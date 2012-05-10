Lighting the Olympic flame
A man watches the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A man watches the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Actresses, playing the role of priestesses, take part in the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Actresses, playing the role of priestesses, take part in the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Actresses, playing the role of priestesses, take part in the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Actresses, playing the role of priestesses, take part in the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10,...more
Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of High Priestess, holds up the cauldron with the Olympic flame during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John...more
Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of High Priestess, holds up the cauldron with the Olympic flame during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek actress Ino Menegaki (R), playing the role of High Priestess, lights the Olympic flame during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek actress Ino Menegaki (R), playing the role of High Priestess, lights the Olympic flame during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of High Priestess, hands Spyridon Gianniotis (R), Greece's world champion of swimming, an olive branch during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in...more
Greek actress Ino Menegaki, playing the role of High Priestess, hands Spyridon Gianniotis (R), Greece's world champion of swimming, an olive branch during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Spyridon Gianniotis, Greece's world champion of swimming, runs with the Olympic flame and an olive branch during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Spyridon Gianniotis, Greece's world champion of swimming, runs with the Olympic flame and an olive branch during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Alexander Loukos (L), British boxer of Greek descent, lights the torch held by Spyros Philipas (R), president and chief executive of BMW Hellas, during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John...more
Alexander Loukos (L), British boxer of Greek descent, lights the torch held by Spyros Philipas (R), president and chief executive of BMW Hellas, during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Alexander Loukos, British boxer of Greek descent, runs with the Olympic flame during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Alexander Loukos, British boxer of Greek descent, runs with the Olympic flame during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Torchbearer Yuya Umehara runs with the Olympic flame during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Torchbearer Yuya Umehara runs with the Olympic flame during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Torchbearer Yuya Umehara runs with the Olympic flame during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Torchbearer Yuya Umehara runs with the Olympic flame during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A Union flag and an Olympic flag are seen as Chris Theodoropoulos, a Greek student who plays basketball for a local team, runs with the Olympic flame during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. ...more
A Union flag and an Olympic flag are seen as Chris Theodoropoulos, a Greek student who plays basketball for a local team, runs with the Olympic flame during the Olympic torch relay at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Police stand guard during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Police stand guard during the torch lighting ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece May 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Next Slideshows
Syrian uprising
A look inside Syria as mass protests against President Bashar al-Assad give way to armed rebellion.
Space odysseys
From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.
Creative smuggling
From hiding guns in a Mickey Mouse doll to drugs in mini-submarines, smugglers look to ingenious new methods to sneak past the authorities.
Photo focus: Illumination
Exposing for the light often creates a dramatic focal point in the image.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.