Lindsey Vonn skis into record books
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. clears a gate during the women's Alpine skiing slalom World Cup race in Flachau January 11, 2011. Vonn became the most successful female athlete in Alpine skiing World Cup history when she topped the podium for the 63rd time...more
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. skis on her way to clock the fastest time and win the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G race in St. Moritz January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. takes a curve during the women's alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom race in Semmering, December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Canada's Kelly Vanderbeek (L) gives champagne to Lindsey Vonn of the United States as they celebrate on the podium during the women's Alpine skiing World Cup downhill in Sestriere, northern Italy, February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the women's Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in the French resort of Val d'Isere February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Maria Riesch of Germany (in yellow) embraces Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. after crossing the finish line of the slalom event in the Alpine Skiing World Cup ladies' super combined in the northern Italian ski resort of Tarvisio February 20, 2009....more
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. goes airborne during the second training session in the women's downhill event at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Cortina d'Ampezzo January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. ski team poses with a fan after a training session for a women's Alpine ski World Cup Downhill race in the Styrian village of Haus January 7, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts after biting her tongue during a World Cup downhill alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta, December 4, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal following the women's Alpine Skiing Downhill race at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. holds up her national flag during the victory ceremony for the women's Alpine Skiing Super-G race at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Leonhard...more
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. hooks her ski into a gate which caused her to crash in the slalom run of the women's Alpine Skiing Super Combined event at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in Whistler, British Columbia, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Mike...more
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. reacts after finishing the second heat of the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup giant slalom event in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 12, 2010. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
The boots of Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. are seen on the podium of the women's World Cup Super G after the season's last race in Lenzerheide March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. starts the women's Super G race at the Alpine Skiing World Championships in the French resort of Val d'Isere February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. kisses this year's overall Alpine Skiing World Cup trophy as she poses with her career's total collection of World Cup trophies at the season's finals in Garmisch-Partenkirchen March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. clears a gate during the first run of the women's giant slalom World Cup race on the Rettenbach glacier in the Tyrolean ski resort of Soelden October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. jumps on the back of her coach Martin Hager to get a ride down the hill following her training run for the Women's World Cup alpine skiing race in Lake Louise, Alberta November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andy Clark
U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn poses with her "Best Female Athlete" award in the press room at the 2011 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California, July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates her 50th World Cup victory together with head coach Alex Hoedlmoser after winning the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill on the Kandahar course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
Lindsey Vonn from the U.S. lies in the snow in the finish area after the women's World Cup giant slalom race at the Alpine ski World Cup finals in Schladming March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. stands in the start hut before taking her training run for the Women's World Cup Downhill in Lake Louise, Alberta November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The glasses of Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. mirror the slope in the finish area after the Super-G run of the women's Alpine skiing World Cup Super Combined race at the Corviglia in the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michael...more
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is airlifted after crashing during the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is kissed by a boy during the draw of the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Lindsey Vonn skis during the second training session for the Women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Lindsey Vonn (top) and members of the U.S. ski team celebrate after the Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill ski race in St. Anton January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Due to warm weather conditions of 15 degrees Celsius, overall World Cup leader Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. skis in a tank top during the inspection for the second run of the women's Alpine Skiing World Cup Giant Slalom race in Ofterschwang March 3, ...more
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. takes a "selfie" with a cow she won as a prize after finishing first in the women's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val d'Isere, French Alps, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. sprays champagne on the podium after winning the women's World Cup Super-G skiing race, to become the most successful female in Alpine skiing World Cup history, in Cortina D'Ampezzo January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
