Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 4, 2013 | 9:35am EST

Lights out at the Super Bowl

<p>Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) waits on the field after the half the lights went out in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) waits on the field after the half the lights went out in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar more

Monday, February 04, 2013

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) waits on the field after the half the lights went out in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
1 / 25
<p>Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, February 04, 2013

Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
2 / 25
<p>San Francisco 49ers players gather on the field during a power outage in Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

San Francisco 49ers players gather on the field during a power outage in Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Monday, February 04, 2013

San Francisco 49ers players gather on the field during a power outage in Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
3 / 25
<p>Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 04, 2013

Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
4 / 25
<p>San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders stand on the sidelines during a power outage during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders stand on the sidelines during a power outage during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Monday, February 04, 2013

San Francisco 49ers cheerleaders stand on the sidelines during a power outage during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
5 / 25
<p>Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) and wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) wait for the lights to come back on to resume the game following a power failure during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) and wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) wait for the lights to come back on to resume the game following a power failure during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers in New...more

Monday, February 04, 2013

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) and wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) wait for the lights to come back on to resume the game following a power failure during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
6 / 25
<p>Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, February 04, 2013

Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
7 / 25
<p>Baltimore Ravens strong safety Bernard Pollard (L) and free safety Ed Reed sit on the turf stretching during a power outage at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

Baltimore Ravens strong safety Bernard Pollard (L) and free safety Ed Reed sit on the turf stretching during a power outage at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Monday, February 04, 2013

Baltimore Ravens strong safety Bernard Pollard (L) and free safety Ed Reed sit on the turf stretching during a power outage at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
8 / 25
<p>San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens players gather on the field during a power outage in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens players gather on the field during a power outage in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Monday, February 04, 2013

San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens players gather on the field during a power outage in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
9 / 25
<p>Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, February 04, 2013

Players mill around the field after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
10 / 25
<p>San Francisco 49ers players wait on the field after half the lights in the venue went out in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

San Francisco 49ers players wait on the field after half the lights in the venue went out in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 04, 2013

San Francisco 49ers players wait on the field after half the lights in the venue went out in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
11 / 25
<p>Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco waits for the lights to come back on after a power failure in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco waits for the lights to come back on after a power failure in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 04, 2013

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco waits for the lights to come back on after a power failure in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 25
<p>The Superdome field is covered in partial darkness during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

The Superdome field is covered in partial darkness during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Monday, February 04, 2013

The Superdome field is covered in partial darkness during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
13 / 25
<p>Officials discuss the situation after half the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Officials discuss the situation after half the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 04, 2013

Officials discuss the situation after half the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
14 / 25
<p>Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to referee Jerome Boger as the lights return in the third quarter following a power failure at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to referee Jerome Boger as the lights return in the third quarter following a power failure at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Monday, February 04, 2013

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks to referee Jerome Boger as the lights return in the third quarter following a power failure at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 25
<p>San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks up during the power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks up during the power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Monday, February 04, 2013

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks up during the power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
16 / 25
<p>The Superdome is darkened during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

The Superdome is darkened during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Monday, February 04, 2013

The Superdome is darkened during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013 REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
17 / 25
<p>Officials stand on the field during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Officials stand on the field during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Monday, February 04, 2013

Officials stand on the field during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
18 / 25
<p>Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, February 04, 2013

Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
19 / 25
<p>Baltimore Ravens players wait in the dark for the lights to come back on after a power failure during the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Baltimore Ravens players wait in the dark for the lights to come back on after a power failure during the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, February 04, 2013

Baltimore Ravens players wait in the dark for the lights to come back on after a power failure during the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
20 / 25
<p>Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, February 04, 2013

Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
21 / 25
<p>Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (L), strong safety Bernard Pollard (C) and free safety Ed Reed sit on the turf stretching as maintenance crews work during a power outage at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (L), strong safety Bernard Pollard (C) and free safety Ed Reed sit on the turf stretching as maintenance crews work during a power outage at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean...more

Monday, February 04, 2013

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (L), strong safety Bernard Pollard (C) and free safety Ed Reed sit on the turf stretching as maintenance crews work during a power outage at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
22 / 25
<p>The Superdome is darkened during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

The Superdome is darkened during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Monday, February 04, 2013

The Superdome is darkened during a power outage in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
23 / 25
<p>Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (52) plays catch on the field after the lights went out in the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (52) plays catch on the field after the lights went out in the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, February 04, 2013

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Ray Lewis (52) plays catch on the field after the lights went out in the 3rd quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
24 / 25
<p>Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, February 04, 2013

Play is halted after half of the lights went out during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Ravens win Super Bowl

Ravens win Super Bowl

Next Slideshows

Ravens win Super Bowl

Ravens win Super Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in New Orleans.

Feb 03 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 01 2013
Secretary Clinton

Secretary Clinton

Moments from Hillary Clinton's time as Secretary of State.

Feb 01 2013
China bridge collapse

China bridge collapse

A truck explosion causes an expressway to collapse in China.

Feb 01 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast