Pictures | Thu Jan 12, 2017 | 10:00pm EST

Lights out in Gaza

Palestinians ride a motorcycle during a power cut on a street in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian man sells falafel in a makeshift shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian walks past a makeshift vegetable shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she works in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian boy stands outside a makeshift grocery shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Palestinians walk on a road during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian man sits as he sells vegetables in a makeshift shop lit with a lamp powered by a battery during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian woman uses a candle light as she washes up in her kitchen during a power cut inside her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian boy holds candles to light his family's house during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Palestinians walk on a street during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Palestinians walk on a road during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A view shows neighbourhoods during a power cut in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A Palestinian woman warms herself by a fire during a power cut at her house in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
