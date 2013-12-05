Edition:
Lighting the Rockefeller Christmas Tree

People drink as they stand near the tree after the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Wednesday, December 04, 2013

<p>People look out from a window to look at the tree after the 81st Annual Rockefeller</p>

The tree is seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Decorations in front of the tree are seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

The tree is seen during the 81st Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs on stage at the Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

The Radio City Rockettes dances on stage at the Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Singer Mary J. Blige performs at Rockefeller Center before the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

The Radio City Rockettes dance on stage at the Rockefeller Center as they rehearse before the lighting of the Christmas tree in New York December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

