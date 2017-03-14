Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 14, 2017 | 2:25pm EDT

Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite

The interior of a lifeguard tower, renovated into a luxury hotel suite, is seen a day before winners of an international online competition arrive to spend the night at the tower, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv, Israel March 13, 2017. As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform the tower into a two-storey suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People help decorate a lifeguard tower as it is renovated into a luxury hotel suite, as part of an international online competition, at Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv. Only 15 couples, winners of an online competition, will get to stay in the tower, whose stilts are buffeted by the waves. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Boutique hotels have in recent years perched guests in tree houses, construction cranes and salt flats, but Tel Aviv's is believed to be the first to occupy a lifeguard hut. Israel's tourism industry welcomes around four million visitors a year. The tourism ministry is investing $25 million in a campaign to encourage them to go to both Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as complementary destinations. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A waiter carries drinks up the stairs of a lifeguard tower to welcome the winners of an international online competition who will spend a night at the tower. With its beach, warm weather, wealth of restaurants and buzzing nightlife, Tel Aviv has become a popular destination among Europeans, even for long weekends on budget airlines. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The one-night stay in the beachfront suite is free for winners of a contest run through hotels.com. Contenders took pictures of themselves in beach gear, holding signs with the hashtag #TakeMe2TelAviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Fifteen winners from Europe will stay in the suite before it is taken down in two weeks. Plans are in the works for a similar pop-up hotel in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

German bloggers Sandra Lechner and Izabella Meczykowska, carry their suitcases up the stairs of a lifeguard tower. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An artist works on decorating the exterior of a lifeguard tower as it is renovated into a luxury hotel suite. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Workers carry a bath tub as they renovate a lifeguard tower into a luxury hotel suite. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman cleans the stairs of a lifeguard tower before the winners of an international online competition arrive. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

