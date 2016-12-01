Edition:
Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree

The Christmas tree stands lit after the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Tori Kelly performs during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Christmas tree stands lit after the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

People take pictures of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center after the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Sarah Mclachlan performs during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

People keep dry with umbrellas during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

A person looks out during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Lights are displayed at Rockefeller Center as part of decorations for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Neil Diamond performs during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The Christmas tree is lit during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Skaters are pictured at The Rink at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

A worker adjusts a holiday installation at Rockefeller Center along Fifth Avenue in the Manhattan. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Workers prepare the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in Manhattan. REUTERS/Bria Webb

