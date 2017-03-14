Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
The interior of a lifeguard tower, renovated into a luxury hotel suite, is seen a day before winners of an international online competition arrive to spend the night at the tower, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel March 13, 2017. As part of an...more
People help decorate a lifeguard tower as it is renovated into a luxury hotel suite, as part of an international online competition, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv. Only 15 couples, winners of an online competition, will get to stay in the tower,...more
Boutique hotels have in recent years perched guests in tree houses, construction cranes and salt flats, but Tel Aviv's is believed to be the first to occupy a lifeguard hut. Israel's tourism industry welcomes around four million visitors a year. The...more
A waiter carries drinks up the stairs of a lifeguard tower to welcome the winners of an international online competition who will spend a night at the tower. With its beach, warm weather, wealth of restaurants and buzzing nightlife, Tel Aviv has...more
The one-night stay in the beachfront suite is free for winners of a contest run through hotels.com. Contenders took pictures of themselves in beach gear, holding signs with the hashtag #TakeMe2TelAviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Fifteen winners from Europe will stay in the suite before it is taken down in two weeks. Plans are in the works for a similar pop-up hotel in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
German bloggers Sandra Lechner and Izabella Meczykowska, carry their suitcases up the stairs of a lifeguard tower. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An artist works on decorating the exterior of a lifeguard tower as it is renovated into a luxury hotel suite. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Workers carry a bath tub as they renovate a lifeguard tower into a luxury hotel suite. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman cleans the stairs of a lifeguard tower before the winners of an international online competition arrive. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.