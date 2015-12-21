Lindsey Graham leaves race
Lindsey Graham, with Senator John McCain at his side, reacts after failing to win at the roulette table at the Manchester Bingo Center and Poker Room in Manchester, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Campaign cookies are seen on a table before Lindsey Graham discusses the Iran nuclear agreement at the National Press Club in Washington September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Lindsey Graham arrives onstage to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Central, South Carolina June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Lindsey Graham celebrates with Kent Lucken after they shot skeet in Kamas, during a break at the E2 Summit held by Mitt Romney, at the Deer Valley Resort outside Park City, Utah, United States June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Lindsey Graham talks to 4-year-old Luke (C) and 13-year-old Brooke (R) Nelson during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bobby Jindal, Rick Santorum, George Pataki and Lindsey Graham pose while attending a forum for lower polling candidates held by CNBC before their Republican presidential candidates debate in Boulder, Colorado October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lindsey Graham holds up his beer after speaking during a campaign stop at Milly's Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lindsey Graham gestures with John McCain at a campaign town hall event in Manchester, New Hampshire, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Lindsey Graham hold a picture of him and shoot their own pictures as he announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Central, South Carolina June 1, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
A voter uses her mobile phone to record Lindsey Graham while he answers her question about campaign finance reform during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham shake hands during a commercial break as Rick Santorum (C) looks on during the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lindsey Graham holds 3-month-old Elia Lionhood during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lindsey Graham plays pool during a campaign stop at Milly's Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lindsey Graham speaks at the Growth and Opportunity Party at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Lindsey Graham autographs a "1st in Nation Primary" license plate at the No Labels Problem Solver Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lindsey Graham signs his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary election ballot in Concord, New Hampshire November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lindsey Graham talks to diners during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lindsey Graham shares a laugh with veteran Lionel Leblanc, 90, of Manchester, N.H. before the start of the Milford Labor Day Parade in Milford, New Hampshire September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Lindsey Graham greets bingo players at the Manchester Bingo Center and Poker Room in Manchester, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lindsey Graham arrives on stage between fellow candidates Jim Gilmore, Bobby Jindal and Rick Perry before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates held before the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in...more
