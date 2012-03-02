Edition:
Life in Moscow

<p>People toast as they celebrate New Year's Day in Red Square in Moscow January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky </p>

<p>Boys cool themselves in a fountain at All-Russian Exhibition Centre in Moscow July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>A waiter sets tables in a private members' club on the 59th floor of the Federation Tower complex in Moscow October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

<p>Russian servicemen in historical uniforms stand during military parade training in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

<p>A breakdancer performs during the "Freestyle Session Russia" breakdancing competition in Moscow December 2, 2006. REUTERS/Kostya Smirnov </p>

<p>Dancers take part in a lesson at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>A general view of night Moscow is seen from the window of a passenger jet, October 8, 2010. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

<p>A woman begs near the GUM State Department Store in Red Square in Moscow November 30, 2007. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

<p>A model reads a magazine during the summer contingent of the Millionaire Fair of luxury goods in Moscow, July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Migrants workers from Tajikistan relax on the roof of their shelter after working at local market outside Moscow, July 18 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

<p>A view of Moscow's Kremlin, Ministry of Foreign affairs and Moscow City business district on October 18 2011. REUTERS/Anton Golubev</p>

<p>People take part in a rally to support presidential candidate and Russia's current Prime Minister Vladimir Putin at the Luzhniki stadium on the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Bolshoi ballet dancer Maria Alash leaves the stage during a rehearsal of Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Sleeping Beauty" at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

<p>Russian soldiers train for the military parade in Moscow April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin </p>

<p>People wearing Guy Fawkes masks attend a sanctioned rally on a bridge near Bolotnaya square to protest against violations at the parliamentary elections in Moscow December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

<p>Russian President Dmitry Medvedev approaches to shake hands with Minister of Justice Alexander Konovalov during a meeting at the Gorki presidential residence outside Moscow February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Kremlin </p>

<p>A participant wears a sticker with the word "Obey!" during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

<p>Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen for staging a performance to support the Russian opposition groups and protest against violations during the parliamentary elections in front of the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

<p>Honor guards march in step during the changing of the guards ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Russian designer group Labratoriya 13 during their show at the Mercedez-Benz Fashion week in Moscow October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>Youths dance in the Solyanka night club in Moscow early January 2, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

<p>People dance in the exclusive nightclub "Opera" in Moscow early June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

<p>Performance artist Oleg Vorotnikov drinks vodka celebrating his wedding anniversary in Moscow January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

<p>A couple embrace, with buildings shrouded in smog in the background, in central Moscow, August 15, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Aminev </p>

<p>A boy lights a candle during a Christmas celebration at the Cathedral of Virgin Mary Immaculate Conception in Moscow, December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

<p>A couple stands at the embankment of the Volga River in Samara, about 1000 km (620 miles) southeast of Moscow May 18, 2007. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

