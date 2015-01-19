Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 19, 2015 | 4:45pm EST

Lindsey Vonn skis into record books

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. clears a gate during the women's Alpine skiing slalom World Cup race in Flachau January 11, 2011. Vonn became the most successful female athlete in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she topped the podium for the 63rd time on Monday. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. clears a gate during the women's Alpine skiing slalom World Cup race in Flachau January 11, 2011. Vonn became the most successful female athlete in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she topped the podium for the 63rd time...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 11, 2011
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. clears a gate during the women's Alpine skiing slalom World Cup race in Flachau January 11, 2011. Vonn became the most successful female athlete in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she topped the podium for the 63rd time on Monday. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
1 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. skis on her way to clock the fastest time and win the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G race in St. Moritz January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. skis on her way to clock the fastest time and win the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G race in St. Moritz January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2010
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. skis on her way to clock the fastest time and win the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G race in St. Moritz January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
2 / 30
Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. takes a curve during the women's alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom race in Semmering, December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. takes a curve during the women's alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom race in Semmering, December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, December 28, 2008
Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. takes a curve during the women's alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom race in Semmering, December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
3 / 30
Canada's Kelly Vanderbeek (L) gives champagne to Lindsey Vonn of the United States as they celebrate on the podium during the women's Alpine skiing World Cup downhill in Sestriere, northern Italy, February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Canada's Kelly Vanderbeek (L) gives champagne to Lindsey Vonn of the United States as they celebrate on the podium during the women's Alpine skiing World Cup downhill in Sestriere, northern Italy, February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2008
Canada's Kelly Vanderbeek (L) gives champagne to Lindsey Vonn of the United States as they celebrate on the podium during the women's Alpine skiing World Cup downhill in Sestriere, northern Italy, February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
4 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in the French resort of Val d'Isere February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in the French resort of Val d'Isere February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2009
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in the French resort of Val d'Isere February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 30
Maria Riesch of Germany (in yellow) embraces Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. after crossing the finish line of the slalom event in the Alpine Skiing World Cup ladies' super combined in the northern Italian ski resort of Tarvisio February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Maria Riesch of Germany (in yellow) embraces Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. after crossing the finish line of the slalom event in the Alpine Skiing World Cup ladies' super combined in the northern Italian ski resort of Tarvisio February 20, 2009....more

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2009
Maria Riesch of Germany (in yellow) embraces Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. after crossing the finish line of the slalom event in the Alpine Skiing World Cup ladies' super combined in the northern Italian ski resort of Tarvisio February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
6 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. goes airborne during the second training session in the women's downhill event at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. goes airborne during the second training session in the women's downhill event at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2010
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. goes airborne during the second training session in the women's downhill event at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
7 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. ski team poses with a fan after a training session for a women's Alpine ski World Cup Downhill race in the Styrian village of Haus January 7, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. ski team poses with a fan after a training session for a women's Alpine ski World Cup Downhill race in the Styrian village of Haus January 7, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2010
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. ski team poses with a fan after a training session for a women's Alpine ski World Cup Downhill race in the Styrian village of Haus January 7, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
8 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts after biting her tongue during a World Cup downhill alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta, December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts after biting her tongue during a World Cup downhill alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta, December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2009
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts after biting her tongue during a World Cup downhill alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta, December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
9 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal following the women's Alpine Skiing Downhill race at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal following the women's Alpine Skiing Downhill race at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2010
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal following the women's Alpine Skiing Downhill race at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 30
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. holds up her national flag during the victory ceremony for the women's Alpine Skiing Super-G race at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. holds up her national flag during the victory ceremony for the women's Alpine Skiing Super-G race at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2010
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. holds up her national flag during the victory ceremony for the women's Alpine Skiing Super-G race at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
11 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hooks her ski into a gate which caused her to crash in the slalom run of the women's Alpine Skiing Super Combined event at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hooks her ski into a gate which caused her to crash in the slalom run of the women's Alpine Skiing Super Combined event at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2010
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hooks her ski into a gate which caused her to crash in the slalom run of the women's Alpine Skiing Super Combined event at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts after finishing the second heat of the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup giant slalom event in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 12, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts after finishing the second heat of the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup giant slalom event in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 12, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Sunday, December 12, 2010
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts after finishing the second heat of the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup giant slalom event in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 12, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
13 / 30
The boots of Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. are seen on the podium of the women's World Cup Super G after the season's last race in Lenzerheide March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The boots of Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. are seen on the podium of the women's World Cup Super G after the season's last race in Lenzerheide March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2011
The boots of Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. are seen on the podium of the women's World Cup Super G after the season's last race in Lenzerheide March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
14 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. starts the women's Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in the French resort of Val d'Isere February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. starts the women's Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in the French resort of Val d'Isere February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2009
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. starts the women's Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in the French resort of Val d'Isere February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
15 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. kisses this year's overall Alpine Skiing World Cup trophy as she poses with her career's total collection of World Cup trophies at the season's finals in Garmisch-Partenkirchen March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. kisses this year's overall Alpine Skiing World Cup trophy as she poses with her career's total collection of World Cup trophies at the season's finals in Garmisch-Partenkirchen March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2010
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. kisses this year's overall Alpine Skiing World Cup trophy as she poses with her career's total collection of World Cup trophies at the season's finals in Garmisch-Partenkirchen March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
16 / 30
Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. clears a gate during the first run of the women's giant slalom World Cup race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. clears a gate during the first run of the women's giant slalom World Cup race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2011
Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. clears a gate during the first run of the women's giant slalom World Cup race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
17 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. jumps on the back of her coach Martin Hager to get a ride down the hill following her training run for the Women's World Cup alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. jumps on the back of her coach Martin Hager to get a ride down the hill following her training run for the Women's World Cup alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. jumps on the back of her coach Martin Hager to get a ride down the hill following her training run for the Women's World Cup alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Close
18 / 30
U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn poses with her "Best Female Athlete" award in the press room at the 2011 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California, July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn poses with her "Best Female Athlete" award in the press room at the 2011 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California, July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, July 13, 2011
U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn poses with her "Best Female Athlete" award in the press room at the 2011 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California, July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates her 50th World Cup victory together with head coach Alex Hoedlmoser after winning the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill on the Kandahar course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates her 50th World Cup victory together with head coach Alex Hoedlmoser after winning the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill on the Kandahar course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2012
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates her 50th World Cup victory together with head coach Alex Hoedlmoser after winning the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill on the Kandahar course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
20 / 30
Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. lies in the snow in the finish area after the women's World Cup giant slalom race at the Alpine ski World Cup finals in Schladming March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. lies in the snow in the finish area after the women's World Cup giant slalom race at the Alpine ski World Cup finals in Schladming March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2012
Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. lies in the snow in the finish area after the women's World Cup giant slalom race at the Alpine ski World Cup finals in Schladming March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
21 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. stands in the start hut before taking her training run for the Women's World Cup Downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. stands in the start hut before taking her training run for the Women's World Cup Downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2012
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. stands in the start hut before taking her training run for the Women's World Cup Downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 30
The glasses of Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. mirror the slope in the finish area after the Super-G run of the women's Alpine skiing World Cup Super Combined race at the Corviglia in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

