Life on the DMZ
A North Korean woman walks on a field in the village of Gijungdong, near the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the North from South Korea in Paju, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A North Korean woman walks on a field in the village of Gijungdong, near the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the North from South Korea in Paju, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A South Korean soldier stands guard in a conference room in the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission Conference Building at the "Truce Village" of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, which separates the two Koreas in Paju, February...more
A South Korean soldier stands guard in a conference room in the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission Conference Building at the "Truce Village" of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, which separates the two Koreas in Paju, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean soldiers take part in a military exercise with their mobile artillery vehicles, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean soldiers take part in a military exercise with their mobile artillery vehicles, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A girl runs past pinwheels arranged in the shape of the Korean peninsula at Imjingak pavillion near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas in Paju, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A girl runs past pinwheels arranged in the shape of the Korean peninsula at Imjingak pavillion near the demilitarized zone which separates the two Koreas in Paju, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean employees working at the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), arrive at the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji more
South Korean employees working at the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC), arrive at the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office, just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean soldiers look across a concrete border as a U.S. army soldier and South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone, in Paju, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Korean soldiers look across a concrete border as a U.S. army soldier and South Korean soldiers stand guard at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone, in Paju, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A North Korean flag on a tower flutters in the wind at a North Korean village near the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in this picture taken just south of the border, in Paju, February 15, 2013....more
A North Korean flag on a tower flutters in the wind at a North Korean village near the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in this picture taken just south of the border, in Paju, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
South Korean and U.S. Marines run during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
South Korean and U.S. Marines run during a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
North Korean soldiers stand on their observation post near Panmunjom truce village in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean soldiers stand on their observation post near Panmunjom truce village in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A South Korean truck heads towards the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office from the Kaesong Industrial Complex, just south of the demilitarised zone which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A South Korean truck heads towards the South's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine office from the Kaesong Industrial Complex, just south of the demilitarised zone which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea is pictured from Observation Post Ouellette after U.S. President Barack Obama's visit to the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, March 25, 2012....more
The propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea is pictured from Observation Post Ouellette after U.S. President Barack Obama's visit to the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
President Obama looks through binoculars at North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette, during his visit to the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
President Obama looks through binoculars at North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette, during his visit to the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean soldiers patrol along the military fence, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Yeoncheon, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An egret walks on a rice field near the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea in Paju, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An egret walks on a rice field near the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea in Paju, June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A North Korean soldier looks inside a room through a window in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, November 2, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A North Korean soldier looks inside a room through a window in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, November 2, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
U.S. Gunnery Sergeant Jason Morrison, a sniper from Lawson, Missouri, and South Korean lance corporal Kim Dong-hyun attend a joint Marine winter military drill in Pyeongchang, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
U.S. Gunnery Sergeant Jason Morrison, a sniper from Lawson, Missouri, and South Korean lance corporal Kim Dong-hyun attend a joint Marine winter military drill in Pyeongchang, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
The snow-covered North Korean village of Gijungdong is seen in this picture taken from a South Korean observation post, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
The snow-covered North Korean village of Gijungdong is seen in this picture taken from a South Korean observation post, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A woman, who was originally from North Korea, looks north after a memorial service for her North Korean ancestors in the direction of North Korea, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won more
A woman, who was originally from North Korea, looks north after a memorial service for her North Korean ancestors in the direction of North Korea, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A telescope is covered with snow at the top of the Aegibong Peak Observatory just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Gimpo, December 22, 2012. . REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A telescope is covered with snow at the top of the Aegibong Peak Observatory just south of the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Gimpo, December 22, 2012. . REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Ride 'em Gauchos
"Gauchos" from Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil compete for the Best Rider Award during Criolla Week.
Native Indians fight eviction
A native Indian community who have been living in the abandoned Brazilian Indian Museum since 2006, have been summoned to leave the museum.
Diving in sewer filth
A Mexican sewer diver clears blockages and repairs the city’s drainage system about 4 times every month, and has found dead humans, horses, weapons and car...
Rites of Spring
A look at all the ways people are celebrating the coming of Spring.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.