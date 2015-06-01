A visitor (R) views a sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked members of...more

A visitor (R) views a sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked members of society are being brought together in the largest show of his work in Britain since 1997. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close