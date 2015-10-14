Life of Lamar
Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardasian and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the Teen Choice 2010 Awards in Los Angeles, August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Beads of perspiration are seen on Los Angeles Lakers' Lamar Odom's head during their NBA Europe Live game at the O2 Arena in London, October 4, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Lamar Odom of the U.S. tussles with Matthew Neilsen of Australia during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 19, 2004. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Lamar Odom and his wife Khloe Kardashian sit courtside as they attend the 2011 BBVA All-Star Celebrity game as a part of the NBA All-Star basketball weekend in Los Angeles, February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dallas Mavericks' Lamar Odom tosses the ball at a photo session during media day at the team's headquarters, December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Lamar Odom celebrates retaining ball possession against the San Antonio Spurs as Tim Duncan reacts to the call during the final minutes of Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference final in Los Angeles, May 21, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lamar Odom departs the New York state Supreme Court after a child custody hearing with his ex-girlfriend, Liza Morales, in Manhattan, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Portland Trail Blazers players react angrily to a flagrant foul by Los Angeles Lakers Lamar Odom against Brandon Roy (not pictured) during their game in Portland, April 8, 2008. Referee Bob Delaney and Pau Gasol are also involved. REUTERS/Steve...more
The ball passes in front of Lamar Odom's face after he slam dunks for two-points against the Denver Nuggets during their playoff series, April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Khloe Kardashian eats an ice cream before the FIBA Basketball World Championship match in Istanbul, September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Los Angeles Clippers' Lamar Odom reacts after hitting a two-point jump-shot against the New York Knicks with seconds left in the fourth quarter in Los Angeles, November 15, 2000. REUTERS/Files
Lamar Odom arrives at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, June 1, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Lamar Odom and his wife Khloe Kardashian-Odom arrive for the 19th annual Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Lamar Odom talks to the media after a practice session ahead of the NBA Finals in Los Angeles, June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Los Angeles Lakers' Lamar Odom smiles as he stretches after practice in Tarrytown, New York, August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Los Angeles Lakers' Lamar Odom prepares for a TV interview during media day in Los Angeles, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Khloe Kardashian, wife of Lamar Odom, and her sister Kim Kardashian during a game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lamar Odom poses with his new jersey at a news conference announcing his acquisition by the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lamar Odom smiles after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference final in Los Angeles, May 29, 2008. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Lamar Odom shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during their game in Dallas, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Khloe Kardashian applauds the team before the FIBA Basketball World Championship in Istanbul, September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Utah Jazz Carlos Boozer dives for a loose ball against Los Angeles Lakers Lamar Odom during Game 3 of their NBA Western Conference semi-final series, May 9, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
U.S. basketball players Carlos Boozer, Lamar Odom, Lebron James, Allen Iverson and Stephon Marbury watch their teammates during action against Puerto Rico during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 15, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lamar Odom goes up for a shot against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles, April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lamar Odom looks on as the U.S. plays Greece during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
