90 degree Fahrenheit) temperature by sitting in a garden chair in the Grand Canal in Venice August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
13 / 34
<p>A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti</p>

A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A boy looks at the damaged old tower of Delle Rocche castle after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
14 / 34
<p>A demonstrator waves a flag in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in Rome, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

A demonstrator waves a flag in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in Rome, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A demonstrator waves a flag in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in Rome, September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
15 / 34
<p>A shoe is seen next to a pool of blood after fight in downtown Rome November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

A shoe is seen next to a pool of blood after fight in downtown Rome November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A shoe is seen next to a pool of blood after fight in downtown Rome November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Close
16 / 34
<p>A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A couple kisses in the flooded Saint Mark's Square in Venice November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
17 / 34
<p>A demonstrator wearing a stolen Guardia di Finanza jacket throws a metal pole at the Guardia di Finanza during anti-government clashes near the parliament in Rome, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A demonstrator wearing a stolen Guardia di Finanza jacket throws a metal pole at the Guardia di Finanza during anti-government clashes near the parliament in Rome, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A demonstrator wearing a stolen Guardia di Finanza jacket throws a metal pole at the Guardia di Finanza during anti-government clashes near the parliament in Rome, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
18 / 34
<p>A mountain bike rider cycles past a vineyard at the Nipozzano castle, one of Italy's Frescobaldi family estate, 30 km (19 miles) northeast of Florence in this picture taken October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A mountain bike rider cycles past a vineyard at the Nipozzano castle, one of Italy's Frescobaldi family estate, 30 km (19 miles) northeast of Florence in this picture taken October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A mountain bike rider cycles past a vineyard at the Nipozzano castle, one of Italy's Frescobaldi family estate, 30 km (19 miles) northeast of Florence in this picture taken October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
19 / 34
<p>An advertisement for Burberry is seen on Duomo cathedral as people walk across Duomo square in Milan September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

An advertisement for Burberry is seen on Duomo cathedral as people walk across Duomo square in Milan September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

An advertisement for Burberry is seen on Duomo cathedral as people walk across Duomo square in Milan September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
20 / 34
<p>Members of the Hungarian Collegium Gladiatorium fighting club perform in the Roman amphitheatre in Croatia's northern Adriatic port of Pula May 23, 2009, during the traditional Antiquity festival at the start of the summer tourist season. REUTERS/Nikola Solic</p>

Members of the Hungarian Collegium Gladiatorium fighting club perform in the Roman amphitheatre in Croatia's northern Adriatic port of Pula May 23, 2009, during the traditional Antiquity festival at the start of the summer tourist season. ...more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Members of the Hungarian Collegium Gladiatorium fighting club perform in the Roman amphitheatre in Croatia's northern Adriatic port of Pula May 23, 2009, during the traditional Antiquity festival at the start of the summer tourist season. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Close
21 / 34
<p>Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseen) in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseen) in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Monks free doves during the inter-religious "Prayer for Peace" meeting attended by Pope Benedict XVI (unseen) in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
22 / 34
<p>A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona</p>

A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A Lamborghini Murcielago car is displayed in the showroom in downtown Milan, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Close
23 / 34
<p>Jockeys ride their horses during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena July 1, 2008. Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square every year in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Jockeys ride their horses during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena July 1, 2008. Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square every year in a desperate bid to win the Palio,...more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Jockeys ride their horses during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena July 1, 2008. Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena's shell-shaped central square every year in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner depicting the Madonna and child. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
24 / 34
<p>Adamo Pallecchi, a wine expert with Contucci wine makers who produces the Nobile di Montepulciano red wines, tastes a wine during a holiday in Montepulciano, near Siena, central Italy, September 3, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca</p>

Adamo Pallecchi, a wine expert with Contucci wine makers who produces the Nobile di Montepulciano red wines, tastes a wine during a holiday in Montepulciano, near Siena, central Italy, September 3, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Adamo Pallecchi, a wine expert with Contucci wine makers who produces the Nobile di Montepulciano red wines, tastes a wine during a holiday in Montepulciano, near Siena, central Italy, September 3, 2006. REUTERS/Daniele La Monaca

