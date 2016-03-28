Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 28, 2016 | 12:30pm EDT

Lining up for Bernie

The crowd cheers as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fort Collins, Colorado February 28, 2016. Sanders has repeatedly said he is staying in the Democratic presidential race until the convention, pointing to big crowds at his rallies and high turnout among young and first-time voters as proof of his viability. After raising $140 million, he has the money to fight on as long as he wants. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The crowd cheers as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fort Collins, Colorado February 28, 2016. Sanders has repeatedly said he is staying in the Democratic presidential race until the convention, pointing to big crowds at his rallies and...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
The crowd cheers as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Fort Collins, Colorado February 28, 2016. Sanders has repeatedly said he is staying in the Democratic presidential race until the convention, pointing to big crowds at his rallies and high turnout among young and first-time voters as proof of his viability. After raising $140 million, he has the money to fight on as long as he wants. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 17
Supporters for Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters for Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Supporters for Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 17
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
3 / 17
Bernie Sanders greets the crowd that did not get inside for a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders greets the crowd that did not get inside for a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Bernie Sanders greets the crowd that did not get inside for a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 17
Supporters of Bernie Sanders wait in line to enter a Sanders rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Supporters of Bernie Sanders wait in line to enter a Sanders rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Friday, March 25, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders wait in line to enter a Sanders rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
5 / 17
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington March 25, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
6 / 17
Bernie Sanders speaks to an overflow crowd during a campaign rally at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Bernie Sanders speaks to an overflow crowd during a campaign rally at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks to an overflow crowd during a campaign rally at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 17
Jane Sanders, wife of Bernie Sanders, lifts eight year-old Jason Jones over the barricade after he was taken out to recover from the large crowd during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jane Sanders, wife of Bernie Sanders, lifts eight year-old Jason Jones over the barricade after he was taken out to recover from the large crowd during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Jane Sanders, wife of Bernie Sanders, lifts eight year-old Jason Jones over the barricade after he was taken out to recover from the large crowd during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 17
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally and concert at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally and concert at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally and concert at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
9 / 17
People listen to Bernie Sanders speak to an overflow crowd during a campaign rally at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People listen to Bernie Sanders speak to an overflow crowd during a campaign rally at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
People listen to Bernie Sanders speak to an overflow crowd during a campaign rally at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 17
Bernie Sanders hugs his wife Jane Sanders while actress Susan Sarandon surveys the overflow room at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Bernie Sanders hugs his wife Jane Sanders while actress Susan Sarandon surveys the overflow room at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Bernie Sanders hugs his wife Jane Sanders while actress Susan Sarandon surveys the overflow room at a campaign rally in Fairfield, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
11 / 17
A crowd, some in lawn chairs, watch on a giant screen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally inside the Fine Arts Center in Amherst, Massachusetts January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

A crowd, some in lawn chairs, watch on a giant screen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally inside the Fine Arts Center in Amherst, Massachusetts January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
A crowd, some in lawn chairs, watch on a giant screen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally inside the Fine Arts Center in Amherst, Massachusetts January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
12 / 17
Volunteers bring extra chairs into an overflow room showing a speech by Bernie Sanders during a campaign event at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Volunteers bring extra chairs into an overflow room showing a speech by Bernie Sanders during a campaign event at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2016
Volunteers bring extra chairs into an overflow room showing a speech by Bernie Sanders during a campaign event at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, January 8, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
13 / 17
Bernie Sanders speaks to an overflow crowd before heading inside for a campaign rally in Amherst, Massachusetts January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Bernie Sanders speaks to an overflow crowd before heading inside for a campaign rally in Amherst, Massachusetts January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks to an overflow crowd before heading inside for a campaign rally in Amherst, Massachusetts January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
14 / 17
Bernie Sanders greets an overflow crowd before a town hall meeting at Trinity Episcopal Church while campaigning in Charlottesville, Virginia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Bernie Sanders greets an overflow crowd before a town hall meeting at Trinity Episcopal Church while campaigning in Charlottesville, Virginia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Bernie Sanders greets an overflow crowd before a town hall meeting at Trinity Episcopal Church while campaigning in Charlottesville, Virginia May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Close
15 / 17
Bernie Sanders speaks to the overflow crowd before a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders speaks to the overflow crowd before a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Bernie Sanders speaks to the overflow crowd before a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 17
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Grand Prairie, Texas February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Grand Prairie, Texas February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Grand Prairie, Texas February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Next Slideshows

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

Mar 28 2016
Holy Week

Holy Week

Christians celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Mar 28 2016
Palmyra recaptured from Islamic State

Palmyra recaptured from Islamic State

Syrian government forces backed by Russian air support drove Islamic State militants out of the historic city of Palmyra after they seized the city last year...

Mar 28 2016
Deadly attack in Pakistan

Deadly attack in Pakistan

A suicide attack targets Christians and others celebrating Easter in the eastern city of Lahore.

Mar 28 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast