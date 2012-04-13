Edition:
Life in Seoul

South Korean honour guards perform during a welcoming ceremony for foreign military leaders visiting for the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2011 at the Defence Ministry in Seoul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

South Korean honour guards perform during a welcoming ceremony for foreign military leaders visiting for the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2011 at the Defence Ministry in Seoul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

South Korean honour guards perform during a welcoming ceremony for foreign military leaders visiting for the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition 2011 at the Defence Ministry in Seoul October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

People release yellow paper lanterns into the air to mourn for deceased former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun near his memorial altar arranged by citizens in Seoul May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People release yellow paper lanterns into the air to mourn for deceased former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun near his memorial altar arranged by citizens in Seoul May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People release yellow paper lanterns into the air to mourn for deceased former South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun near his memorial altar arranged by citizens in Seoul May 29, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A Korean traditional dance is performed during a candle-light vigil to pay tribute to the late former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung outside the City Hall in Seoul August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A Korean traditional dance is performed during a candle-light vigil to pay tribute to the late former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung outside the City Hall in Seoul August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A Korean traditional dance is performed during a candle-light vigil to pay tribute to the late former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung outside the City Hall in Seoul August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Police buses (bottom) are deployed along the Cheonggye plaza to block protesters during a candlelight rally demanding tuition fees cuts in central Seoul June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Police buses (bottom) are deployed along the Cheonggye plaza to block protesters during a candlelight rally demanding tuition fees cuts in central Seoul June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Police buses (bottom) are deployed along the Cheonggye plaza to block protesters during a candlelight rally demanding tuition fees cuts in central Seoul June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012. ...more

A bride (C) attends a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church as a portrait of her bridegroom, who could not attend the ceremony, is seen next to her on a chair in Gapyeong, about 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Seoul March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Mothers pray for their family member's success in the college entrance examinations at Jogye Buddhist temple in Seoul November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Mothers pray for their family member's success in the college entrance examinations at Jogye Buddhist temple in Seoul November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Mothers pray for their family member's success in the college entrance examinations at Jogye Buddhist temple in Seoul November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Elementary school students holding umbrellas pay a silent tribute for the fallen soldiers who died during the 1950-53 Korean War, at the National Cemetery in Seoul June 24, 2011, one day ahead of the 61st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Elementary school students holding umbrellas pay a silent tribute for the fallen soldiers who died during the 1950-53 Korean War, at the National Cemetery in Seoul June 24, 2011, one day ahead of the 61st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean...more

Elementary school students holding umbrellas pay a silent tribute for the fallen soldiers who died during the 1950-53 Korean War, at the National Cemetery in Seoul June 24, 2011, one day ahead of the 61st anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Protesters are hit by water cannons used by the police as they try to march towards the headquarters of the ruling Grand National Party during a rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) talks in Seoul November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Protesters are hit by water cannons used by the police as they try to march towards the headquarters of the ruling Grand National Party during a rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) talks in Seoul November 10, 2011. ...more

Protesters are hit by water cannons used by the police as they try to march towards the headquarters of the ruling Grand National Party during a rally against the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (FTA) talks in Seoul November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A performer wearing a transparent box with water gestures as she wanders around the street during her group's street performance "Waterheads", as a part of the Hi Seoul Festival 2010 in central Seoul October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A performer wearing a transparent box with water gestures as she wanders around the street during her group's street performance "Waterheads", as a part of the Hi Seoul Festival 2010 in central Seoul October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A performer wearing a transparent box with water gestures as she wanders around the street during her group's street performance "Waterheads", as a part of the Hi Seoul Festival 2010 in central Seoul October 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Students attend a sit down demonstration as they are flanked by police blocking them in central Seoul May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Students attend a sit down demonstration as they are flanked by police blocking them in central Seoul May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Students attend a sit down demonstration as they are flanked by police blocking them in central Seoul May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

People stand on digital flooring during a visit by Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People stand on digital flooring during a visit by Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People stand on digital flooring during a visit by Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Prostitutes, wearing traditional costumes, attend a protest against the police crackdown on brothels in Chuncheon, about 100 km (62 miles) northeast of Seoul May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Prostitutes, wearing traditional costumes, attend a protest against the police crackdown on brothels in Chuncheon, about 100 km (62 miles) northeast of Seoul May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Prostitutes, wearing traditional costumes, attend a protest against the police crackdown on brothels in Chuncheon, about 100 km (62 miles) northeast of Seoul May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

A male performer dressed as a Japanese woman takes part in a re-enactment to mark the 90th anniversary of the Independence Movement at Independence Hall in Cheonan, about 92 km (57 miles) south of Seoul, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A male performer dressed as a Japanese woman takes part in a re-enactment to mark the 90th anniversary of the Independence Movement at Independence Hall in Cheonan, about 92 km (57 miles) south of Seoul, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A male performer dressed as a Japanese woman takes part in a re-enactment to mark the 90th anniversary of the Independence Movement at Independence Hall in Cheonan, about 92 km (57 miles) south of Seoul, March 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

An evacuee from Yeonpyeong Island, cries during a Catholic mass at a make-shift shelter converted from a sauna, in Incheon, west of Seoul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An evacuee from Yeonpyeong Island, cries during a Catholic mass at a make-shift shelter converted from a sauna, in Incheon, west of Seoul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An evacuee from Yeonpyeong Island, cries during a Catholic mass at a make-shift shelter converted from a sauna, in Incheon, west of Seoul, December 5, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Customers choose scarves during a sale at the Shinsegae department store in Seoul October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Customers choose scarves during a sale at the Shinsegae department store in Seoul October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Customers choose scarves during a sale at the Shinsegae department store in Seoul October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Foreign visitors play with mud during the 14th Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Foreign visitors play with mud during the 14th Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Foreign visitors play with mud during the 14th Boryeong Mud Festival at Daecheon beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Students shout "I love mother and father" in Korean as they lift logs during a two-week summer military camp for civilians at the Cheongryong Self-denial Training Camp in Ansan, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Seoul, August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Students shout "I love mother and father" in Korean as they lift logs during a two-week summer military camp for civilians at the Cheongryong Self-denial Training Camp in Ansan, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Seoul, August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jo...more

Students shout "I love mother and father" in Korean as they lift logs during a two-week summer military camp for civilians at the Cheongryong Self-denial Training Camp in Ansan, about 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Seoul, August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

College students shout slogans from a police bus after they were arrested by the police during a demonstration at the national assembly in Seoul August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cho Sung-Bong

College students shout slogans from a police bus after they were arrested by the police during a demonstration at the national assembly in Seoul August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cho Sung-Bong

College students shout slogans from a police bus after they were arrested by the police during a demonstration at the national assembly in Seoul August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cho Sung-Bong

A novice monk smiles as he gets his head shaved by a Buddhist monk during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha at the Jogye temple in Seoul April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

A novice monk smiles as he gets his head shaved by a Buddhist monk during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha at the Jogye temple in Seoul April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

A novice monk smiles as he gets his head shaved by a Buddhist monk during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming birthday of Buddha at the Jogye temple in Seoul April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Children try out Samsung laptops at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Children try out Samsung laptops at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Children try out Samsung laptops at a Samsung D'light showroom in Seoul March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Elementary school students take refuge under their desks during an earthquake drill at a school in Seoul May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Elementary school students take refuge under their desks during an earthquake drill at a school in Seoul May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Elementary school students take refuge under their desks during an earthquake drill at a school in Seoul May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

A man walks down steps painted to advertise the upcoming opera "Tosca" at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A man walks down steps painted to advertise the upcoming opera "Tosca" at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

A man walks down steps painted to advertise the upcoming opera "Tosca" at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

