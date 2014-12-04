Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree

Workers make adjustments to the Swarovski Star before raising it to the top of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree November 13, 2014. Made by the Swarovski company, the star is more than nine feet wide, weighs 550 pounds and is comprised of 25,000...more

Workers make adjustments to the Swarovski Star before raising it to the top of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree November 13, 2014. Made by the Swarovski company, the star is more than nine feet wide, weighs 550 pounds and is comprised of 25,000 crystals with one million facets.

