Lining up for Bernie
The crowd cheers as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fort Collins, Colorado February 28, 2016. Sanders has repeatedly said he is staying in the Democratic presidential race until the convention, pointing to big crowds at his rallies and...more
Supporters for Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
Bernie Sanders greets the crowd that did not get inside for a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Bernie Sanders wait in line to enter a Sanders rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
Bernie Sanders speaks to an overflow crowd during a campaign rally at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jane Sanders, wife of Bernie Sanders, lifts eight year-old Jason Jones over the barricade after he was taken out to recover from the large crowd during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally and concert at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
People listen to Bernie Sanders speak to an overflow crowd during a campaign rally at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Bernie Sanders hugs his wife Jane Sanders while actress Susan Sarandon surveys the overflow room at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A crowd, some in lawn chairs, watch on a giant screen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally inside the Fine Arts Center in Amherst, Massachusetts January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Volunteers bring extra chairs into an overflow room showing a speech by Bernie Sanders during a campaign event at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Bernie Sanders speaks to an overflow crowd before heading inside for a campaign rally in Amherst, Massachusetts January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Bernie Sanders greets an overflow crowd before a town hall meeting at Trinity Episcopal Church while campaigning in Charlottesville, Virginia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Bernie Sanders speaks to the overflow crowd before a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Grand Prairie, Texas February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
