Pictures | Mon Apr 25, 2016

Life in virtual reality

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Barack Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Barack Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Barack Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality (VR) Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality (VR) Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A man tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality (VR) Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A visitor tries the flight simulator Birdly at the exhibition "Animated Wonderworlds" at Museum fuer Gestaltung (Museum for Design) in Zurich, November 17, 2015. Birdly simulates the flight of a red kite over New York City, controlled by the entire body of the user. The flight simulator was developed by scientists at Zurich University of the Arts. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A visitor tries the flight simulator Birdly at the exhibition "Animated Wonderworlds" at Museum fuer Gestaltung (Museum for Design) in Zurich, November 17, 2015. Birdly simulates the flight of a red kite over New York City, controlled by the entire body of the user. The flight simulator was developed by scientists at Zurich University of the Arts. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A visitor tries the flight simulator Birdly at the exhibition "Animated Wonderworlds" at Museum fuer Gestaltung (Museum for Design) in Zurich, November 17, 2015. Birdly simulates the flight of a red kite over New York City, controlled by the entire body of the user. The flight simulator was developed by scientists at Zurich University of the Arts. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool
People test Samsung Gear VR glasses at their stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People test Samsung Gear VR glasses at their stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
People test Samsung Gear VR glasses at their stand during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A visitor plays a game on a PlayStation VR at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A visitor plays a game on a PlayStation VR at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
A visitor plays a game on a PlayStation VR at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A girl wears a virtual reality headset outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A girl wears a virtual reality headset outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A girl wears a virtual reality headset outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during a preview session in Hollywood, California September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman uses Samsung's virtual reality (VR) headset called the Gear VR Innovation Edition during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

A woman uses Samsung's virtual reality (VR) headset called the Gear VR Innovation Edition during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A woman uses Samsung's virtual reality (VR) headset called the Gear VR Innovation Edition during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Members of the media try earphones and a headset used for virtual reality at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2015. The content is viewed on a wraparound-style headset that project a 360-degree panorama, giving viewers the feel of being in the action. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of the media try earphones and a headset used for virtual reality at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2015. The content is viewed on a wraparound-style headset that project a 360-degree panorama, giving viewers the feel of being in the action. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Members of the media try earphones and a headset used for virtual reality at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2015. The content is viewed on a wraparound-style headset that project a 360-degree panorama, giving viewers the feel of being in the action. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People use virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People use virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
People use virtual reality goggles while sitting in a 'smart fortwo cabrio' car prior to the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An attendee tries an Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR headset during the French telecom Orange annual company's innovations show in Paris October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An attendee tries an Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR headset during the French telecom Orange annual company's innovations show in Paris October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
An attendee tries an Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR headset during the French telecom Orange annual company's innovations show in Paris October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the game. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the game. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
A man wearing an Oculus VR headset demonstrates a first person shooter game in a Virtuix Omni virtual reality system at the International Consumer Electronics show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2015. Wearing special shoes with sensors, the player can actually run in the game. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An employee sits inside a virtual reality connected car cockpit built by Segula Technologies during the first press day ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Dan Garrett of the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London watches as a visitor tastes food using Tasteworks technology, a Virtual Reality experience that augments and stimulates taste, during a design competition showcase of wearable technology at the Augmented Human International Conference in Singapore March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Dan Garrett of the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London watches as a visitor tastes food using Tasteworks technology, a Virtual Reality experience that augments and stimulates taste, during a design competition showcase of wearable technology at the Augmented Human International Conference in Singapore March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Dan Garrett of the Royal College of Art and Imperial College London watches as a visitor tastes food using Tasteworks technology, a Virtual Reality experience that augments and stimulates taste, during a design competition showcase of wearable technology at the Augmented Human International Conference in Singapore March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana virtual reality headset in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana virtual reality headset in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
The stereoscopic view of an airplane cockpit is seen after the lenses are removed from a Vrvana virtual reality headset in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Smartphones are attached to toy guns for a virtual reality shooting game at the Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Smartphones are attached to toy guns for a virtual reality shooting game at the Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2014
Smartphones are attached to toy guns for a virtual reality shooting game at the Hong Kong Toys and Games Fair January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
