Life on L.A.'s Skid Row

A volunteer prays with a woman receiving a faith-inspired foot washing and podiatric care at a Good Friday Easter event sponsored by the Los Angeles Mission to help the homeless and near-homeless of Skid Row in Los Angeles, California, April 18, 2014. "The city has pushed this problem from neighborhood to neighborhood for too long," Garcetti, a Democrat who is campaigning to attract the 2024 Olympic Games to Los Angeles, told a news conference. "It has cost us money, and most importantly it's cost us lives," he said of the homelessness problem. REUTERS/David McNew

