Pictures | Fri Dec 5, 2014 | 3:20pm EST

Lighting up Lyon

"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
The Basilica of Fourviere with a mirror ball.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Laniakea" installation by artists Jerome Donna and Simon Milleret-Godet.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A giant incandescent light bulb, as part of the "Incandescence" installation by artist Severine Fontaine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Color or Not" installation by artist Yves Moreaux at the Saint-Jean Cathedral.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Reves de nuit" installation about Saint-Exupery by Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Jardin d'Hiver" installation by artist Christophe Martine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"The Anookis" installation by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand at the Opera.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Les Pockets (Pocket Lights)" installation by collective Tilt.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectiv Beam'Art on the facade of the courthouse.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Reves de nuit" installation by artist Damien Fontaine.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Lyon, Terre aux lumieres" installation by artists Gilbert Coudene and Etienne Guiol.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
"Hi Striker" installation by Collectif Beam'Art.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
