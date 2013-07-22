Lights. Camera. Action.
Sharon Stone during the filming of Italian director Pupi Avati's movie "Un ragazzo d'oro" (A Golden Boy) in Rome, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Brad Pitt looks back as he runs during the filming of zombie movie 'World War Z' in Glasgow, Scotland, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Extras dressed as Israeli and Palestinian soldiers return to their starting positions during shooting of the film "World War Z" in Marsa in Valletta's Grand Harbour, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Actress Halle Berry looks round during filming of "Cloud Atlas" in Glasgow, Scotland, September 16, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir
Tom Cruise and actress Cameron Diaz ride a motorbike on the set during the filming of "Knight & Day", in Seville, southern Spain, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz ride a bike on the set during the filming of "Knight & Day" in Cadiz, southern Spain, November 28, 2009. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A car blows up on the set of "Red Dawn" in Detroit, October 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon in a scene during the filming of the upcoming movie "Sex and the City 2" in New York, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor John Travolta on the set of "The Taking of Pelham 123" in New York's Times Square, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actors dressed as Nazi soldiers are pictured in front of the Finance Ministry, formerly Air Force Ministry (Reichsluftfahrtministerium), during the filming of the Tom Cruise film "Valkyrie" in Berlin, August 18, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke more
Scarlett Johansson on the set of "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in Barcelona, July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Actor Daniel Craig looks over a scene on the set of "Quantum of Solace" in the Italian city of Siena, August 16, 2007. REUTERS/Marco Bucco
Actress Jennifer Lopez while filming scenes for the movie "The Back-up Plan" in New York, July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A crew films actor Colin Farrell (2nd R) taking pictures on the set of "Triage" near Alicante, Spain, April 17, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Actress Angelina Jolie walks on the set during the filming of "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in Budapest, November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Julia Roberts on the set of "Eat, Pray, Love" in Naples, September 14, 2009. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/Agnfoto
Danny Glover walks on the set during a break in the filming of Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles' movie 'Blindness ', in Montevideo, Uruguay, September 18, 2007. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Sean Penn as Harvey Milk on the set of "MilK" in the Castro neighborhood of San Francisco, February 4, 2008. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Mark Wahlberg walks off the set of the film "The Other Guys" in New York September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Extras walk toward the East River on the set of the Will Smith movie "I Am Legend" in New York, January 23, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
