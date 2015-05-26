Life's a beach
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Beachgoers watch the Israeli Air Force Aerobatic team rehearse over the Mediterranean Sea in preparation for an aerial display on Israel's Independence Day in Tel Aviv April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Luke Personius, 12, waits for a wave as he surfs before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman and her dog sit outside their beach hut as they enjoy the sun in Broadstairs May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man covers himself from the wind while people celebrate the opening of the beach season at Rockaway beach in New York May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A boy wearing flippers lies on the shoreline as a surfer carrying his board walks along Sydney's Bondi Beach at sunset in Australia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A vendor sells inflatables at a beach during Easter Sunday celebrations in Tanza, Cavite south of Manila April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
People enjoy the sunny weather at the Cabanyal beach during a hot spring day in Valencia, Spain, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A woman takes a selfie as she sunbathes on a beach during a hot spring day in Marbella, southern Spain, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A surfer walks by Baleal beach in Peniche, Portugal April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Children look for fishes at the Urca beach in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A swimmer walks on the sand after he took a dip in the cold water during the first opening day at Wannsee lido, a public beach, in Berlin April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Palestinian man plays a bat and ball game during a warm day on Gaza City beach along the Mediterranean Sea March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man swims at the beach of Alimos near Athens, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
People enjoy sunny weather on a beach in the Mediterranean sea during Holy Week in Marbella, southern Spain March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People walk along the beach during a smoggy day in Ramsgate, England, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Two bathers sit in front of the sea in Caldera beach in Puntarenas, Costa Rica, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
