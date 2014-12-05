Edition:
Liftoff for Orion

The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 5, 2014.

The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 5, 2014.

NASA Administrator Charles Bolden and his wife Jackie watch as the Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 5, 2014.

The Orion spacecraft floats in the Pacific Ocean after a splashdown in this December 5, 2014 NASA handout still image from video, wrapping up a flawless, unmanned debut test flight around Earth.

The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 5, 2014.

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with NASA's Orion spacecraft mounted atop is seen in this handout photo after the Mobile Service Tower was finished rolling back early on December 4, 2014, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Space Launch Complex 37, Florida.

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with NASA's Orion spacecraft mounted atop is seen in this handout photo after the Mobile Service Tower was finished rolling back early on December 4, 2014, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Space Launch Complex 37, Florida.

A news photographer awaits the launch of The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 4, 2014.

The Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft sits on the launch pad awaiting liftoff in the sunrise at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 4, 2014.

The Mobile Service Tower rolls back from the Delta IV Heavy with the Orion spacecraft on launch pad 37B at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 4, 2014.

The Orion spacecraft is hoisted onto its rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida November 12, 2014.

The Orion capsule is moved at Kennedy Space Center in Florida November 11, 2014.

Tourists take a selfie with the Delta IV Heavy rocket and the Orion spacecraft behind them at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 1, 2014.

A view of the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida October 1, 2014.

Rocket boosters for Orion Spacecraft's first flight are seen at the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Horizontal Integration Facility (HIF) in Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, in this undated handout photo.

A test version of NASA's Orion capsule is towed towards the USS Anchorage during a recovery drill off the coast of California September 15, 2014.

An Orion patch is seen on the shirt of a NASA employee on board the USS Anchorage during an Orion capsule recovery drill off the coast of California September 15, 2014.

A test version of NASA's Orion capsule floats in the rear of the USS Anchorage during a recovery drill off the coast of California September 15, 2014.

The Orion capsule sits on top of the service module as it is moved from the Operations & Checkout Building to the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility (L) at Kennedy Space Center, Florida September 11, 2014.

Technicians work on the heat shield of NASA's Orion space capsule at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in this undated handout photo from NASA. Measuring 16.5 feet in diameter, the heat shield is made from a single seamless piece of Avcoat ablator, which will protect the spacecraft from temperatures reaching 4000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Technicians work on the heat shield of NASA's Orion space capsule at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in this undated handout photo from NASA. Measuring 16.5 feet in diameter, the heat shield is made from a single seamless piece of Avcoat ablator, which will protect the spacecraft from temperatures reaching 4000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The heat shield for NASA's Orion spacecraft is loaded onto a Super Guppy plane for transport to Florida's Kennedy Space Center, in Manchester, New Hampshire December 4, 2013.

NASA astronauts Cady Coleman and Ricky Arnold step into the Orion crew module hatch during a series of spacesuit check tests conducted at the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on June 13, 2013.

NASA conducts a test of the Orion crew vehicle's entry, descent and landing parachutes above the Arizona desert April 17, 2012.

The splash test of the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle mockup is seen in the Hydro Impact Basin at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, July 21, 2011. The Hydro Impact Basin is an oversized pool that is the testing bed to certify future space vehicles for safe water landings.

The splash test of the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle mockup is seen in the Hydro Impact Basin at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, July 21, 2011. The Hydro Impact Basin is an oversized pool that is the testing bed to certify future space vehicles for safe water landings.

Astronaut Don Pettit watches as a technician works on the Orion crew module inside the Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 21, 2013.

Parajumpers from the Air Force 920th rescue wing practice attach a flotation collar to a full-size mockup of NASA's crew module for the Orion Crew exploration vehicle during testing at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, April 8, 2009.

Technicians prepare to fit a special fixture around an Orion capsule inside the high bay of the Operations & Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida in this undated handout photograph. The fixture is designed to enable precise pre-launch processing of the Orion spacecraft.

Technicians prepare to fit a special fixture around an Orion capsule inside the high bay of the Operations & Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida in this undated handout photograph. The fixture is designed to enable precise pre-launch processing of the Orion spacecraft.

