Pictures | Thu Apr 21, 2016 | 10:35am EDT

Lighting the Olympic torch

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A priestess attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Greek actress Katerina Lehou (L), playing the role of High Priestess, carries the Olympic flame past youths. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A general view of the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A priestess releases a dove as she attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses release a dove as they attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Olympic flame second torch bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil, attends the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, passes the Olympic flame to the first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Valerie Gache

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses and dancers attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Olympic flame first torch bearer, Greek gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias (R) passes the torch to second bearer, former volleyball player Giovane Gavio from Brazil. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
