Lighting the National Christmas Tree
President Barack Obama joins Santa Claus for a concluding Christmas carol during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House, in Washington. Joining in are First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter...more
President Barack Obama applauds beside members of the First Family as they participate in the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Singer James Taylor performs during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha count down to throw the switch at the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony as host Eva Longoria watches . REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Singers Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood hold hands as they perform. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
First Lady Michelle Obama and Olympic swimming gold medalist Simone Manuel read "The Night Before Christmas" to children. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Chance the Rapper performs. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Singer Yolanda Adams performs. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Singer Kelly Clarkson performs. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Singer James Taylor and his wife Caroline "Kim" Smedvig perform. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
First Lady Michelle Obama embraces host Eva Longoria as daughter Sasha joins them for a concluding Christmas carol. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
President Barack Obama joins in a Christmas carol at the conclusion of the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Joining the president are James Taylor, Trisha Yearwood, Marc Anthony, Garth Brooks and host Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mike...more
President Barack Obama joins in a Christmas carol with Santa Claus at the conclusion of the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Joining the president are first lady Michelle Obama, Caroline "Kim" Smedvig, James Taylor, Marc Anthony...more
President Barack Obama, surrounded by Christmas gifts, makes remarks at the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
