Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 7, 2012 | 12:05pm EDT

Lingerie football

<p>Adrian Purnell (18) of the Eastern Conference team runs on the field with other teammates during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Western Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Adrian Purnell (18) of the Eastern Conference team runs on the field with other teammates during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Western Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Adrian Purnell (18) of the Eastern Conference team runs on the field with other teammates during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Western Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
1 / 20
<p>Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs with the ball as Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference runs toward her during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs with the ball as Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference runs toward her during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs with the ball as Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference runs toward her during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
2 / 20
<p>Cydney Froelich (L) of the Western Conference team is tackled by Lauran Ziegler of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Cydney Froelich (L) of the Western Conference team is tackled by Lauran Ziegler of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Cydney Froelich (L) of the Western Conference team is tackled by Lauran Ziegler of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
3 / 20
<p>Nicole Johnson (L) of the Western Conference team looks between her legs as she prepares to pass the ball during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Nicole Johnson (L) of the Western Conference team looks between her legs as she prepares to pass the ball during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero more

Monday, May 07, 2012

Nicole Johnson (L) of the Western Conference team looks between her legs as she prepares to pass the ball during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
4 / 20
<p>Lingerie Football League's Adrian Purnell (R) from the Eastern Conference battles for the ball with Chrisdell Harris from the Western Conference during an exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Lingerie Football League's Adrian Purnell (R) from the Eastern Conference battles for the ball with Chrisdell Harris from the Western Conference during an exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Lingerie Football League's Adrian Purnell (R) from the Eastern Conference battles for the ball with Chrisdell Harris from the Western Conference during an exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Western Conference team member pursues Whitney Paronish (L) of the Eastern Conference team as she runs with the ball during their Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

A Western Conference team member pursues Whitney Paronish (L) of the Eastern Conference team as she runs with the ball during their Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

A Western Conference team member pursues Whitney Paronish (L) of the Eastern Conference team as she runs with the ball during their Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
6 / 20
<p>ChrisDell Harris of the Western Conference team walks during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

ChrisDell Harris of the Western Conference team walks during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

ChrisDell Harris of the Western Conference team walks during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
7 / 20
<p>Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs past Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs past Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Heather Furr (L) of the Western Conference team runs past Chrystal Leach of the Eastern Conference team during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
8 / 20
<p>Tessa Barrera of the Western Conference team reacts during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Tessa Barrera of the Western Conference team reacts during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Tessa Barrera of the Western Conference team reacts during a Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
9 / 20
<p>Whitney Meierotto of the Western Conference team runs with the ball during their Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Whitney Meierotto of the Western Conference team runs with the ball during their Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Whitney Meierotto of the Western Conference team runs with the ball during their Lingerie Football League exhibition match against the Eastern Conference team in Mexico City May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
10 / 20
<p>Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
11 / 20
<p>Lingerie Football League's Jena Robertson (2nd L) of the Eastern Conference takes part with teammates during a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Lingerie Football League's Jena Robertson (2nd L) of the Eastern Conference takes part with teammates during a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Lingerie Football League's Jena Robertson (2nd L) of the Eastern Conference takes part with teammates during a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
12 / 20
<p>Lingerie Football League's Kelly Campell of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Lingerie Football League's Kelly Campell of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Lingerie Football League's Kelly Campell of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
13 / 20
<p>Lingerie Football League's Natalie Jahnke of the Western Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Lingerie Football League's Natalie Jahnke of the Western Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Lingerie Football League's Natalie Jahnke of the Western Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
14 / 20
<p>Lingerie Football League's players pose before a practice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Lingerie Football League's players pose before a practice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Lingerie Football League's players pose before a practice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
15 / 20
<p>Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman of the Eastern Conference poses before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
16 / 20
<p>Lingerie Football League's players from the Western Conference take part in a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Lingerie Football League's players from the Western Conference take part in a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Lingerie Football League's players from the Western Conference take part in a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
17 / 20
<p>Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman (R) of the Eastern Conference poses with Natalie Jahnke of the Western Conference before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman (R) of the Eastern Conference poses with Natalie Jahnke of the Western Conference before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Lingerie Football League's Liz Gorman (R) of the Eastern Conference poses with Natalie Jahnke of the Western Conference before a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
18 / 20
<p>Players from the Eastern Conference attend a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Players from the Eastern Conference attend a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Players from the Eastern Conference attend a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
19 / 20
<p>Lingerie Football League's Briawna Shultz (10) of the Western Conference takes part in a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Lingerie Football League's Briawna Shultz (10) of the Western Conference takes part in a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Monday, May 07, 2012

Lingerie Football League's Briawna Shultz (10) of the Western Conference takes part in a pratice session in Mexico City May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Zombies! Run!

Zombies! Run!

Next Slideshows

Zombies! Run!

Zombies! Run!

The "Run for Your Lives" 5K race has runners facing obstacles on the course while being chased by zombies, who try to take "health" flags off the runners belts.

May 07 2012
Tymoshenko through the years

Tymoshenko through the years

A look at the public and private life of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

May 04 2012
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

May 04 2012
Life in France

Life in France

A look at the people and places that define France's unique culture.

May 04 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast