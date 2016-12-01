Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas tree
The Christmas tree stands lit after the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Tori Kelly performs during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
The Christmas tree stands lit after the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
People take pictures of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center after the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Sarah Mclachlan performs during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
People keep dry with umbrellas during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
A person looks out during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Lights are displayed at Rockefeller Center as part of decorations for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Neil Diamond performs during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
The Christmas tree is lit during the lighting ceremony for the 84th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
Skaters are pictured at The Rink at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
A worker adjusts a holiday installation at Rockefeller Center along Fifth Avenue in the Manhattan. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Workers prepare the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in Manhattan. REUTERS/Bria Webb
Next Slideshows
World's oldest person turns 117
Emma Morano, thought to be the world's oldest person and the last to be born in the 1800s, celebrates her 117th birthday in Italy.
Paris at dusk
The French capital lights up as evening approaches.
Kim Jong Un style
The sartorial style of North Korea's supreme leader.
Itsy bitsy masking tape bikini
Brazilian women in search of the perfect bikini tan line, or 'marquinha,' fashion tiny tanning suits out of black tape.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.