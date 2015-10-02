Life on L.A.'s Skid Row
People view a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, California, March 2, 2015. Los Angeles officials last week moved to declare the rising problem of homelessness an "emergency" in the city and proposed spending $100 million...more
A man sleeps on a mattress on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, California, United States, October 1, 2015. With a number of luxury residential buildings opening in recent years, especially downtown, some community groups blame gentrification for...more
People sleep overnight on Skid Row to wait in line at the Fred Jordan Mission annual back to school giveaway of shoes, clothing and backpacks for more than 4,000 homeless and underprivileged children in Los Angeles, California, United States, October...more
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell, 58, (2nd R) leads runners from the Midnight Mission Running Club on a sunrise run through Skid Row and across the L.A. river in Los Angeles, California April 16, 2015. The plan by Los Angeles officials...more
A volunteer prays with a woman receiving a faith-inspired foot washing and podiatric care at a Good Friday Easter event sponsored by the Los Angeles Mission to help the homeless and near-homeless of Skid Row in Los Angeles, California, April 18,...more
People wait in line at the Fred Jordan Mission annual back to school giveaway of shoes, clothing and backpacks for more than 4,000 homeless and underprivileged children on Skid Row in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 1, 2015....more
Cheryl Reynolds reads job opening literature during a job fair for the homeless at the Los Angeles Mission in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles, California June 4, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
A protester pauses by a glass memorial on the spot where Charly Leundeu Keunang, 43, was shot by police on skid row, in Los Angeles, California April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Esteban Martinez, 3, plays on Skid Row as he waits in line with his family at the Fred Jordan Mission annual back to school giveaway of shoes, clothing and backpacks for more than 4,000 homeless and underprivileged children in Los Angeles,...more
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell, 58, (R) leads runners from the Midnight Mission Running Club on a sunrise run through Skid Row in Los Angeles, California April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Homeless U.S. marine corps Korean War veteran Arthur Turner, 79, crosses the road on skid row in Los Angeles California November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Skid Row Housing Trust's 102 pre-fabricated 350 square foot modular apartments (mid-distance next to crane) are seen under construction downtown, becoming the first housing complex of its type for the homeless in the nation, in Los Angeles,...more
Ward Douglas receives a faith-inspired foot washing and podiatric care at a Good Friday Easter event sponsored by the Los Angeles Mission to help the homeless and near-homeless of Skid Row in Los Angeles, California, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/David...more
A man is released by LAPD Sergeant Mark Wright, after store owners complained he was shoplifting but refused to make a private person's arrest, on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks past his possessions on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Homeless U.S. army Vietnam War veteran Frank Victor, 63, smokes a cigarette on skid row in Los Angeles on Veterans Day, California November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brent Winston Miller holds up a meal he received at a Good Friday Easter event sponsored by the Los Angeles Mission to help the homeless and near-homeless of Skid Row in Los Angeles, California, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew
LAPD Sergeant Aloaf Walker looks to see if anyone is sleeping in a tent on downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman lies on skid row in Los Angeles, California November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man sits in front of a mural on Skid Row in Los Angeles, California April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
