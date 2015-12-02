Edition:
Lights off in Crimea

A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, December 2, 2015. Ukraine's government has asked Tatar activists to allow repairs to the Kakhova-Tital electricity line to Crimea, but will only start resuming power supplies to the peninsula at a time agreed with the activists, the energy minister said. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Ravshan, a Crimean Tatar, is reflected in a mirror as he eats while using a burning oil lamp due to a power cut inside his house in the village of Strogonovka, Simferopol district, Crimea, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A woman and a boy read a book inside a tent opened by the Russian Emergencies Ministry to provide local residents warm meals, electricity to charge their electronic devices and temporary accommodation during the power cuts in Simferopol, Crimea, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A man, wearing an identification sign of a Ukrainian voluntary militia called the Aydar Battalion, walks near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A participant of the blockade (C) attempts to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A participant of a blockade is seen inside a damaged pylon as members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry stand guard in the background in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A customer (R) visits an appliance shop, with power turned off inside, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
People charge their electronic devices at a tent camp opened by the Russian Emergencies Ministry to lend support to local residents during the power cuts, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A tent is set near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chonhar in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Gunmen (front), representing the Ukrainian armed forces, stand guard near damaged pylons in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A general view shows the facilities of a mobile gas turbine generator, in the settlement of Stroganovka, Simferopol district of Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Men stand near the front door of a shop on which an announcement reads "Closed, no power!" in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A customer visits a grocery lit with candles due to a power cut, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Participants of the blockade (L) attempt to stop members of the Ukrainian armed forces and Interior Ministry, who arrive at the site where pylons were earlier damaged, in Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image taken from footage shot on November 21, 2015. REUTERS/ATR via Reuters TV

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
A view shows a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
Security personnel, wearing camouflage uniforms, stand guard near a damaged electrical pylon near the village of Chaplynka in Kherson region, Ukraine, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 22, 2015
An employee works at a shopping centre, with power turned off inside, in Simferopol, Crimea, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Simferopol, Crimea November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