Close
25 / 34
<p>An Italian couple sits during lunch as Steve Black of Australia dives past their balcony in the lead up round four of the 2010 Red Bull Cliff Diving world series in Polignano a Mare August 5, 2010. . REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles</p>

An Italian couple sits during lunch as Steve Black of Australia dives past their balcony in the lead up round four of the 2010 Red Bull Cliff Diving world series in Polignano a Mare August 5, 2010. . REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

An Italian couple sits during lunch as Steve Black of Australia dives past their balcony in the lead up round four of the 2010 Red Bull Cliff Diving world series in Polignano a Mare August 5, 2010. . REUTERS/Dean Treml/Red Bull Photofiles

Close
26 / 34
<p>A demonstrator celebrates as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome October 15, 2011. . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A demonstrator celebrates as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome October 15, 2011. . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

A demonstrator celebrates as a Carabinieri police vehicle burns during a demonstration of the 'Indignant' group in Rome October 15, 2011. . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
27 / 34
<p>The cruise ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Musica dwarfs Via Garibald as it arrives in Venice May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

The cruise ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Musica dwarfs Via Garibald as it arrives in Venice May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

The cruise ship from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Musica dwarfs Via Garibald as it arrives in Venice May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
28 / 34
<p>People walk in Rome's ancient Fori Imperiali during a hot summer day July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

People walk in Rome's ancient Fori Imperiali during a hot summer day July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

People walk in Rome's ancient Fori Imperiali during a hot summer day July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
29 / 34
<p>People walk on the frozen Lake Reschen reservoir beside the former church tower of the Village of Graun in South Tyrol in Northern Italy January 8, 2010. The village was destroyed and the valley flooded in 1950, due to damming up the Etsch river to produce electricity. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

People walk on the frozen Lake Reschen reservoir beside the former church tower of the Village of Graun in South Tyrol in Northern Italy January 8, 2010. The village was destroyed and the valley flooded in 1950, due to damming up the Etsch river to...more

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

People walk on the frozen Lake Reschen reservoir beside the former church tower of the Village of Graun in South Tyrol in Northern Italy January 8, 2010. The village was destroyed and the valley flooded in 1950, due to damming up the Etsch river to produce electricity. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
30 / 34
<p>Nuns pray outside the San Tommaso da Villanova church as Pope Benedict XVI celebrates a mass for the Assumption festival at his summer residence of Castelgandolfo near Rome August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

Nuns pray outside the San Tommaso da Villanova church as Pope Benedict XVI celebrates a mass for the Assumption festival at his summer residence of Castelgandolfo near Rome August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Nuns pray outside the San Tommaso da Villanova church as Pope Benedict XVI celebrates a mass for the Assumption festival at his summer residence of Castelgandolfo near Rome August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
31 / 34
<p>An Italy supporter waves the Italian flag before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Faroe Islands in Florence September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

An Italy supporter waves the Italian flag before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Faroe Islands in Florence September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

An Italy supporter waves the Italian flag before the Euro 2012 qualifying soccer match against Faroe Islands in Florence September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
32 / 34
<p>Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Actress Keira Knightley poses for photographers on the "A Dangerous Method" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
33 / 34
<p>Fog covers the hills in the historical city centre of Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Fog covers the hills in the historical city centre of Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

Fog covers the hills in the historical city centre of Perugia December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Life in the Dead Sea

Life in the Dead Sea

Next Slideshows

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

Israelis dress in costumes for the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Feb 25 2013
India's railways

India's railways

State-owned Indian Railways is one of the biggest and busiest rail networks in the world operating 9,000 passenger trains and transporting up to 20 million...

Feb 25 2013
Sochi: The Olympic city

Sochi: The Olympic city

Construction at the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Russia prepares to host the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Aug 20 2013
Rio from above

Rio from above

Aerial views of the 2016 Olympic city, Rio de Janeiro.

Feb 22 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast