Life in Toronto
A man jogs through water fountains in front of the skyline in Toronto, Canada, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A reporter leans over the edge of the catwalk during the media preview for the "EdgeWalk" on the CN Tower in Toronto, July 27, 2011. Participants are strapped in to a harness that is attached to a guard rail while walking around the catwalk on the...more
A man shouts from a tree as police walk through St. James park after they moved in to evict protesters during the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto, November 23, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Montreal Canadiens Josh Gorges and Brian Gionta (2nd R) battle for the puck with Toronto Maple Leafs' Joffrey Lupul (2nd L) and Phil Kessel (R) during the second period of their NHL hockey game in Toronto October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People hug outside the Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall in Toronto June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
High school student Jessica Garcia, 16, tends to a baby doll for her parenting class on the subway in Toronto, Ontario, March 3, 2012. The baby doll requires regular feeding and many other attentions a real baby needs. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
People throw confetti from their windows during the Gay Pride parade in Toronto July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Vernon Wells makes a catch on a fly ball by Cleveland Indians batter Asdrubal Cabrera during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto July 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese
The coffin containing NDP Opposition Leader Jack Layton is carried away during his state funeral in Toronto August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Lightning strikes the CN Tower during a thunderstorm in Toronto May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A surfer exits Lake Ontario during near freezing temperatures at Bluffer's Park in Toronto, March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Doug Bergmann of Edmonton loses his wig while wearing a pink tu-tu costume after performing at a national cannonball championship in Toronto August 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Police officers clash with protesters during a demonstration at the G20 summit in Toronto, June 26, 2010. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Singer Justin Bieber performs during the MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Straight of Dover with Justin Stein in the irons races to win first place ahead of Irish Mission with Alex Solis in the irons during the 153rd running of the Queen's Plate horse race in Toronto, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A woman walks along the shore of Lake Ontario as a massive winter storm rolled its way across Toronto, December 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
People play music at St. James Park as part of the "Occupy Toronto" movement in Toronto November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Lukas Stewart, with a sign strapped to his back, uses a megaphone to attract the attention of potential employers as he hands out resumes on Bay Street in the financial district in Toronto, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Police officers watch over what appears to be a dead body at a crime scene following a shooting in Scarborough, a suburb in east Toronto, July 17, 2012. Reports say at least two people are dead while 19 others have been injured including an infant...more
A man walks down the street from the King and Bay intersection in the financial district in Toronto, February 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
