Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 24, 2015 | 9:10am EST

Life in the Atlas mountains

Berber women wash a child in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. The snowy foothills of the High Atlas mountains in Morocco are home to several Berber villages where the inhabitants make their living by farming, baking bread in traditional ovens, herding cattle, and the making and selling of honey, olive oil and pottery. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Berber women wash a child in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. The snowy foothills of the High Atlas mountains in Morocco are home to several Berber villages where the inhabitants make their living by farming,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Berber women wash a child in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. The snowy foothills of the High Atlas mountains in Morocco are home to several Berber villages where the inhabitants make their living by farming, baking bread in traditional ovens, herding cattle, and the making and selling of honey, olive oil and pottery. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
1 / 24
Berber men return home after transporting food and goods on mules between villages in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015 as the paths are too rocky for vehicles. Extreme weather fluctuations and erosion that causes flooding and landslides have led to a drop in agricultural productivity, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Berber men return home after transporting food and goods on mules between villages in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015 as the paths are too rocky for vehicles. Extreme weather fluctuations and erosion that causes flooding and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Berber men return home after transporting food and goods on mules between villages in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015 as the paths are too rocky for vehicles. Extreme weather fluctuations and erosion that causes flooding and landslides have led to a drop in agricultural productivity, the United Nations said. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
2 / 24
Berber men walk in the valley of Ait Sghir of the Agoudal region in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Berber men walk in the valley of Ait Sghir of the Agoudal region in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Berber men walk in the valley of Ait Sghir of the Agoudal region in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
3 / 24
Villagers use their phones to look for a network signal at Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Villagers use their phones to look for a network signal at Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Villagers use their phones to look for a network signal at Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
4 / 24
A woman walks through the snow covered village of Tilmi in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman walks through the snow covered village of Tilmi in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A woman walks through the snow covered village of Tilmi in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
5 / 24
A man serves Berber specialty foods in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man serves Berber specialty foods in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A man serves Berber specialty foods in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
6 / 24
A woman and her children warm themselves around a fire in their home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman and her children warm themselves around a fire in their home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A woman and her children warm themselves around a fire in their home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
7 / 24
Bari Moumouch, a 20-year-old Berber mother, walks with her newborn child on her back in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Bari Moumouch, a 20-year-old Berber mother, walks with her newborn child on her back in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Bari Moumouch, a 20-year-old Berber mother, walks with her newborn child on her back in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
8 / 24
A woman smiles as she warms herself around a fire in her home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman smiles as she warms herself around a fire in her home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A woman smiles as she warms herself around a fire in her home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
9 / 24
Children watch TV in their house in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Children watch TV in their house in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Children watch TV in their house in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
10 / 24
Bari Moumouch, a 20-year-old Berber mother, plays with her newborn child in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Bari Moumouch, a 20-year-old Berber mother, plays with her newborn child in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Bari Moumouch, a 20-year-old Berber mother, plays with her newborn child in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
11 / 24
Villager Ali and his mother pose for a photograph in his front room in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Villager Ali and his mother pose for a photograph in his front room in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Villager Ali and his mother pose for a photograph in his front room in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
12 / 24
Women hold their babies as they keep warm by the fireside in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Women hold their babies as they keep warm by the fireside in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Women hold their babies as they keep warm by the fireside in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
13 / 24
An old Berber couple rest in their home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

An old Berber couple rest in their home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
An old Berber couple rest in their home in Tilmi village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
14 / 24
A boy warms his toes by a fire in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A boy warms his toes by a fire in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A boy warms his toes by a fire in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
15 / 24
A woman prepares wheat bread in her doorway in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman prepares wheat bread in her doorway in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A woman prepares wheat bread in her doorway in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
16 / 24
Children play in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Children play in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Children play in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
17 / 24
Berber women weave traditional carpets in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Berber women weave traditional carpets in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Berber women weave traditional carpets in the village of Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
18 / 24
A mother waits for her son as he searches for a mobile phone network signal in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A mother waits for her son as he searches for a mobile phone network signal in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A mother waits for her son as he searches for a mobile phone network signal in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
19 / 24
A Berber woman from Ait Sghir poses for a portrait near her house in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Berber woman from Ait Sghir poses for a portrait near her house in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A Berber woman from Ait Sghir poses for a portrait near her house in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
20 / 24
A woman mourns her donkey after discovering it had died due to ill health in Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. Donkeys are used as the main form of transport for goods and food as the roads are too rocky for other vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A woman mourns her donkey after discovering it had died due to ill health in Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. Donkeys are used as the main form of transport for goods and food as the roads are too rocky for other...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A woman mourns her donkey after discovering it had died due to ill health in Ait Sghir in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. Donkeys are used as the main form of transport for goods and food as the roads are too rocky for other vehicles. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
21 / 24
Villagers from Ait Sghir warm themselves a fire in Ait Sghir valley in Agoudal area in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Villagers from Ait Sghir warm themselves a fire in Ait Sghir valley in Agoudal area in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Villagers from Ait Sghir warm themselves a fire in Ait Sghir valley in Agoudal area in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
22 / 24
A Berber villager drives a donkey loaded with branches to be used as food for goats near Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Berber villager drives a donkey loaded with branches to be used as food for goats near Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
A Berber villager drives a donkey loaded with branches to be used as food for goats near Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
23 / 24
Berber men transport food and goods on mules between villages in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Berber men transport food and goods on mules between villages in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Berber men transport food and goods on mules between villages in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Joseph Kony's hometown

Joseph Kony's hometown

Next Slideshows

Joseph Kony's hometown

Joseph Kony's hometown

Odek, Uganda is the birthplace of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance Army.

Feb 23 2015
Last man in town

Last man in town

Only one man still lives in a now-abandoned wheat farming village in Siberia.

Feb 23 2015
Mermaid school

Mermaid school

Learning how to swim like a mermaid in Montreal.

Feb 20 2015
Snow in the Middle East

Snow in the Middle East

A rare storm blankets the region with snow.

Feb 20 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast