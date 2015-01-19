Lindsey Vonn skis into record books

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race, to become the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history, in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race, to become the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history, in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close