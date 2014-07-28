Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 28, 2014 | 1:50pm EDT

Lightning strikes Venice Beach

Lifeguards prepare to move a victim of a lightning strike in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Lifeguards prepare to move a victim of a lightning strike in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 28, 2014
Lifeguards prepare to move a victim of a lightning strike in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
1 / 12
Lifeguards bring ashore a victim of a lightning strike in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Lifeguards bring ashore a victim of a lightning strike in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 28, 2014
Lifeguards bring ashore a victim of a lightning strike in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
2 / 12
Lifeguards search the waters for injured victims after a lightning strike injured people in the water in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Lifeguards search the waters for injured victims after a lightning strike injured people in the water in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 28, 2014
Lifeguards search the waters for injured victims after a lightning strike injured people in the water in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
3 / 12
A man looks at a BMW car that was damaged by a lightning strike on Haynes Lane in a residential area of Redondo Beach, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man looks at a BMW car that was damaged by a lightning strike on Haynes Lane in a residential area of Redondo Beach, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 28, 2014
A man looks at a BMW car that was damaged by a lightning strike on Haynes Lane in a residential area of Redondo Beach, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
4 / 12
A man is treated by a paramedics after a lightning strike in the water in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man is treated by a paramedics after a lightning strike in the water in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 28, 2014
A man is treated by a paramedics after a lightning strike in the water in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
5 / 12
A firefighter looks over the pier during a search for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A firefighter looks over the pier during a search for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 28, 2014
A firefighter looks over the pier during a search for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
6 / 12
Rescue divers enter the waters near a pier for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Rescue divers enter the waters near a pier for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 28, 2014
Rescue divers enter the waters near a pier for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
7 / 12
People gather outside a home that was damaged by a lightning strike on Haynes Lane in a residential area of Redondo Beach, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

People gather outside a home that was damaged by a lightning strike on Haynes Lane in a residential area of Redondo Beach, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 28, 2014
People gather outside a home that was damaged by a lightning strike on Haynes Lane in a residential area of Redondo Beach, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
8 / 12
A lifeguard jumps into the water from a rescue boat to search for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A lifeguard jumps into the water from a rescue boat to search for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 28, 2014
A lifeguard jumps into the water from a rescue boat to search for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
9 / 12
A Los Angeles County fire department rescue helicopter searches near a pier for victims of a lightning strike that injured multiple people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A Los Angeles County fire department rescue helicopter searches near a pier for victims of a lightning strike that injured multiple people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 28, 2014
A Los Angeles County fire department rescue helicopter searches near a pier for victims of a lightning strike that injured multiple people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
10 / 12
Lifeguard boats search the waters near a pier for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Lifeguard boats search the waters near a pier for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, July 28, 2014
Lifeguard boats search the waters near a pier for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
11 / 12
A huge monsoon storm cell is pictured over Venice Beach July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A huge monsoon storm cell is pictured over Venice Beach July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, July 28, 2014
A huge monsoon storm cell is pictured over Venice Beach July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Clashes near crash site

Clashes near crash site

Next Slideshows

Clashes near crash site

Clashes near crash site

Ukrainian forces battle with pro-Russian rebels close to where Malaysian flight MH17 crashed.

Jul 28 2014
Inside the tunnels of Gaza

Inside the tunnels of Gaza

The Israeli army hunts for underground passages said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks.

Jul 25 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 25 2014
Air Algerie crash

Air Algerie crash

An Air Algerie flight carrying 118 people crashes in Mali.

Jul 25 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast