Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree
The 82nd Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is seen shortly after being lit during the annual ceremony at Rockefeller Center, in midtown Manhattan in New York City, December 3, 2014.
A worker prepares an 85-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Hemlock Township, Pennsylvania to be hoisted into position as the 2014 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York November 7, 2014.
A worker prepares the 2014 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York November 7, 2014.
A worker prepares the 2014 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York November 7, 2014.
A worker prepares the 2014 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York November 7, 2014.
Crowds watch as the 85-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Hemlock Township, Pennsylvania is hoisted into position as the 2014 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree November 7, 2014.
Workers make adjustments to the Swarovski Star before raising it to the top of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree November 7, 2014.
Workers hoist the 85-foot-tall Norway Spruce from Hemlock Township, Pennsylvania into position as the 2014 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York November 7, 2014.
Workers secure an 85-foot-tall Norway Spruce into position November 7, 2014..
Workers hoist the 2014 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York November 7, 2014.
Workers make adjustments to the Swarovski Star before raising it to the top of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree November 13, 2014. Made by the Swarovski company, the star is more than nine feet wide, weighs 550 pounds and is comprised of 25,000...more
Workers attach the Swarovski Star to the top of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, which is being decorated behind scaffolding, at Rockefeller Center, November 13, 2014.
Workers attach the Swarovski Star to the top of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree November 13, 2014.
Singer Mariah Carey performs at the lighting ceremony for the 82nd Rockefeller Center Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan in New York City, December 3, 2014.
People look out from windows from the 30 Rockefeller Center building, at the 82nd Rockefeller Center Christmas tree shortly after being lit at the annual ceremony in midtown Manhattan in New York City, December 3, 2014.
Singer Mariah Carey performs at the lighting ceremony for the 82nd Rockefeller Center Christmas tree December 3, 2014.
The 82nd Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is seen shortly after being lit at the annual ceremony at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan in New York City, December 3, 2014.
Singer Mariah Carey performs at the lighting ceremony for the 82nd Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, at Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan in New York City, December 3, 2014.
The 82nd Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
