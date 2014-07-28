Lightning strikes Venice Beach
Lifeguards prepare to move a victim of a lightning strike in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Lifeguards bring ashore a victim of a lightning strike in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Lifeguards search the waters for injured victims after a lightning strike injured people in the water in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man looks at a BMW car that was damaged by a lightning strike on Haynes Lane in a residential area of Redondo Beach, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man is treated by a paramedics after a lightning strike in the water in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter looks over the pier during a search for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Rescue divers enter the waters near a pier for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People gather outside a home that was damaged by a lightning strike on Haynes Lane in a residential area of Redondo Beach, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A lifeguard jumps into the water from a rescue boat to search for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A Los Angeles County fire department rescue helicopter searches near a pier for victims of a lightning strike that injured multiple people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Lifeguard boats search the waters near a pier for victims of a lightning strike that injured people in Venice, California July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A huge monsoon storm cell is pictured over Venice Beach July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
