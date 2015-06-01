Lifelike sculptures
A visitor (R) views a sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson exhibited at the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, June 1, 2015. Hanson's lifelike sculptures portraying working-class Americans and overlooked members of...more
A sculpture entitled 'Queenie II' by the late U.S. artist Duane Hanson. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Old Couple on a Bench'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'House Painter'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Self-Portrait and Model'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors pass a sculpture entitled 'Baby in Stroller'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Homeless Person'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor walks past a sculpture entitled 'Children Playing Game'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Old Couple on a Bench'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Cowboy'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors pass a sculpture entitled 'Lunchbreak'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Homeless Person'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors view a sculpture entitled 'Queenie II'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors view a sculpture entitled 'Self-Portrait and Model'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sculptures entitled 'Old Couple on a Bench' (L) and 'Man With Hand Cart'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture entitled 'Old Couple on a Bench'. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Amazon River flooding
One of the two main branches of the Amazon River floods following heavy rains.
Super spellers
Two eight-graders are crowned co-winners of the 88th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.
China's acrobats in training
Inside an acrobatic school in China, where students from 4 to 40 years old practice for 10 hours a day.
Most valuable brands
Apple overtakes Google as the most valuable brand in the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.