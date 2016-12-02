Edition:
United States
Fri Dec 2, 2016

Lighting the National Christmas Tree

President Barack Obama joins Santa Claus for a concluding Christmas carol during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on The Ellipse, near the White House, in Washington. Joining in are First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
President Barack Obama applauds beside members of the First Family as they participate in the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
Singer James Taylor performs during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha count down to throw the switch at the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony as host Eva Longoria watches . REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
Singers Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood hold hands as they perform. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
First Lady Michelle Obama and Olympic swimming gold medalist Simone Manuel read "The Night Before Christmas" to children. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
Chance the Rapper performs. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
Singer Yolanda Adams performs. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
Singer Kelly Clarkson performs. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
Singer James Taylor and his wife Caroline "Kim" Smedvig perform. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
First Lady Michelle Obama embraces host Eva Longoria as daughter Sasha joins them for a concluding Christmas carol. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
President Barack Obama joins in a Christmas carol at the conclusion of the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Joining the president are James Taylor, Trisha Yearwood, Marc Anthony, Garth Brooks and host Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
President Barack Obama joins in a Christmas carol with Santa Claus at the conclusion of the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. Joining the president are first lady Michelle Obama, Caroline "Kim" Smedvig, James Taylor, Marc Anthony and host Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
President Barack Obama, surrounded by Christmas gifts, makes remarks at the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Thursday, December 01, 2016
