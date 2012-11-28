Edition:
Life in Spain's Catalonia

<p>The remains of flooded village Sant Roma emerge from the low waters of the Sau reservoir, currently at approximately one-fifth of its capacity, north of Barcelona, December 20, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A man looks at a Romanesque cloister from the 12th century in a private property in Palamos June 8, 2012. The media was granted access for the first time to the 12th century Romanesque cloister, sold by a Madrid antique dealer to its actual owner more than 50 years ago. Catalonia regional technicians and archaeologists are now studying the importance of the finding, compared to the cloister in Santo Domingo de Silos, in the province of Burgos, and considered the most important example of Spanish Romanesque architecture. REUTERS/ Albert Gea</p>

<p>Staff prepare dishes for El Bulli restaurant's last dinner in Cala Montjoi near Roses, July 30, 2011. World-renowned and award-winning restaurant El Bulli will be closed down till 2014 to make way for a culinary research centre, the El Bulli Foundation. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>German pastor Wolfgang Striebinger (blue jumper) and volunteers pray before serving a free lunch at the social dining room "El Chiringuito de Dios" ("God's refreshment stall") in Barcelona, October 25, 2012. The austere centre originally opened by a German priest to help homeless people, is nowadays attracting jobless Catalans. Supermarkets and restaurants help out with leftovers or specific food batches. It sees about 60 users a day and has worked for 14 years. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A house is surrounded by smoke near Agullana town in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. Two big forest fires raging in the border area between France and northern Catalonia in Spain , local authorities said on Monday, as strong winds hindered efforts to control the blaze. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>People point to smoke as burnt vehicles are seen on a road below in Agullana, in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin (C) and his crew pose for a picture in the hotel's garden before the last bullfight in central Barcelona September 25, 2011. Fans and opponents of bullfighting crowded into Barcelona for the last "corrida" to be held in the city's La Monumental arena following a ban on the traditional Spanish spectacle in Catalonia. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino </p>

<p>Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas is carried on shoulders by fans after the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

<p>Margarita Bascompte (L) and her husband Josep Rovira show how an Estelada flag Catalonian separatist flag is manufactured in their family-run fabric store in Vic, north of Barcelona, November 7, 2012. Margarita and her husband have been busier than usual due to a surge in the separatism sentiment in the wealthy northeast region of Spain. They claim to have sold the same amount of Estelada flags, said to be one of the oldest flags still in use in Europe, in the last three weeks as in the last eight years combined. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Riot police scuffle with sitting demonstrators gathered in protest against the government austerity measures at Barcelona's Plaza de Catalunya, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>The group 'Colla Vella dels Xiquets de Valls' form a human tower called 'Castell' during the annual fiestas of Sant Felix in Vilafranca del Penedes town, near Barcelona August 30, 2011. The formation of human towers is a tradition of Catalonia and between 100 and 200 people are needed to complete a tower. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Group 'Castellers de Vilafranca' form a human tower called 'Castell' during a biannual competition in the north-eastern Spanish city of Tarragona October 1, 2006. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Caisse d'Epargne's rider Imanol Erviti (2nd R) of Spain rides during the third stage of the Tour of Catalonia cycling race from Perafort to Tarrega May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino </p>

<p>A banner hung at Sagrada Familia temple announces the November 7 visit of Pope Benedict XVI, in Barcelona October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Australian artist Sid Chidiac works on a chocolate painting of Pablo Picasso during the 'Xocolating' chocolate fair in Barcelona, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>Fans dance during as Frankie Knuckles from the United States performs during his DJ set at the Sonar festival in Barcelona June 21, 2008. Sonar is a three-day music and multimedia festival held annually in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino </p>

<p>Wine bottles are displayed at Alimentaria trade show in Barcelona March 14, 2008. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Children play with coloured foam at Gracia district in Barcelona August 16, 2006. Each year throughout mid-August, the neighborhood's inhabitants decorate the streets in a competition to coincide with a local celebration called Gracia Festival. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>People cool off in the Mediterranean sea at Calella's beaches, north of Barcelona, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>A youth jumps in front of waves during storms and high winds on a Bogatell beach in Barcelona, Spain, May 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

<p>A man paints the Roman walls of Tarragona city June 4, 2007. Tarragona was included in UNESCO's World Patrimony List in the year 2000. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino </p>

<p>Women wearing reflective yellow jackets walk on a street outside the Catalonian town of LLeida October 28, 2010. A Spanish law states that people walking along rural highways must wear the bright bibs. Those who fail to do so face fines of 40 euros ($56). REUTERS/Amelia Luz </p>

<p>The Basilica Sagrada Familia (R) is seen as fog gradually recedes in Barcelona March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

<p>Catalonian chef Ferran Adria, who runs the three-star Michelin restaurant El Bulli, speaks after being invested with an honorary doctorate by Marius Rubiralta, rector of the University of Barcelona, in central Barcelona December 17, 2007. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

<p>The shadow of a protester is cast near drawings inspired from Pablo Picasso's painting Guernica, outside Madrid's Princesa hospital during a demonstration against the local government's plans to cut spending on public healthcare November 6, 2012. The signs read (L-R): "Princesa Hospital is going to get dismantled to become a geriatric", "Non-health related hospital services of 36 public hospitals will be privatized", "Public healthcare is sacrificed to save banks and transfer money to private healthcare", "The six new hospitals and 10% of all health centers will be privatized" and "From now on healthcare stops being a universal right". REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

