Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 23, 2014 | 9:41pm EDT

Lighting up Sydney

Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the foreshore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. For 18 days, the Vivid Sydney festival combines outdoor lighting sculptures and installations and is one of the world's largest creative industry forums. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the foreshore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. For 18 days, the Vivid Sydney festival combines outdoor lighting sculptures and installations and...more

Friday, May 23, 2014
Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the foreshore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. For 18 days, the Vivid Sydney festival combines outdoor lighting sculptures and installations and is one of the world's largest creative industry forums. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 11
An interactive installation artwork shows various lightbulbs on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An interactive installation artwork shows various lightbulbs on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, May 23, 2014
An interactive installation artwork shows various lightbulbs on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 11
An image of butterflies is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House, reflected in a hotel window on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An image of butterflies is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House, reflected in a hotel window on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, May 23, 2014
An image of butterflies is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House, reflected in a hotel window on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
3 / 11
People look through a light installation on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

People look through a light installation on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, May 23, 2014
People look through a light installation on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 11
A light show featuring a ballet dancer and swans from Swan Lake is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A light show featuring a ballet dancer and swans from Swan Lake is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, May 23, 2014
A light show featuring a ballet dancer and swans from Swan Lake is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 11
Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests as they climb the bridge high above the city traffic at night, during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests as they climb the bridge high above the city traffic at night, during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, May 23, 2014
Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests as they climb the bridge high above the city traffic at night, during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 11
A floral image is projected on the sails of the Sydney Opera House on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A floral image is projected on the sails of the Sydney Opera House on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, May 23, 2014
A floral image is projected on the sails of the Sydney Opera House on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
7 / 11
Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the foreshore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the foreshore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, May 23, 2014
Giant inflatable rabbits are pictured on the foreshore of Sydney harbor on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
8 / 11
A light show featuring a break dancer is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A light show featuring a break dancer is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, May 23, 2014
A light show featuring a break dancer is projected onto spraying water by the Vivid Aquatique Water Theatre during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
9 / 11
Onlookers watch a light show on the side of the Sydney Opera House on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Onlookers watch a light show on the side of the Sydney Opera House on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, May 23, 2014
Onlookers watch a light show on the side of the Sydney Opera House on the opening night of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 11
Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests and head-mounted lights at night during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests and head-mounted lights at night during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, May 23, 2014
Participants in the Sydney Harbour BridgeClimb wear lighted vests and head-mounted lights at night during a preview of the Vivid Sydney light and music festival May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Pilgrims in Jerusalem

Pilgrims in Jerusalem

Next Slideshows

Pilgrims in Jerusalem

Pilgrims in Jerusalem

Christian retrace the final steps of Jesus through bustling markets and flagstone streets of the Holy City.

May 23 2014
Saved from the sea

Saved from the sea

Italy works to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in which 366 drowned a mile from Sicily.

May 22 2014
Hero cat's first pitch

Hero cat's first pitch

A hero cat who saved its owner's son from a dog attack "tosses" the first pitch at a baseball game.

May 21 2014
Playing against the odds

Playing against the odds

Alexandre Toledo used to be a professional soccer player, but lost his leg following a motorcycle accident. Despite this injury, Toledo began playing soccer...

May 20 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast