Lights out at the Super Bowl
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) waits on the field after the half the lights went out in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
San Francisco 49ers players gather on the field during a power outage in Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders stand on the sidelines during a power outage during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) and wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) wait for the lights to come back on to resume the game following a power failure during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Baltimore Ravens strong safety Bernard Pollard (L) and free safety Ed Reed sit on the turf stretching during a power outage at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens players gather on the field during a power outage in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
San Francisco 49ers players wait on the field after half the lights in the venue went out in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco waits for the lights to come back on after a power failure in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The Superdome field is covered in partial darkness during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Officials discuss the situation after half the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to referee Jerome Boger as the lights return in the third quarter following a power failure at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks up during the power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
The Superdome is darkened during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Officials stand on the field during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Baltimore Ravens players wait in the dark for the lights to come back on after a power failure during the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (L), strong safety Bernard Pollard (C) and free safety Ed Reed sit on the turf stretching as maintenance crews work during a power outage at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
The Superdome is darkened during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (52) plays catch on the field after the lights went out in the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