The glasses of Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. mirror the slope in the finish area after the Super-G run of the women's Alpine skiing World Cup Super Combined race at the Corviglia in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael...more

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2012
The glasses of Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. mirror the slope in the finish area after the Super-G run of the women's Alpine skiing World Cup Super Combined race at the Corviglia in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Close
23 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is airlifted after crashing during the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is airlifted after crashing during the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2013
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is airlifted after crashing during the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
24 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is kissed by a boy during the draw of the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is kissed by a boy during the draw of the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2013
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is kissed by a boy during the draw of the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
25 / 30
Lindsey Vonn skis during the second training session for the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Lindsey Vonn skis during the second training session for the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Lindsey Vonn skis during the second training session for the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
26 / 30
Lindsey Vonn (top) and members of the U.S. ski team celebrate after the Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill ski race in St. Anton January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Lindsey Vonn (top) and members of the U.S. ski team celebrate after the Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill ski race in St. Anton January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2013
Lindsey Vonn (top) and members of the U.S. ski team celebrate after the Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill ski race in St. Anton January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
27 / 30
Due to warm weather conditions of 15 degrees Celsius, overall World Cup leader Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. skis in a tank top during the inspection for the second run of the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Giant Slalom race in Ofterschwang March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Due to warm weather conditions of 15 degrees Celsius, overall World Cup leader Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. skis in a tank top during the inspection for the second run of the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Giant Slalom race in Ofterschwang March 3, ...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 03, 2012
Due to warm weather conditions of 15 degrees Celsius, overall World Cup leader Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. skis in a tank top during the inspection for the second run of the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Giant Slalom race in Ofterschwang March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
28 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. takes a "selfie" with a cow she won as a prize after finishing first in the women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. takes a "selfie" with a cow she won as a prize after finishing first in the women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Saturday, December 20, 2014
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. takes a "selfie" with a cow she won as a prize after finishing first in the women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
29 / 30
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race, to become the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history, in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race, to become the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history, in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race, to become the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history, in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Road to the Super Bowl

Road to the Super Bowl

Next Slideshows

Road to the Super Bowl

Road to the Super Bowl

The Patriots will meet the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Jan 19 2015
Dakar Rally 2015

Dakar Rally 2015

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

Jan 16 2015
Dakar crash

Dakar crash

Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna of Argentina crash their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni.

Jan 13 2015
Dakar Rally 2015

Dakar Rally 2015

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

Jan 08 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast