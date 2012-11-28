Life in Spain's Catalonia
The remains of flooded village Sant Roma emerge from the low waters of the Sau reservoir, currently at approximately one-fifth of its capacity, north of Barcelona, December 20, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The remains of flooded village Sant Roma emerge from the low waters of the Sau reservoir, currently at approximately one-fifth of its capacity, north of Barcelona, December 20, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man looks at a Romanesque cloister from the 12th century in a private property in Palamos June 8, 2012. The media was granted access for the first time to the 12th century Romanesque cloister, sold by a Madrid antique dealer to its actual owner...more
A man looks at a Romanesque cloister from the 12th century in a private property in Palamos June 8, 2012. The media was granted access for the first time to the 12th century Romanesque cloister, sold by a Madrid antique dealer to its actual owner more than 50 years ago. Catalonia regional technicians and archaeologists are now studying the importance of the finding, compared to the cloister in Santo Domingo de Silos, in the province of Burgos, and considered the most important example of Spanish Romanesque architecture. REUTERS/ Albert Gea
Staff prepare dishes for El Bulli restaurant's last dinner in Cala Montjoi near Roses, July 30, 2011. World-renowned and award-winning restaurant El Bulli will be closed down till 2014 to make way for a culinary research centre, the El Bulli...more
Staff prepare dishes for El Bulli restaurant's last dinner in Cala Montjoi near Roses, July 30, 2011. World-renowned and award-winning restaurant El Bulli will be closed down till 2014 to make way for a culinary research centre, the El Bulli Foundation. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. REUTERS/Albert Gea
German pastor Wolfgang Striebinger (blue jumper) and volunteers pray before serving a free lunch at the social dining room "El Chiringuito de Dios" ("God's refreshment stall") in Barcelona, October 25, 2012. The austere centre originally opened by a...more
German pastor Wolfgang Striebinger (blue jumper) and volunteers pray before serving a free lunch at the social dining room "El Chiringuito de Dios" ("God's refreshment stall") in Barcelona, October 25, 2012. The austere centre originally opened by a German priest to help homeless people, is nowadays attracting jobless Catalans. Supermarkets and restaurants help out with leftovers or specific food batches. It sees about 60 users a day and has worked for 14 years. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A house is surrounded by smoke near Agullana town in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. Two big forest fires raging in the border area between France and northern Catalonia in Spain , local authorities said on Monday, as strong winds...more
A house is surrounded by smoke near Agullana town in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. Two big forest fires raging in the border area between France and northern Catalonia in Spain , local authorities said on Monday, as strong winds hindered efforts to control the blaze. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People point to smoke as burnt vehicles are seen on a road below in Agullana, in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People point to smoke as burnt vehicles are seen on a road below in Agullana, in the Spanish province of Girona, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin (C) and his crew pose for a picture in the hotel's garden before the last bullfight in central Barcelona September 25, 2011. Fans and opponents of bullfighting crowded into Barcelona for the last "corrida" to be...more
Spanish bullfighter Serafin Martin (C) and his crew pose for a picture in the hotel's garden before the last bullfight in central Barcelona September 25, 2011. Fans and opponents of bullfighting crowded into Barcelona for the last "corrida" to be held in the city's La Monumental arena following a ban on the traditional Spanish spectacle in Catalonia. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas is carried on shoulders by fans after the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Spanish bullfighter Jose Tomas is carried on shoulders by fans after the last bullfight at Monumental bullring in central Barcelona September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Margarita Bascompte (L) and her husband Josep Rovira show how an Estelada flag Catalonian separatist flag is manufactured in their family-run fabric store in Vic, north of Barcelona, November 7, 2012. Margarita and her husband have been busier than...more
Margarita Bascompte (L) and her husband Josep Rovira show how an Estelada flag Catalonian separatist flag is manufactured in their family-run fabric store in Vic, north of Barcelona, November 7, 2012. Margarita and her husband have been busier than usual due to a surge in the separatism sentiment in the wealthy northeast region of Spain. They claim to have sold the same amount of Estelada flags, said to be one of the oldest flags still in use in Europe, in the last three weeks as in the last eight years combined. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Riot police scuffle with sitting demonstrators gathered in protest against the government austerity measures at Barcelona's Plaza de Catalunya, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Riot police scuffle with sitting demonstrators gathered in protest against the government austerity measures at Barcelona's Plaza de Catalunya, May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The group 'Colla Vella dels Xiquets de Valls' form a human tower called 'Castell' during the annual fiestas of Sant Felix in Vilafranca del Penedes town, near Barcelona August 30, 2011. The formation of human towers is a tradition of Catalonia and...more
The group 'Colla Vella dels Xiquets de Valls' form a human tower called 'Castell' during the annual fiestas of Sant Felix in Vilafranca del Penedes town, near Barcelona August 30, 2011. The formation of human towers is a tradition of Catalonia and between 100 and 200 people are needed to complete a tower. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Group 'Castellers de Vilafranca' form a human tower called 'Castell' during a biannual competition in the north-eastern Spanish city of Tarragona October 1, 2006. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Group 'Castellers de Vilafranca' form a human tower called 'Castell' during a biannual competition in the north-eastern Spanish city of Tarragona October 1, 2006. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Caisse d'Epargne's rider Imanol Erviti (2nd R) of Spain rides during the third stage of the Tour of Catalonia cycling race from Perafort to Tarrega May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Caisse d'Epargne's rider Imanol Erviti (2nd R) of Spain rides during the third stage of the Tour of Catalonia cycling race from Perafort to Tarrega May 23, 2007. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A banner hung at Sagrada Familia temple announces the November 7 visit of Pope Benedict XVI, in Barcelona October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A banner hung at Sagrada Familia temple announces the November 7 visit of Pope Benedict XVI, in Barcelona October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Australian artist Sid Chidiac works on a chocolate painting of Pablo Picasso during the 'Xocolating' chocolate fair in Barcelona, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Australian artist Sid Chidiac works on a chocolate painting of Pablo Picasso during the 'Xocolating' chocolate fair in Barcelona, November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Fans dance during as Frankie Knuckles from the United States performs during his DJ set at the Sonar festival in Barcelona June 21, 2008. Sonar is a three-day music and multimedia festival held annually in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino more
Fans dance during as Frankie Knuckles from the United States performs during his DJ set at the Sonar festival in Barcelona June 21, 2008. Sonar is a three-day music and multimedia festival held annually in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Wine bottles are displayed at Alimentaria trade show in Barcelona March 14, 2008. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Wine bottles are displayed at Alimentaria trade show in Barcelona March 14, 2008. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Children play with coloured foam at Gracia district in Barcelona August 16, 2006. Each year throughout mid-August, the neighborhood's inhabitants decorate the streets in a competition to coincide with a local celebration called Gracia Festival....more
Children play with coloured foam at Gracia district in Barcelona August 16, 2006. Each year throughout mid-August, the neighborhood's inhabitants decorate the streets in a competition to coincide with a local celebration called Gracia Festival. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People cool off in the Mediterranean sea at Calella's beaches, north of Barcelona, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People cool off in the Mediterranean sea at Calella's beaches, north of Barcelona, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A youth jumps in front of waves during storms and high winds on a Bogatell beach in Barcelona, Spain, May 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A youth jumps in front of waves during storms and high winds on a Bogatell beach in Barcelona, Spain, May 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A man paints the Roman walls of Tarragona city June 4, 2007. Tarragona was included in UNESCO's World Patrimony List in the year 2000. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A man paints the Roman walls of Tarragona city June 4, 2007. Tarragona was included in UNESCO's World Patrimony List in the year 2000. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Women wearing reflective yellow jackets walk on a street outside the Catalonian town of LLeida October 28, 2010. A Spanish law states that people walking along rural highways must wear the bright bibs. Those who fail to do so face fines of 40 euros...more
Women wearing reflective yellow jackets walk on a street outside the Catalonian town of LLeida October 28, 2010. A Spanish law states that people walking along rural highways must wear the bright bibs. Those who fail to do so face fines of 40 euros ($56). REUTERS/Amelia Luz
The Basilica Sagrada Familia (R) is seen as fog gradually recedes in Barcelona March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
The Basilica Sagrada Familia (R) is seen as fog gradually recedes in Barcelona March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Catalonian chef Ferran Adria, who runs the three-star Michelin restaurant El Bulli, speaks after being invested with an honorary doctorate by Marius Rubiralta, rector of the University of Barcelona, in central Barcelona December 17, 2007. ...more
Catalonian chef Ferran Adria, who runs the three-star Michelin restaurant El Bulli, speaks after being invested with an honorary doctorate by Marius Rubiralta, rector of the University of Barcelona, in central Barcelona December 17, 2007. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
The shadow of a protester is cast near drawings inspired from Pablo Picasso's painting Guernica, outside Madrid's Princesa hospital during a demonstration against the local government's plans to cut spending on public healthcare November 6, 2012. The...more
The shadow of a protester is cast near drawings inspired from Pablo Picasso's painting Guernica, outside Madrid's Princesa hospital during a demonstration against the local government's plans to cut spending on public healthcare November 6, 2012. The signs read (L-R): "Princesa Hospital is going to get dismantled to become a geriatric", "Non-health related hospital services of 36 public hospitals will be privatized", "Public healthcare is sacrificed to save banks and transfer money to private healthcare", "The six new hospitals and 10% of all health centers will be privatized" and "From now on healthcare stops being a universal right". REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Congo's rebel movement
Government forces re-established control over Goma after the M23 rebels withdrew.
England under water
Flooding across England has put over 700,000 properties at risk.
Modern-day Gandhi
An Indian man claims the soul of Gandhi lives inside him.
Betting on child jockeys
Dozens of Indonesian child jockeys compete on the racetrack for the chance to win cash and cows for their families.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.