Liftoff for Orion

The splash test of the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle mockup is seen in the Hydro Impact Basin at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, July 21, 2011. The Hydro Impact Basin is an oversized pool that is the testing bed to certify future space vehicles for safe water landings.

