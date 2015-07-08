Life in the new Greece
A pensioner leans against the main door of a branch of the National Bank as he waits to receive part of his pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek Orthodox priest holds a Holy Gospel during a celebration of a saint in a church in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Pensioners are given priority tickets as they wait to receive part of their pensions at a National Bank branch in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A worker cleans graffiti outside the central Bank of Greece building in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police stands along a street during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pensioner argues with an official as they scuffle to enter a National Bank branch to receive part of their pensions in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Riot police detain masked youth during minor clashes in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks at newspapers showing the results of yesterday's referendum in central Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman walks with shopping bags in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An elderly man stands behind his delivery tricycle as he tries to sell his used books to bookshops at Monastiraki area in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Used items are displayed for sale by street vendors in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People look at the first opinion polls at a cafe in the northern city of Thessaloniki, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Pensioners wait outside a branch of the National Bank to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People drink in a coffee shop in central Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pensioners wait in line in front of the main entrance of a National Bank branch to receive part of their pension in Athens, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A fishmonger waits for customers in a local market in central Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
"No" supporters shout slogans and wave Greek national flags during celebrations after a referendum in Athens, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A man sits next to people lining up at an ATM outside a Piraeus Bank branch at the city of Iraklio in the island of Crete, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
People watch the sun set from Lycabettus Hill in Athens, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
