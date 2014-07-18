Edition:
Life in South Sudan

Women try to avoid dust as a plane, carrying nutrition supplements brought in by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), lands in Leer July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Thursday, July 17, 2014
People offload nutrition supplement brought in by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), in Leer July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A woman sick with chronic diarrhea lays on the floor, accompanied by her mother, at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital, in Leer July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Girls tie dried grasses into bundles to be sold in Leer, Unity State, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A malnourished child is weighed at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, MSF) feeding center in Leer, Unity State, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A medical staff attends to a severely malnourished child at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, MSF) feeding center in Leer, Unity State, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Contestants hold hands as they wait for results during the "Beauties of South Sudan" beauty contest in Juba July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Contestants have make-up applied before the "Beauties of South Sudan" beauty contest in Juba July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Contestants prepare during the "Beauties of South Sudan" beauty contest in Juba July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Contestants adjust their traditional attire before going on stage for the "Beauties of South Sudan" beauty contest in Juba July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Kick-boxers take part in a practice session at a sports center in Juba July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A kick-boxer stretches during a practice session at a sports center in Juba July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A kick-boxer lifts weights during a practice session at a sports center in Juba July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A house in its compound is seen from the air in Leer, Unity State, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Dancers wait during a visit by actor Forest Whitaker (not seen) inside the UN House IDP Camp in Juba, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Youth play volleyball in Leer, Unity State July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A traditional dancer takes part in celebrations marking the third anniversary of South Sudan's independence, in Juba July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A tailor works with a sewing machine in a market in Leer, Unity State, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A teacher explains the lesson to students in a classroom inside the UN House IDP camp in Juba, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Children play in a classroom inside the UN House IDP camp in Juba, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

School children sit under a tree where classes are held in Leer, Unity State, July 16, 2014. Schools stopped after fighting broke out in January and February, and started again in July with classes taught by volunteer teachers. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A woman sits on a UNHCR bucket while chasing flies away from fishes she is selling at a port in Minkaman, Lakes State, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

A boy walks on a boat in Minkaman, Lakes State, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

